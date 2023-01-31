Read full article on original website
High School boys’ and girls’ basketball scores from around the mountains, February 2, 2023
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Here are the latest scores from around the mountains!. Bell County, 65, White Academy (Harrogate), TN, 41. Johnson Central, 54, Paintsville, 53 (overtime) Williamsburg, 75, Knoxville Ambassadors (Knoxville), TN, 71. GIRLS’ BASKETBALL. Belfry, 61, Betsy Layne, 46. Harlan County, 64, Harlan, 49. Leslie County, 49,...
Harlan County sweeps road doubleheader at Harlan
HARLAN, Ky. (WYMT) - It is an action-packed close to the work week in the mountains on the WYMT Game of the Week as we present the first of two doubleheaders on the schedule. Thursday night’s games feature the Harlan County Black Bears traveling the short distance to take on the Harlan Green Dragons.
Pulaski County WR signs with Georgetown College
SOMERSET, Ky. (WYMT) - Pikeville wasn’t the only location in the 606 with action on National Signing Day. One of the most prolific wide receivers in the entire state, Chandler Godby, officially signed with Georgetown College Wednesday afternoon. The honorable mention all-state wide receiver went for 1,677 yards in...
Missing Harlan Co. girl found
HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A missing Harlan County girl has been located. Kentucky State Police asked for assistance locating eight-year-old Ares Asher. They say she walked away from her residence on Asher St. in Harlan County around 3:50 p.m. on Thursday. KSP says the missing girl was located about...
Pikeville LB signs with Kentucky
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - It was a big National Signing Day in Pikeville, with not only several Pikeville Panthers signing to play at the next level at UPIKE, but another taking his talents to Lexington. Pikeville linebacker Carson Wright signed his letter of intent Wednesday with the University of Kentucky.
Floyd County, Kentucky, student killed in crash identified
FLOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) — An 8th-grade student who died after a crash in the community of Allen on Monday has been identified. According to Jonathan Parsons, Principal at Betsy Layne Elementary School, Jose Daniel Vazquez was killed on Monday after a crash. “Our Betsy Layne family is heartbroken at the tremendous loss of Jose […]
Kentucky seeks to relocate historic bridge
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky transportation officials are seeking a new home for a historic bridge that’s being replaced next year. The Georges Creek Bridge is located on Kentucky 581 in Lawrence County, though it was closed to traffic in 2019. The Transportation Cabinet said in a statement that...
APCC hosts ‘GiveLife’ virtual event to assist mothers across Appalachia
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The Appalachian Pregnancy Care Center (APCC) hosted its annual “GiveLife” event on Thursday evening in Pikeville. The event is typically an in-person banquet centered around raising money for the APCC to assist with the center’s programs and other expenses. This year, the event...
Name released in fatal Breathitt County crash
JACKSON, Ky. (WYMT) - A Breathitt County man was killed Thursday morning in a fatal crash along Kentucky Highway 15. Troopers from Kentucky State Police Post 13 in Hazard received a call just before 1:00 Thursday morning about a two-vehicle crash along KY-15 in Breathitt County. Investigators say that 20-year-old...
Yes, the Hazard Huddle House is coming back
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We have exciting news for lovers of one Eastern Kentucky restaurant. The Hazard Huddle House is set to reopen later this year. The restaurant caught fire in late 2020. Those with the restaurant told WYMT they are looking for workers in management and other store positions.
Gov. Andy Beshear bringing ‘Better Internet Initiative Listening Tour’ to EKY in March
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Gov. Andy Beshear announced the state will host a 14-stop listening tour as part of the ongoing Better Internet Initiative. The tour starts February 14th in Hopkinsville. It will make its way to Eastern Kentucky on March 7th in Hazard, March 8th in London, March 13th in Prestonsburg and March 14th in Morehead. All of the local stops will be from 1-3 p.m. We do not know where they will be located yet.
WKYT Investigates | Justice: Delivered, delayed or denied?
STANTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A blue light and a flag inside the Powell County Sheriff’s Office honor the brotherhood and sisterhood of those who serve and protect their communities. A calendar from 1992 and another framed photo along the same wall serve as somber reminders of two lives taken...
Kentucky State Police announces 14 KSP Telecommunications Academy Graduates
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Before Kentucky State Police officials are out assessing an emergency, many of those calls will come through telecommunications centers like the one at KSP Post 13 in Hazard. “This is a very stressful job. This is a very important job. You are the very first of...
Highway 15 closed due to deadly crash
JACKSON, Ky. (WYMT) - We have a traffic alert to pass along to you. Jackson police say Highway 15 is closed at Brewers Drive due to a deadly crash. Kentucky State Police Post 13 dispatchers told WYMT the road is still closed. This is a developing story.
ARH Mountain Student Achiever Kaylee Ray
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Kaylee Ray is an ARH Mountain Student Achiever. Kaylee is a senior at Shelby Valley High School where she has a 4.0 GPA. She has attended and presented at the National Council for Community and Education Partnership Leadership Summit. She is also captain of the cheerleading team, secretary of the National Honor Society, and President of the Beta Club.
Letcher County school systems receive grants from Partners for Rural Impact
WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Schools in Letcher County received around $9 million in grants from the Partners for Rural Impact. One is a full service community grant. It is aimed at expanding community resources for students. The other is a promise neighborhood grant, which aims to expand academic resources for...
Woman missing since EKY flooding declared legally dead
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT/WYMT) - A woman who has been missing since the flooding in Eastern Kentucky has been declared legally dead. Vanessa Baker went missing from the Lost Creek community of Breathitt County. The Herald Leader says the ruling was made Monday according to findings by Breathitt District Judge...
Several winning lottery tickets sold in EKY in the last few days, including $2 million winner in Harlan
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - If you have bought a lottery ticket in the mountains in the last week, double check it. Some folks are big winners!. According to the Kentucky Lottery’s website, in the last week, six people have won and someone who bought a ticket at the Commissary in Harlan has won $2 million!
Missing Laurel County teen found safe
Authorities in Laurel County are asking for help locating a runaway teenager.
