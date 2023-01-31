Read full article on original website
Harvard Crimson
Harvard Misinformation Expert Joan Donovan Forced to Leave by Kennedy School Dean, Sources Say
Harvard Kennedy School Dean Douglas W. Elmendorf is forcing out online misinformation expert Joan M. Donovan from her role at the Shorenstein Center on Media, Politics and Public Policy and ending her research project, according to three HKS staff members with knowledge of the situation. Donovan was told she has...
NYT writer says AIPAC, Jewish groups using 'power and influence' to stop US from being tough on Israel
New York Times columnist Tom Friedman said AIPAC and Jewish groups have done the "bidding" of Israeli leaders and used their "power and influence" to stop presidents from being tough on Israel.
What international law says about Israel's planned destruction of Palestinian assailants' homes
A decision to bulldoze the home belonging to the family of a man accused of killing seven people outside a synagogue in East Jerusalem has sparked questions over the legality of Israeli policy.
Washington Examiner
At Davos, free speech is the enemy
DAVOS, Switzerland — The World Economic Forum’s annual gathering of business tycoons, multibillionaires, and world leaders is all about “improving the state of the world.”. Or at least so it claims. Bold and visionary proposals are welcome, yes, but not too bold and not too visionary. For...
Harvard Crimson
More than 100 Harvard Law School Affiliates Sign Open Letter Criticizing Low Income Protection Plan
Harvard Law School's Low Income Protection Plan program, which subsidizes loan repayments for graduates pursuing public interest jobs, is located at 5027 Wasserstein Hall. By Truong L. Nguyen. More than 100 Harvard Law School alumni and current affiliates have signed an open letter calling for changes to the school’s Low...
Harvard Crimson
As Harvard Axes Shopping Week, Students Opt to Create Their Own
After Harvard ended shopping week, some College students are creating their own versions by enrolling in or attending many classes. By Julian J. Giordano. Kashish Bastola ’26 has never experienced a “shopping week.” So, like many students, he decided to make his own. “It’s been rough,” said...
Harvard Crimson
Scholars, Political Leaders Discuss ‘Corporate Capture’ of Law at HLS Event
MIT Emeritus Professor Noam Chomsky begins speaking as fellow panelist Professor Jon Hanson looks on. The two spoke at Harvard Law School's conference on corporate capture of the legal system. By Addison Y. Liu. Harvard Law School hosted a conference featuring legal scholars, lawyers, and legal journalists who discussed the...
Harvard Crimson
Harvard Medical School Will Integrate Climate Change Into M.D. Curriculum
Harvard Medical School will implement climate change education into its M.D. curriculum following a committee vote last month. By Jonathan G. Yuan. A Harvard Medical School committee voted last month to embed climate change into the school’s curriculum. In a meeting early last month, the HMS Educational Policy and...
University presidents' trip to Israel undermines academic freedom and democracy
Multiple presidents of Canadian universities travelled to Israel in August of 2022. The purpose of the visit was to build and deepen research partnerships between Israeli and Canadian research universities. This trip was led by the Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs (CIJA), a non-profit organization that advocates and lobbies for Jewish federations across Canada. As education scholar Sheryl Nestel has noted, CIJA also has a track record of being among organizations that have acted as political proxies for the Israeli state. No Palestinian universities were included on the Canadian universities’ tour. Regardless of what was intended, a trip to...
Harvard Crimson
An Antidote to Optionality
Roman C. Ugarte ’24 is an Applied Math in Economics concentrator in Eliot House. K. Oskar Schulz ’22 is currently on leave founding a startup in New York City. Their column, “Under-indexed,” runs on alternate Wednesdays. Your decisions shape your life. Whether you go on to...
Harvard Crimson
If You Can’t Hire More Therapists, Make Them
Suhaas M. Bhat ’23-’24 is a double concentrator in Social Studies and Physics in Mather House. His column, “Demystifying Therapy,” runs on alternate Wednesdays. Much ink has been spilled pointing out the sorry state of mental health on Harvard’s campus. Something clearly needs to change.
Harvard Crimson
Longtime Harvard Women’s Ice Hockey Coach Faces Allegations of Abusive Behavior
Women's ice hockey coach Katey Stone faces allegations that she made racially discriminatory remarks, downplayed injuries, and was insensitive to players' mental health. By Mark Kelsey. Harvard has not publicly responded to allegations of abusive behavior by Harvard women’s ice hockey head coach Katey Stone reported in a Boston Globe...
Harvard Crimson
To the Editor: No More Student Government Clickbait
Travis Allen Johnson ‘24, a Government concentrator in Winthrop House, is the co-president of the Harvard Undergraduate Association. Nearly one year ago, student government at Harvard College was ensnared by a variety of controversies. Following an election cycle where the winning ticket pledged to dismantle the system, scandals arose over alleged financial irregularities, debates over constitutional interpretations, and accusations of bullying. The Crimson, in an effort to fulfill its journalistic responsibilities, covered each meeting and reported out to students about the imploding system.
Harvard Crimson
“Free Merch” Isn’t Free for the Planet
Mie L. Holm ’25, a Crimson Editorial editor, is a Social Studies concentrator in Pforzheimer House. . Before my classmates and I even set foot on campus as students, we had already received an impressive collection of school merchandise: a Harvard cap, a Harvard phone pocket, a Harvard t-shirt, a page of Harvard stickers. I was thrilled to finally be a part of this community, and I appreciated Harvard’s gesture. But this also marked the beginning of something far less exciting: a seemingly never-ending barrage of free merchandise that masks environmental damage and overconsumption under the guise of school spirit.
