Providence, RI

kevinmcsports.com

PC comeback pops out at buzzer at Xavier

Devin Carter and the Friars fell short in an overtime classic at Xavier. How close, how competitive is the Big East this season? Sure hope you got a load of Providence-Xavier Wednesday night. Who knows how this campaign is going to unfold over the final month, plus the Big East...
CINCINNATI, OH
ABC6.com

#17 Providence Loses to #16 Xavier in Overtime

Jack Nunge had 23 points and 14 rebounds as No. 16 Xavier held off No. 17 Providence 85-83 in an overtime thriller Wednesday night. Colby Jones and Souley Boum each scored 20 for the Musketeers, who won a first-place showdown in the Big East without injured forward Zach Freemantle. Noah...
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

URI Beats St. Joe’s in Double Overtime Thriller

Rhode Island battled through two extra periods for a double overtime victory at the Ryan Center in front of 1,415 fans Wednesday night. The Rams outscored the visiting Hawks 6-2 down the stretch to remain undefeated in both conference play (9-0) and at home (11-0). St. Joe’s scored their first...
PAWTUCKET, RI
Turnto10.com

Westerly, Bishop Hendricken scholar-athletes

(WJAR) — Tyler Rafferty of Westerly High School and Joseph Church of Bishop Hendricken were named scholar-athletes in Tuesday night's "High School Hoops," game. Rafferty is the captain of the basketball team but also plays soccer, football and lacrosse. He is sixth in his class with a 4.62 GPA...
WESTERLY, RI
ABC6.com

Sports betting goes live at Plainridge Park, Massachusetts casinos

PLAINVILLE, Mass. (WLNE) — Plainridge Park and Casino was one of three Massachusetts locations to celebrate the opening day of statewide, in-person sports gambling. Hundreds lined up Tuesday afternoon in the Barstool Sportsbook section of the casino to lay their first wagers. One gambler yelled, “Massachusetts finally gets their...
PLAINVILLE, MA
johnstonsunrise.net

Cranston Card Show set to return this weekend

1976 was the year we celebrated as a country our 200th birthday and Jimmy Carter was elected president. Apple and Microsoft incorporated that year and Steve Wozniak and Steven Jobs sold their first Apple computer for $666.66 because as Wozniak explained he liked repeating numbers, but more importantly, to the sports collecting hobby The Cranston Sports Card Show made its debut as well.
CRANSTON, RI
johnstonsunrise.net

Could this be for real?

Move over David Baldacci and John Grisham, there’s a new kid in town, and he just may give you a run for your money. And not only does he come from our great state, but he started his writing career at Beacon Communications. John Houle’s “The King-Makers of Providence”...
PROVIDENCE, RI
johnstonsunrise.net

RI DEM: ‘Bobcat sightings are a rare and exciting event’

Driving through Johnston, Art Dunn looked left to the breakdown lane and his gaze met the animal’s dead eyes. It was a bobcat, freshly killed by a passing vehicle; intact and mostly unscathed. “I knew what it was right away,” he recalled from his drive north on Interstate 295...
JOHNSTON, RI
WPRI

Don’t miss the Cranston Sports Card Show this weekend

It’s that time a year again as collectors will have the opportunity to grab some rare sports memorabilia, cards, and more as the Cranston Sports Card Show returns. Now in its 47th year, the annual show will take place February 4 from 9am – 5pm and February 5 from 8:30am – 3pm at a new location: Coventry High School. This morning we welcomed Mike Mango to The Rhode Show as he previewed what we can expect!
CRANSTON, RI
Brown Daily Herald

Smiley names four new members to Providence School Board

Four new members joined the Providence School Board following their Jan. 19 approval by the Providence City Council. The members, nominated by Mayor Brett Smiley, join the nine-person board at a crucial time as officials prepare for the possible 2024 return of the Providence Public School District to city control after a five-year state takeover.
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Dr. Ranney appointed dean of Yale School of Public Health

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Brown University announced one of their top educators was named the dean of the Yale School of Public Health. The university said Dr. Megan Ranney will step down from her current position of deputy dean of Brown’s School of Public Health in July. Ranney...
PROVIDENCE, RI
goprovidence.com

Black-Owned Restaurants in Providence, Rhode Island

Featuring everything from Southern soul food to traditional African and Caribbean cuisines, Providence is home to a wide variety of Black-owned restaurants, food trucks and even a tea shop. Enjoy one of The District's signature pizzas for dinner or indulge your sweet tooth at brunch with the decadent Tres Leches...
PROVIDENCE, RI

Community Policy