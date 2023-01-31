ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marlton, NJ

Eagles LB TJ Edwards meets fans at Chickie's & Pete's in Marlton

By Bob Brooks
6abc Action News
 2 days ago
The Eagles NFC Championship celebration continued Monday night at Chickie's & Pete's in Marlton, New Jersey for a live radio broadcast.

With Eagles starting linebacker TJ Edwards in the house, you could have called this the after-after-party for the NFC Championship.

Edwards talked with sports agent Jerrold Colton on the All-Pro Philly Show, hosted by iHeart Radio.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xjLL3_0kWxLjqG00

Fans in attendance were having a good time.

"We are celebrating the big win. Getting ready for the Super Bowl in two weeks," said TJ Mann of Marlton.

"I have my green martini, my Birds martini, ready to go," added Aly Mann.

After Monday night, some fans say they might take a little rest and then enjoy the two-week ride to the Super Bowl.

"It's great to see everyone really happy and a positive note for everything that's going on. We need this, right," said Kathy Posgerichian of Marlton.

However, others like Joshua Bosha say there will be no such celebration break.

"The after-party was last night and this is just keep on going and going," said Bosha.

SEE ALSO: How much will it cost to see Eagles play Chiefs in Super Bowl 57?

Going to see the Philadelphia Eagles play at State Farm Stadium in Super Bowl 57 could get pricey.

We were able to catch up with Edwards before the show. He says the next two weeks will be focused on what they've done all year.

"We're going to just kind of do what we do. We're going to stay true to our process and stay true to the things that got us here. We're going to get right back to work," said Edwards.

He also says they're counting on fans to show up big and loud in Glendale.

"We were there earlier in the year and it felt like a home game. So, I can't imagine how well we'll travel for this game; how many Birds fans will be there. It helps us so much, just everyone being behind us. It's going to be rocking, for sure," said Edwards.

