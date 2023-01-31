Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Providence, Rhode Island launches $10 Million reparations program to address its contentious pastEdy ZooProvidence, RI
Highly-rated new grocery store opens in MassachusettsKristen WaltersNorwood, MA
5 of Our Favorite All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in Rhode IslandEast Coast TravelerProvidence, RI
4 Amazing Burger Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Judge scolds and issues single mother a $350 fine before changing his mindSavannah AylinProvidence, RI
Related
kevinmcsports.com
PC comeback pops out at buzzer at Xavier
Devin Carter and the Friars fell short in an overtime classic at Xavier. How close, how competitive is the Big East this season? Sure hope you got a load of Providence-Xavier Wednesday night. Who knows how this campaign is going to unfold over the final month, plus the Big East...
ABC6.com
#17 Providence Loses to #16 Xavier in Overtime
Jack Nunge had 23 points and 14 rebounds as No. 16 Xavier held off No. 17 Providence 85-83 in an overtime thriller Wednesday night. Colby Jones and Souley Boum each scored 20 for the Musketeers, who won a first-place showdown in the Big East without injured forward Zach Freemantle. Noah...
ABC6.com
URI Beats St. Joe’s in Double Overtime Thriller
Rhode Island battled through two extra periods for a double overtime victory at the Ryan Center in front of 1,415 fans Wednesday night. The Rams outscored the visiting Hawks 6-2 down the stretch to remain undefeated in both conference play (9-0) and at home (11-0). St. Joe’s scored their first...
Turnto10.com
Westerly, Bishop Hendricken scholar-athletes
(WJAR) — Tyler Rafferty of Westerly High School and Joseph Church of Bishop Hendricken were named scholar-athletes in Tuesday night's "High School Hoops," game. Rafferty is the captain of the basketball team but also plays soccer, football and lacrosse. He is sixth in his class with a 4.62 GPA...
ABC6.com
BirdDogs: Bryant’s KVonn Cramer, Phil Martelli Jr Share Eagles Fandom
It was a long road home for the Bryant men’s basketball team after a loss in Binghamton Saturday, but it turned into a great Sunday for a few Bulldogs as the Philadelphia Eagles beat the San Francisco 49ers to punch their ticket to the Super Bowl. Scrolling through Kvonn...
ABC6.com
Nine Bishop Feehan Football Players Sign NLI To Continue Careers At Next Level
A special day at Bishop Feehan High School. Nine standouts football players signing a National Letter of Intent to continue their careers at the collegiate level.
ABC6.com
Sports betting goes live at Plainridge Park, Massachusetts casinos
PLAINVILLE, Mass. (WLNE) — Plainridge Park and Casino was one of three Massachusetts locations to celebrate the opening day of statewide, in-person sports gambling. Hundreds lined up Tuesday afternoon in the Barstool Sportsbook section of the casino to lay their first wagers. One gambler yelled, “Massachusetts finally gets their...
ABC6.com
With artic blast nearing Southern New England, more warming centers open
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — With the artic blast nearing Southern New England, more warming center are being opened. The Dioceses of Providence opened Emmanuel House Homeless Shelter as a warming center in the capital city. Emmanuel House is a ministry of the Diocese of Providence funded by the Catholic...
johnstonsunrise.net
Cranston Card Show set to return this weekend
1976 was the year we celebrated as a country our 200th birthday and Jimmy Carter was elected president. Apple and Microsoft incorporated that year and Steve Wozniak and Steven Jobs sold their first Apple computer for $666.66 because as Wozniak explained he liked repeating numbers, but more importantly, to the sports collecting hobby The Cranston Sports Card Show made its debut as well.
johnstonsunrise.net
Could this be for real?
Move over David Baldacci and John Grisham, there’s a new kid in town, and he just may give you a run for your money. And not only does he come from our great state, but he started his writing career at Beacon Communications. John Houle’s “The King-Makers of Providence”...
johnstonsunrise.net
RI DEM: ‘Bobcat sightings are a rare and exciting event’
Driving through Johnston, Art Dunn looked left to the breakdown lane and his gaze met the animal’s dead eyes. It was a bobcat, freshly killed by a passing vehicle; intact and mostly unscathed. “I knew what it was right away,” he recalled from his drive north on Interstate 295...
School closings in Massachusetts, Southern New Hampshire
BOSTON - Several communities have announced school will be closed on Friday due to extreme cold temperatures in the forecast. Check the list HERE.
WPRI
Don’t miss the Cranston Sports Card Show this weekend
It’s that time a year again as collectors will have the opportunity to grab some rare sports memorabilia, cards, and more as the Cranston Sports Card Show returns. Now in its 47th year, the annual show will take place February 4 from 9am – 5pm and February 5 from 8:30am – 3pm at a new location: Coventry High School. This morning we welcomed Mike Mango to The Rhode Show as he previewed what we can expect!
4 Mass. hospitals rank within America’s 250 Best list, 1 ranks in top 50
There were four Massachusetts hospitals that ranked in Healthgrades’ “America’s 250 Best Hospitals” list and even one hospital ranking within the top 50 in the country. According to Healthgrades, the hospitals on the list “exhibit comprehensive high-quality care across clinical areas.” Rankings were based on performance...
Brown Daily Herald
Smiley names four new members to Providence School Board
Four new members joined the Providence School Board following their Jan. 19 approval by the Providence City Council. The members, nominated by Mayor Brett Smiley, join the nine-person board at a crucial time as officials prepare for the possible 2024 return of the Providence Public School District to city control after a five-year state takeover.
ABC6.com
Dr. Ranney appointed dean of Yale School of Public Health
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Brown University announced one of their top educators was named the dean of the Yale School of Public Health. The university said Dr. Megan Ranney will step down from her current position of deputy dean of Brown’s School of Public Health in July. Ranney...
Mass Lotto Player Claims 2nd Consecutive $31 Million Mega Millions Jackpot
Massachusetts might be the luckiest state now that lottery players have claimed Mega Millions jackpot prizes two weeks in a row. A Mega Millions ticket sold in Woburn was the sole winner on Tuesday, Jan. 31, hauling in $31 million, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery. The win marks th…
McDermott Pool to close for repairs
Mayor Frank Picozzi announced Tuesday McDermott Pool will close temporarily.
Providence schools closed Friday due to bitter cold
Providence Public Schools will be closed Friday as the state braces for record-breaking cold, 12 News has learned.
goprovidence.com
Black-Owned Restaurants in Providence, Rhode Island
Featuring everything from Southern soul food to traditional African and Caribbean cuisines, Providence is home to a wide variety of Black-owned restaurants, food trucks and even a tea shop. Enjoy one of The District's signature pizzas for dinner or indulge your sweet tooth at brunch with the decadent Tres Leches...
Comments / 0