Justice Department closes foreign lobbying investigation into retired Marine general without filing charges, attorney says

FBI is expected to search Mike Pence’s home and office for classified materials soon
The FBI is expected to search former Vice President Mike Pence’s house in Indiana and office in Washington for additional classified materials soon, sources familiar with the matter tell CNN. Pence’s representatives have been in talks with the Justice Department over the searches and have expressed that they want...
Homeland Security intel chief describes revamp of department amid radicalization in the US
The Department of Homeland Security is reviewing the structure and mission of its intelligence division as the US navigates a period of heightened polarization and radicalization, the agency’s intel chief said in an interview with CNN. Extreme public discourse and divisive politics of recent years is in part to...
Job: ‘Sniper’: Accused Islamic State fighter on trial in US
NEW YORK (AP) — The ongoing trial of a U.S. citizen charged with serving as a sniper and weapons trainer for the Islamic State group is a reminder of the enduring and far-reaching fallout of a war that drew tens of thousands of foreign fighters to Syria and Iraq. Jurors are expected to start deliberating as soon as Monday in Ruslan Maratovich Asainov’s trial in a federal court in New York. In videos shown at trial, he gives his occupation as “a sniper” to FBI agents and tells them that he taught his students everything from rifle maintenance to ballistics. His lawyers have said he went to Syria in 2013 because he wanted to live under Islamic law.
Trump says that if he's reelected he won't use the powers of the presidency to punish his enemies, but adds that he'd be 'entitled to a revenge tour'
In an interview with Hugh Hewitt, Trump went on a tirade against news outlets that reported on Russian interference during the 2016 election.
A former GOP congressman says many MAGA Republicans are secretly hoping for Trump's 'mortal demise'
McKay Coppins, a journalist at The Atlantic, said he was "taken aback" by how often he heard MAGA Republicans say they wish Trump was dead.
Democratic House Rep. Maxine Waters Under Fire For Paying Daughter Over $192k In Campaign Funds To Run 'Slate Mailer' Operation
Democratic House Rep. Maxine Waters came under fire this week after it was revealed her daughter was paid more than $192k in campaign funds to run the congresswoman’s “slate mailer” operation, RadarOnline.com has learned.Waters’ daughter Karen reportedly earned $192,300 between January 2021 and December 2022 for running her mother’s operation that sees the 84-year-old California congresswoman endorse candidates and ballot measures via political advertisements that are then mailed en masse to residents throughout the state.According to Daily Mail, Waters also received payments for appearing on the slate mailers and her daughter has reportedly collected more than $1.2 million since the...
2 House Republicans caught saying Ilhan Omar removal was the 'stupidest vote in world' before begging reporters to not tell GOP leadership what they said
Two House Republicans blurted out what they really thought about Thursday's vote to oust Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar in what they thought was private.
AOC to GOP: Don't tell me you're condemning antisemitism when a Republican 'who has talked about Jewish space lasers' gets a plum committee assignment
"This is about targeting women of color in the United States of America," she says of the vote to remove Rep. Ilhan Omar from the foreign affairs committee.
George Santos is reportedly stepping down because 'he is a distraction,' according to a lawmaker
A lawmaker has claimed that George Santos is stepping down from his position because he believes that he is some sort of a "distraction" to House Republicans and the party as a whole.
Trump Put On Notice Of Indictment – AP
WASHINGTON, D.C. (January 30, 2023) – The Associated Press has just reported that “Former President Donald Trump and his allies have been put on notice by . . . a Georgia prosecutor who indicated she was likely to seek criminal charges soon in a two-year election subversion probe.”
Purported leader of pro-Nazi homeschooling network no longer employed by own family-run business, according to a company statement
A small family-run business that employed one of the purported leaders of a White supremacist, pro-Nazi homeschooling network announced he is no longer an employee as a result of “this disturbing and secretive behavior.”. The Lawrence Insurance Agency, with an office in Upper Sandusky, Ohio, released a statement condemning...
First on CNN: House Foreign Affairs chair to highlight plight of Afghan women by bringing former ambassador to SOTU
House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Mike McCaul has invited former Afghanistan Ambassador to the US Roya Rahmani to be his guest for President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address next week, CNN has learned exclusively. Rahmani, a fierce defender of women’s rights in Afghanistan, was the country’s first...
Families of US detainees in China urge Blinken to make them ‘number one’ priority on his trip
Harrison Li and Katherine Swidan both worry they may never see their loved ones again. Kai Li — Harrison Li’s father — and Mark Swidan — Katherine Swidan’s son — are both Americans who have been imprisoned for years in China, and both have been designated by the US State Department as wrongfully detained.
Germany’s interior minister makes risky run for state office
BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s interior minister says she plans to run for governor of her home state this fall but to remain the country’s top security official in the meantime. It’s a politically risky course that opponents assailed even before Thursday’s announcement. Nancy Faeser has been interior minister since Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s three-party governing coalition took office in 2021. She leads the local branch of Scholz’s center-left Social Democrats in the central state of Hesse, which will elect a new state legislature in October. Germany’s main opposition party in recent days urged her to leave the Cabinet if she ran — arguing that the country’s security isn’t a part-time job at a time of heightened threats.
South Dakota Senate censures, reinstates suspended lawmaker
PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — The South Dakota Senate has censured and reinstated a Republican senator who was suspended last week. Republican Sen. Julie Frye-Mueller was accused of harassing a legislative aide during an exchange about childhood vaccinations and breastfeeding. The Republican-controlled Senate overwhelmingly approved a report from an investigative committee that concluded Frye-Mueller had harassed a staff member of the Legislative Research Council. The aide filed a complaint last week detailing how Frye-Mueller told the aide her child could die from vaccinations and graphically discussed breastfeeding while her husband was in the room. Frye-Mueller and her husband have denied much of the aide’s complaint. But Senate lawmakers made it clear they believed the aide.
Biden urges unity at prayer breakfast under new management
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden attended the annual National Prayer Breakfast on Thursday in Washington and delivered a message of unity. The gathering at the Capitol’s visit center marked the the first time the annual event was held since its leadership and structure were overhauled to distance it from a controversial private religious group. The auditorium at the visitor’s center was packed with members of Congress, government officials and others. Every president since Dwight Eisenhower has spoken at the breakfast. The event is designed to bring people together across partisan lines, and Biden sat next to the new Republican House speaker, Kevin McCarthy.
Hunter Biden seeks federal probe of Trump allies over laptop
WASHINGTON (AP) — A lawyer for President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter, asked the Justice Department in a letter Wednesday to investigate close allies of former President Donald Trump and others who accessed and disseminated personal data from a laptop that a computer repair shop owner says was dropped off at his Delaware store in 2019.
Biden, Black caucus agree on path forward on police reform
WASHINGTON (AP) — Members of the Congressional Black Caucus have left a meeting with President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris with an agreement on how to address the issue of policing in America after the recent killing of Tyre Nichols. Rep. Steven Horsford, the chairman of the Black Caucus, told reporters “the focus will always be on public safety.” The group of Black lawmakers did not disclose details about the agreement made in the room but said there will be more information about the legislative package in the days ahead. Horsford says, “This is going to require all of us, including Republicans, to get across the finish line.”
Pakistan arrests prominent political ally of ex-PM Khan
ISLAMABAD (AP) — Officials say Pakistan’s police have arrested a prominent political ally of a former prime minister in an overnight raid on the outskirts of the capital, Islamabad. Thursday’s arrest of Sheikh Rashid Ahmed came days after he accused Asif Ali Zardari, a former president of the country, of plotting to kill former premier Imran Khan through an outlawed militant group. Ahmed, who served as the interior minister in Khan’s government until April, was expected to be brought before a judge for police permission to question him. Officials want to determine whether Ahmed had evidence of his allegation against Zardari.
Microsoft: Iran unit behind Charlie Hebdo hack-and-leak op
After the French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo’s launched a cartoon contest to mock Iran’s ruling cleric, a state-backed Iranian cyber unit struck back in early January with a hack-and-leak campaign intent on striking fear with the claimed pilfering of a big subscriber database. That’s according to Microsoft security researchers. The FBI blames the same Iranian cyber operators, Emennet Pasargad, for an influence operation that sought to interfere in the 2020 U.S. presidential election. In a blog published Friday, Microsoft said the unit, posing as hacktivists, claimed to obtain personal information on 200,000 subscribers and Charlie Hebdo merchandise buyers. It leaked a 200-record sample just as the magazine’s cartoon issue was published.
