Hazard, KY

wymt.com

Harlan County sweeps road doubleheader at Harlan

HARLAN, Ky. (WYMT) - It is an action-packed close to the work week in the mountains on the WYMT Game of the Week as we present the first of two doubleheaders on the schedule. Thursday night’s games feature the Harlan County Black Bears traveling the short distance to take on the Harlan Green Dragons.
HARLAN, KY
wymt.com

Pulaski County WR signs with Georgetown College

SOMERSET, Ky. (WYMT) - Pikeville wasn’t the only location in the 606 with action on National Signing Day. One of the most prolific wide receivers in the entire state, Chandler Godby, officially signed with Georgetown College Wednesday afternoon. The honorable mention all-state wide receiver went for 1,677 yards in...
PULASKI COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Missing Harlan Co. girl found

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A missing Harlan County girl has been located. Kentucky State Police asked for assistance locating eight-year-old Ares Asher. They say she walked away from her residence on Asher St. in Harlan County around 3:50 p.m. on Thursday. KSP says the missing girl was located about...
HARLAN COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Pikeville LB signs with Kentucky

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - It was a big National Signing Day in Pikeville, with not only several Pikeville Panthers signing to play at the next level at UPIKE, but another taking his talents to Lexington. Pikeville linebacker Carson Wright signed his letter of intent Wednesday with the University of Kentucky.
PIKEVILLE, KY
WOWK 13 News

Floyd County, Kentucky, student killed in crash identified

FLOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) — An 8th-grade student who died after a crash in the community of Allen on Monday has been identified. According to Jonathan Parsons, Principal at Betsy Layne Elementary School, Jose Daniel Vazquez was killed on Monday after a crash. “Our Betsy Layne family is heartbroken at the tremendous loss of Jose […]
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Kentucky seeks to relocate historic bridge

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky transportation officials are seeking a new home for a historic bridge that’s being replaced next year. The Georges Creek Bridge is located on Kentucky 581 in Lawrence County, though it was closed to traffic in 2019. The Transportation Cabinet said in a statement that...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Name released in fatal Breathitt County crash

JACKSON, Ky. (WYMT) - A Breathitt County man was killed Thursday morning in a fatal crash along Kentucky Highway 15. Troopers from Kentucky State Police Post 13 in Hazard received a call just before 1:00 Thursday morning about a two-vehicle crash along KY-15 in Breathitt County. Investigators say that 20-year-old...
BREATHITT COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Yes, the Hazard Huddle House is coming back

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We have exciting news for lovers of one Eastern Kentucky restaurant. The Hazard Huddle House is set to reopen later this year. The restaurant caught fire in late 2020. Those with the restaurant told WYMT they are looking for workers in management and other store positions.
wymt.com

Gov. Andy Beshear bringing ‘Better Internet Initiative Listening Tour’ to EKY in March

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Gov. Andy Beshear announced the state will host a 14-stop listening tour as part of the ongoing Better Internet Initiative. The tour starts February 14th in Hopkinsville. It will make its way to Eastern Kentucky on March 7th in Hazard, March 8th in London, March 13th in Prestonsburg and March 14th in Morehead. All of the local stops will be from 1-3 p.m. We do not know where they will be located yet.
KENTUCKY STATE
wymt.com

WKYT Investigates | Justice: Delivered, delayed or denied?

STANTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A blue light and a flag inside the Powell County Sheriff’s Office honor the brotherhood and sisterhood of those who serve and protect their communities. A calendar from 1992 and another framed photo along the same wall serve as somber reminders of two lives taken...
POWELL COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Highway 15 closed due to deadly crash

JACKSON, Ky. (WYMT) - We have a traffic alert to pass along to you. Jackson police say Highway 15 is closed at Brewers Drive due to a deadly crash. Kentucky State Police Post 13 dispatchers told WYMT the road is still closed. This is a developing story.
wymt.com

ARH Mountain Student Achiever Kaylee Ray

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Kaylee Ray is an ARH Mountain Student Achiever. Kaylee is a senior at Shelby Valley High School where she has a 4.0 GPA. She has attended and presented at the National Council for Community and Education Partnership Leadership Summit. She is also captain of the cheerleading team, secretary of the National Honor Society, and President of the Beta Club.
HAZARD, KY
wymt.com

Woman missing since EKY flooding declared legally dead

BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT/WYMT) - A woman who has been missing since the flooding in Eastern Kentucky has been declared legally dead. Vanessa Baker went missing from the Lost Creek community of Breathitt County. The Herald Leader says the ruling was made Monday according to findings by Breathitt District Judge...
BREATHITT COUNTY, KY

