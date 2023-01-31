ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Lakers News: Russell Westbrook Enters NBA Record Books In This Category

By Alex Kirschenbaum
AllLakers
AllLakers
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YsABC_0kWxNit700

The LA sixth man surpassed another former LA point guard on Monday.

Tonight, in an unfortunately undermanned 121-104 road loss to the Brooklyn Nets, Los Angeles Lakers reserve point guard Russell Westbrook carved his way into some heady company, entering the top 10 all-time assist leaders across the NBA and ABA with this dish:

Westbrook's 10 assists against Brooklyn ultimately moves the 34-year-old vet's career tally to 8,972 regular season dimes. With that sum, he has now leapt over Gary Payton, to claim the 10th-most assists ever.

Payton, a.k.a. "The Glove," was known primarily as a ferocious defender (he was a nine-time All-Defensive Teamer and the 1996 Defensive Player of the Year), but he was a heck of an offensive player at his peak, too. That peak, unfortunately for your Los Angeles Lakers, was pretty much over by the time he agreed to a discounted free agency deal to join a star-studded, chemistry-free Lakers club for the 2003-04 NBA season, where he, Karl Malone, Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O'Neal joined forces to lead the Lakers back to the NBA Finals after a year away.

Internal strife, an ill-timed injury to Malone, and the voracious defense of a hungry Detroit Pistons club would ultimately yield a five-game LA demise. Payton would later link up with Shaq again, this time as a reserve behind Jason Williams on the Miami Heat, to win his lone title in 2006.

In a 17-year career, Payton averaged 6.7 assists a night while with the Seattle SuperSonics, Milwaukee Bucks, Lakers, Boston Celtics, and finally Miami.

While Westbrook has entered a new phase of his career in his 15th NBA season, the still-athletic Sixth Man of the Year contender seems likely to play for at least a few more seasons. He's still averaging 7.5 dimes per game while more or less in his NBA dotage! How high can he climb?

It certainly seems like Brodie will at some point surpass former Detroit Pistons menace Isiah Thomas's 9,061 career regular season dishes, but matching or bettering Oscar Robertson's 9,887 could prove to be a tall task.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
People

Michael Jordan's 5 Kids: Everything to Know

Michael Jordan is a father to five kids: Jeffrey, Marcus, Jasmine, Victoria and Ysabel Widely regarded as the greatest basketball player of all time, Michael Jordan has spent decades of time in the spotlight — yet he tends to keep his family life on the private side. The former Chicago Bulls player is a father of five and a grandfather of one. Through his first marriage to Juanita Vanoy, he has three older children: Jeffrey, 34, Marcus, 32, and Jasmine, 30, who are all involved in the business...
rolling out

Ex-NBA star Stephen Jackson slams Rev. Al Sharpton and Ben Crump

Former NBA journeyman Stephen Jackson is renowned for spewing his unadulterated truth, whether it is right or wrong, Whatever thoughts materialize in Jackson’s mind are quickly shot out of his mouth without much regard for the potential collateral damage. Jackson, a co-host of the popular sports podcast, “All the...
OnlyHomers

Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl

Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
sneakernews.com

Detailed Look At Blake Griffin’s Air Jordan 10 PE

Blake Griffin, like many Jordan Brand athletes, has received several Player Exclusives over the course of his career, from Superbad-inspired Air Jordan 35s to Clippers-themed Air Jordan 1s. And thanks to sneaker collector @englishsole, we’re receiving a look at Griffin’s Air Jordan 10, another PE from the athlete’s days in LA.
OnlyHomers

NFL Coaches Refusing To Work With Star Quarterback

The Arizona Cardinals have been looking to fill their vacant head coach role, and there are loud rumblings of a key reason why it is taking so long to fill. The name that everyone brings up when discussing the issues with the team filling the coaching spot is quarterback Kyler Murray.
hotnewhiphop.com

Jordan Two Trey Gets Some “Bulls” Vibes

The Jordan Two Trey continues to impress. Over the last few months, the Jordan Two Trey has quickly become one of the best hybrid Jordans on the market. For the most part, hybrid Jordans have been polarizing. Overall, fans typically don’t like seeing numerous silhouettes combined. However, the Jordan Two Trey does it right.
CHICAGO, IL
thesource.com

Ex-NBA Player Matt Barnes Threatened With Glock According To Fiancee

Last week model Anansa Sims’ ex husband, David Patterson Jr., filed a lawsuit against her fiancé, retired NBA player Matt Barnes. The lawsuit came after a spitting incident at a football game where video captured shows. Anansa wrote:. I’m exhaling, because I hate making private matters public, but...
AllLakers

AllLakers

Los Angeles, CA
12K+
Followers
3K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

AllLakers is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Los Angeles Lakers

 https://www.si.com/nba/lakers

Comments / 0

Community Policy