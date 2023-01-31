Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kadn.com
Sunshine Returns for the Weekend
Finally! No more mist, fog, rain, and clouds! Sunshine returns to the forecast today as clouds continue to clear out of the area through the morning. Temperatures will reach the mid 50s this afternoon. Strong winds, at times gusting to near 30 miles per hour, will keep it feeling pretty chilly through the afternoon. For the 6th annual Bayou Mardi Gras Parade in New Iberia this evening, make sure you bundle up! Temperatures will be falling through the 40s with a very biting breeze. Tonight, winds are expected to let up, and with clear skies, temperatures will fall quickly. A light freeze is expected for much of the area and we will likely see some frost develop, too.
kadn.com
The French Press, popular downtown Lafayette restaurant, to open 2nd location
News release from The French Press... Lafayette, La. – Critically acclaimed restaurant The French Press, which opened in Downtown Lafayette with great fanfare more than 14 years ago, today announced a second location at 3822 Ambassador Caffrey will open its doors in March. The first restaurant in Southwest Louisiana...
kadn.com
Staying Cool, Damp, & Dreary Before Steadier Rain Returns
Much of Acadiana, with the exception of far-southeastern areas of the viewing area, has hung out in the low to mid 50s this afternoon. Temperatures will continue to slowly tumble this evening before bottoming out in the low to mid 40s by Wednesday morning under overcast conditions and patchy dense fog. A few showers will be possible as well.
kadn.com
What's Developing In Lafayette: Kasai Steakhouse and Sushi, The Cookie Door and Acadiana Gelsoft
Ben Powers, of Developing Lafayette, stopped by News15 at Noon to share the details of the latest businesses popping up in Acadiana. Kasai Steakhouse and Sushi, The Cookie Door and Acadiana Gelsoft are the latest businesses to open their doors. What's Developing In Lafayette: Kasai Steakhouse and Sushi, The Cookie...
kadn.com
Wellness Wednesday: Healthier Valentine's Day Options and More Breathing Techniques
Yvette Quantz of Eat Fit Acadiana and Toni Heinen of GoodWolf Power Yoga, stopped by News15 at Noon for "Wellness Wednesday". This week, Yvette showcase healthy options for Valentine's Day at-home dates and Toni demonstrated more breathing techniques. Wellness Wednesday: Healthier Valentine's Day Options and More Breathing Techniques. Yvette Quantz...
kadn.com
Tour de Lafayette is here to help you get healthy
Aidan Foreman has a running club that meets at Moncus Park on Saturday, February 4 at 9am. She tells News15 Today's Ryan Hennessy that beginners are welcome to join, but the guarantee is that everyone will find support in living a more active lifestyle this 2023.
kadn.com
Abbeville man dies in Vermilion Parish pickup truck crash
News release from Louisiana State Police.... Vermilion Parish – Shortly after 2:15 p.m. on February 1, 2023, Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop I were notified of a single-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 3267 (Jacqulyn Street) near Louisiana Highway 82. in Vermilion Parish. The crash took the life of...
kadn.com
Upcoming February Programs At Moncus Park
Chelsie Roberie, Community Engagement Director at Moncus Park, stopped by News15 at Noon virtually to share about upcoming February programming. Click here to learn more.
kadn.com
Zoosiana hoping for return of several squirrel monkeys stolen
Broussard Police Department is investigating the theft of at least 12 squirrel monkeys from Zoosiana in Broussard. The report of the surprising burglary was reported on Sunday the squirrel monkeys were taken from their habitat.
kadn.com
Meet Rasta! Acadiana Animal Aid's Pet of the Week
Marissa Guidry, with Acadiana Animal Aid, stopped by with Rasta who is looking for his perfect home. This sweet boy is very timid but is full of love and snuggles. It may take him a second to warm up to you, but once he does, you become his person. Adopt him today at acadianaanimalaid.org.
kadn.com
17-year-old accused gang member arrested for role in large fight, shots fired at Franklin High School
News release on Wednesday from Franklin Police Dept.... In reference to the following, a juvenile was additionally arrested:. On January 13, 2023, at approximately 8:44 PM, officers with the Franklin Police Department advised assistance was needed at Franklin Senior High School in reference to a large fight. Officers on scene began efforts to separate the subjects that were fighting and evacuated the gymnasium. Upon evacuation, officers were advised of shots fired outside of the school. Franklin Senior High School was then placed on lock down.
kadn.com
Woman jailed for allegedly scamming elderly Opelousas victim out of $61k
News release from St. Landry Parish Sheriff... According to Sheriff Bobby J. Guidroz: On June 22, 2022 the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office received a complaint of financial exploitation of an 87 year old elderly female located in Opelousas. The suspect in this case was identified as the victim’s daughter, Cypriane Kim Williams. ”
kadn.com
United Water System to possibly face federal lawsuit due to poor water quality
Arnaudville, La(KADN) In Arnaudville, the fight for clean drinking water continues for united water system customers. After countless years of not having sustainable drinking water customers tell NEWS15 they have had enough. United Water System is now in hot water and facing legal action. "Don't know if it's drinkable or...
Comments / 0