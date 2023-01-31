ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why everyone is so excited for One Piece coming to Netflix soon

By Andy Meek
 3 days ago
Image: Netflix

Netflix is experimenting with content on several fronts this year, ranging from shows like Kaleidoscope (with episodes that can be watched in any order) to a live stand-up special from Chris Rock. Also finally coming later this year, after Netflix ordered it as a 10-episode series back in 2020, is the streaming giant’s live-action version of the Japanese manga-turned-anime One Piece — which has a new piece of character art, shown above, that Netflix released on Monday.

Here’s what we know so far about this series, which also got a new video game adaptation recently (titled One Piece Odyssey).

Live-action One Piece adaptation

More details about the live-action new series are still to come, including its specific release date, but for now what Netflix said on Monday about the show (set for release sometime this year) is as follows. “In the beloved Japanese manga turned anime series, rookie pirate Monkey D. Luffy embarks on a quest to find the mysterious One Piece treasure with the help of his mighty crew.

“Of course, his adventure isn’t all smooth sailing. From islands to oceans, Monkey D. Luffy and his crew must outrun their fair share of dangers and rivals as they search for their treasure.”

Along with showrunners Steve Maeda, Matt Owens, and Iñaki Godoy, here’s who’s also included in the cast so far:

Godoy stars as the rubber-skinned teenager, alongside Emily Rudd (Nami), Mackenyu Arata (Roronoa Zoro), Jacob Romero Gibson (Usopp), and Taz Skylar (Sanji). Additionally, the cast includes McKinley Belcher III, Morgan Davies, Aidan Scott, Vincent Regan, Jeff Ward, Craig Fairbrass, Langley Kirkwood, Celeste Loots, Alexander Maniatis, Ilia Isorelýs Paulino, Chioma Umeala and Steven Ward, with more names still to come.

And, of course, One Piece itself is based on what’s arguably the most popular manga series in history that was created by Eiichiro Oda — who also serves as executive producer here. It should thus go without saying that there are some mighty high expectations that will greet this show once it hits Netflix. Until then, follow showrunner Steven Maeda on Twitter (@stevemaeda) for more tidbits about the show as we get closer to its debut, as well as the show’s official Twitter account (@onepiecenetflix).

