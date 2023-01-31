State of Penn State: The Offensive Line

The Lions staged quite a turnaround up front last season. And they return plenty of talent in 2023.

Penn State's James Franklin spent the entire season deflecting questions about his improved offensive line, leaving others to gauge its progress. Even during the Lions' five-game win streak to close the year, Franklin limited his report card.

But clearly, the 2022 team field one of the best, and most resilient, offensive lines of Franklin's nine seasons at Penn State.

The Lions improved from 13th to fourth in the Big Ten in rushing offense, increasing their per-game rushing average by 73 yards and their per-carry average from 3.2 to 4.8. Penn State scored 11 rushing touchdowns in 2021; they scored 28 last season.

Of course, the freshmen running backs energized the offense , as did their fun T-formation. But the offensive line's renaissance made that possible. Suddenly, Penn State enters next season with enormous expectations for its line. Will Franklin be the first to discuss them?

Our State of Penn State series continues with a look at the line.

Who's Here

Redshirt Sr. Hunter Nourzad

Redshirt Sr. Sal Wormley

Redshirt Sr. Caedan Wallace

Junior Olu Fashanu

Redshirt Soph. Landon Tengwall

Sophomore Drew Shelton

Redshirt Sr. JB Nelson

Redshirt Jr. Nick Dawkins

Redshirt Fr. Vega Ioane

Who's Gone

Center Juice Scruggs

Guard/tackle Bryce Effner

Who's Arriving

Alex Birchmeier

J'ven Williams

Anthony Donkoh

The Situation

The Lions are in fine form on multiple levels. They return a franchise left tackle in Fashanu, a potential first-round draft pick who put a likely $20 million contract on hold to play another college season. They bring back 55 career starts from Nourzad (28 at Cornell and Penn State) and Wallace (27). And they have an experienced sophomore in Drew Shelton, who became the rare true freshman to start at left tackle (in Fashanu's absence).

With Fashanu, Wallace and Shelton, tackle is secure. Position coach Phil Trautwein even might consider giving Wallace a go at guard. Nourzad should make a smooth transition to center, and Wormley and Tengwall return at guard, meaning this line has six legitimate starters. Which also means players like Ioane, Dawkins and Nelson can be rotation linemen while they climb the ladder for more playing time.

The Questions

How healthy will the group be? Fashanu and Tengwall are returning from season-ending injuries, Wallace played hurt (and missed the Rose Bowl) and Dawkins was absent most of the year. Injuries affected the Lions during spring drills and the season. They labored through it well, and are better off for it, but don't want to go through another season jumping through such hoops.

Also, could a freshman make an impact? Williams and Birchmeier are the two highest-rated players of Penn State's 2022 recruiting class and a trait Franklin loves in linemen: position flexibility. They enter with a short runway to playing time.

By the Numbers

2: Lions who started all 13 games (Scruggs and Wormley)

4: Games without allowing a sack (most since 2011)

10: Games with 150+ rushing yards (2 in 2021)

123: Regular-season snaps played by Shelton without allowing a sack (per Coaches by the Numbers)

393: Regular-season snaps played by Scruggs without allowing a sack

PENN STATE FANS: SI Tickets is your one-stop shop for tickets to a variety of Penn State sporting events, from football to basketball, hockey to volleyball. Need tickets to the Penn State game? Check out SI Tickets .

Read More

New Jersey's top offensive lineman commits to 2025 recruiting class

Penn State lineman Nick Dawkins signs NIL deal with WWE

Penn State's Super Bowl streak will continue

Meet Marques Hagans, Penn State's new receivers coach

State of Penn State: Big changes at wide receiver

State of Penn State: What's next at running back?

State of Penn State: Breaking down the quarterbacks

Former Florida State receiver transfers to Penn State

Drew Allar, Nicholas Singleton draw early Heisman Trophy odds

Pennsylvania's top linebacker commits to Penn State's 2024 recruiting class

AllPennState is the place for Penn State news, opinion and perspective on the SI.com network. Publisher Mark Wogenrich has covered Penn State for more than 20 years, tracking three coaching staffs, three Big Ten titles and a catalog of great stories. Follow him on Twitter @MarkWogenrich . And consider subscribing (button's on the home page) for more great content across the SI.com network.