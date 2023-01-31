ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

kadn.com

Sunshine Returns for the Weekend

Finally! No more mist, fog, rain, and clouds! Sunshine returns to the forecast today as clouds continue to clear out of the area through the morning. Temperatures will reach the mid 50s this afternoon. Strong winds, at times gusting to near 30 miles per hour, will keep it feeling pretty chilly through the afternoon. For the 6th annual Bayou Mardi Gras Parade in New Iberia this evening, make sure you bundle up! Temperatures will be falling through the 40s with a very biting breeze. Tonight, winds are expected to let up, and with clear skies, temperatures will fall quickly. A light freeze is expected for much of the area and we will likely see some frost develop, too.
NEW IBERIA, LA
Staying Cool, Damp, & Dreary Before Steadier Rain Returns

Much of Acadiana, with the exception of far-southeastern areas of the viewing area, has hung out in the low to mid 50s this afternoon. Temperatures will continue to slowly tumble this evening before bottoming out in the low to mid 40s by Wednesday morning under overcast conditions and patchy dense fog. A few showers will be possible as well.
Wellness Wednesday: Healthier Valentine's Day Options and More Breathing Techniques

Yvette Quantz of Eat Fit Acadiana and Toni Heinen of GoodWolf Power Yoga, stopped by News15 at Noon for "Wellness Wednesday". This week, Yvette showcase healthy options for Valentine's Day at-home dates and Toni demonstrated more breathing techniques. Wellness Wednesday: Healthier Valentine's Day Options and More Breathing Techniques. Yvette Quantz...
Tour de Lafayette is here to help you get healthy

Aidan Foreman has a running club that meets at Moncus Park on Saturday, February 4 at 9am. She tells News15 Today's Ryan Hennessy that beginners are welcome to join, but the guarantee is that everyone will find support in living a more active lifestyle this 2023.
Abbeville man dies in Vermilion Parish pickup truck crash

News release from Louisiana State Police.... Vermilion Parish – Shortly after 2:15 p.m. on February 1, 2023, Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop I were notified of a single-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 3267 (Jacqulyn Street) near Louisiana Highway 82. in Vermilion Parish. The crash took the life of...
VERMILION PARISH, LA
Upcoming February Programs At Moncus Park

Chelsie Roberie, Community Engagement Director at Moncus Park, stopped by News15 at Noon virtually to share about upcoming February programming. Click here to learn more.
Meet Rasta! Acadiana Animal Aid's Pet of the Week

Marissa Guidry, with Acadiana Animal Aid, stopped by with Rasta who is looking for his perfect home. This sweet boy is very timid but is full of love and snuggles. It may take him a second to warm up to you, but once he does, you become his person. Adopt him today at acadianaanimalaid.org.
CARENCRO, LA
17-year-old accused gang member arrested for role in large fight, shots fired at Franklin High School

News release on Wednesday from Franklin Police Dept.... In reference to the following, a juvenile was additionally arrested:. On January 13, 2023, at approximately 8:44 PM, officers with the Franklin Police Department advised assistance was needed at Franklin Senior High School in reference to a large fight. Officers on scene began efforts to separate the subjects that were fighting and evacuated the gymnasium. Upon evacuation, officers were advised of shots fired outside of the school. Franklin Senior High School was then placed on lock down.
Woman jailed for allegedly scamming elderly Opelousas victim out of $61k

News release from St. Landry Parish Sheriff... According to Sheriff Bobby J. Guidroz: On June 22, 2022 the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office received a complaint of financial exploitation of an 87 year old elderly female located in Opelousas. The suspect in this case was identified as the victim’s daughter, Cypriane Kim Williams. ”
OPELOUSAS, LA

