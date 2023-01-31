ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harvard, MA

Washington Examiner

At Davos, free speech is the enemy

DAVOS, Switzerland — The World Economic Forum's annual gathering of business tycoons, multibillionaires, and world leaders is all about "improving the state of the world.". Or at least so it claims. Bold and visionary proposals are welcome, yes, but not too bold and not too visionary. For...
Harvard Crimson

As Harvard Axes Shopping Week, Students Opt to Create Their Own

After Harvard ended shopping week, some College students are creating their own versions by enrolling in or attending many classes. By Julian J. Giordano. Kashish Bastola '26 has never experienced a "shopping week." So, like many students, he decided to make his own. "It's been rough," said...
HARVARD, MA
Harvard Crimson

Scholars, Political Leaders Discuss ‘Corporate Capture’ of Law at HLS Event

MIT Emeritus Professor Noam Chomsky begins speaking as fellow panelist Professor Jon Hanson looks on. The two spoke at Harvard Law School's conference on corporate capture of the legal system. By Addison Y. Liu. Harvard Law School hosted a conference featuring legal scholars, lawyers, and legal journalists who discussed the...
CAMBRIDGE, MA
Harvard Crimson

Harvard Medical School Will Integrate Climate Change Into M.D. Curriculum

Harvard Medical School will implement climate change education into its M.D. curriculum following a committee vote last month. By Jonathan G. Yuan. A Harvard Medical School committee voted last month to embed climate change into the school's curriculum. In a meeting early last month, the HMS Educational Policy and...
CAMBRIDGE, MA
TheConversationCanada

University presidents' trip to Israel undermines academic freedom and democracy

Multiple presidents of Canadian universities travelled to Israel in August of 2022. The purpose of the visit was to build and deepen research partnerships between Israeli and Canadian research universities. This trip was led by the Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs (CIJA), a non-profit organization that advocates and lobbies for Jewish federations across Canada. As education scholar Sheryl Nestel has noted, CIJA also has a track record of being among organizations that have acted as political proxies for the Israeli state. No Palestinian universities were included on the Canadian universities' tour. Regardless of what was intended, a trip to...
Harvard Crimson

An Antidote to Optionality

Roman C. Ugarte '24 is an Applied Math in Economics concentrator in Eliot House. K. Oskar Schulz '22 is currently on leave founding a startup in New York City. Their column, "Under-indexed," runs on alternate Wednesdays. Your decisions shape your life. Whether you go on to...
Harvard Crimson

If You Can’t Hire More Therapists, Make Them

Suhaas M. Bhat '23-'24 is a double concentrator in Social Studies and Physics in Mather House. His column, "Demystifying Therapy," runs on alternate Wednesdays. Much ink has been spilled pointing out the sorry state of mental health on Harvard's campus. Something clearly needs to change.
HARVARD, MA
Harvard Crimson

Longtime Harvard Women’s Ice Hockey Coach Faces Allegations of Abusive Behavior

Women's ice hockey coach Katey Stone faces allegations that she made racially discriminatory remarks, downplayed injuries, and was insensitive to players' mental health. By Mark Kelsey. Harvard has not publicly responded to allegations of abusive behavior by Harvard women's ice hockey head coach Katey Stone reported in a Boston Globe...
CAMBRIDGE, MA
Harvard Crimson

To the Editor: No More Student Government Clickbait

Travis Allen Johnson '24, a Government concentrator in Winthrop House, is the co-president of the Harvard Undergraduate Association. Nearly one year ago, student government at Harvard College was ensnared by a variety of controversies. Following an election cycle where the winning ticket pledged to dismantle the system, scandals arose over alleged financial irregularities, debates over constitutional interpretations, and accusations of bullying. The Crimson, in an effort to fulfill its journalistic responsibilities, covered each meeting and reported out to students about the imploding system.
Harvard Crimson

“Free Merch” Isn’t Free for the Planet

Mie L. Holm '25, a Crimson Editorial editor, is a Social Studies concentrator in Pforzheimer House. ​​​​​​​. Before my classmates and I even set foot on campus as students, we had already received an impressive collection of school merchandise: a Harvard cap, a Harvard phone pocket, a Harvard t-shirt, a page of Harvard stickers. I was thrilled to finally be a part of this community, and I appreciated Harvard's gesture. But this also marked the beginning of something far less exciting: a seemingly never-ending barrage of free merchandise that masks environmental damage and overconsumption under the guise of school spirit.
HARVARD, MA

