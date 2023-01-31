Read full article on original website
Tiffany: The Pursuit of Beauty in Nature at Selby Gardens
Next Sunday, on February 12th, Marie Selby Gardens will unveil their 2023 installment of the Jean and Alfred Goldstein Exhibition Series, Tiffany: The Pursuit of Beauty in Nature. The exhibition series aims to explore the works of major artists through their connections to nature, with this year’s installment focusing on American Artist and designer Louis Comfort Tiffany, who was the founder of the decorative arts studio Tiffany Studios and was the first design director at his father Charles Tiffany’s iconic luxury jewelry and specialty design house Tiffany & Co.
New Fiction Book Review of Community Board by Tara Conklin
One of my mother’s sage maxims when I was a teen was, “Lighten up”. Surely this is also a common thought for most parents of histrionic teens and beyond. Tara Conklin uses a similar lens in her whimsical novel Community Board. Her main character needs a large dose of “lighten up” after going overboard when her husband leaves her for another woman.
Building Careers
BUILDING CAREERS | Students and faculty at Riverview High School (Sarasota, Florida) are really nailing it when it comes to career planning. Alex Lichter is sharing his knowledge and experience with eager students five days a week to provide insight into the first-of-its-kind construction technology lab. Read more through the link, on our social medias, or in the February edition!
Child Protection Center Honors Sarasota County Judge DeFuria
The Child Protection Center, Inc. (CPC) honored the memory of Sarasota County Judge DeFuria for his work benefitting victims of child abuse. On March 12 th of 2013, Judge DeFuria signed a motion that allowed pet therapy animals in the court room to bring comfort to children taking the stand against their abuser. This motion provided immediate support for the clients of the Child Protection Center, enabling them to have a therapy dog from CPC’s PAWS (Pet Advocates Working in the Suncoast) program while in court. PAWS utilizes nationally certified pet therapy dogs whose Handlers are volunteers who have received training on mandatory reporting of child abuse and dynamics that surround child sexual abuse. After the passing of Judge DeFuria in 2022, CPC was able to recognize his passion for protecting children by presenting his sister, Judy Aarnes, with a PAWS Advocacy Challenge Coin in his honor. He was described as being “one of the most well-liked and respected judges in the 12th Judicial Circuit.” The Child Protection Center’s mission is the Prevention, Intervention, & Treatment of Child Abuse, as the organization envisions a community where children are safe from abuse and free to thrive. For over 40 years, CPC has been serving Sarasota and DeSoto Counties in the State of Florida and is accredited by the National Children’s Alliance. For more information on CPC, visit www.cpcsarasota.org or call 941-365-1277.
Join a Book Club at Bookstore1Sarasota
Between work, school and the countless digital distractions of the modern age, it can be a struggle to carve out time to enjoy one of life’s simple pleasures: reading a book. Many people set a goal to read more, by making it their new year’s resolution or setting up a Goodreads challenge to read a certain number of books but end up purchasing countless books only to watch them sit on the shelf, collecting dust. One way to start reading again and not become overwhelmed by the towering stacks of unread books is to join a book club.
Hound Happy Hour Every Friday at Hamlets Eatery
It’s a paw-ty at Hamlet’s Eatery! The award-winning permanently located food truck is now staying open Fridays until 8pm for Hound Happy Hour. Live music, dogs available for adoption, great food, cold beer, and Prosecco on tap. There will also be chair massage available. Bring your fur babies for their free pup cup. Tonight, Feb 3, Tenderheart Charities is bringing dogs and Tyler Vaden will be playing. Woofgang Bakery & Grooming will be here with an amazing array of dog treats and accessories. Hamlet’s offers traditional and vegan options. Located outdoors with plenty of room under a covered patio. This is a great way to kick off your weekend.
Jazz Brunch at Hamlets Eatery
Join Hamlet’s Eatery for a fabulous Jazz Brunch on Sunday, Feb. 12 from 11 am - 3pm. Martha Timke's silky voice comes together with Paul "PJ" Justice's smooth guitar creating an eclectic mix of soothing, sexy jazz standards, bossa nova, swing, blues, roots rock, folk, and country. Hamlet’s menu options will include both traditional and vegan dishes plus, Bloody Marys, Prosecco on tap, Mimosas, and more! Located in the outdoor courtyard of The Bazaar on Apricot & Lime at 821 Apricot Ave, Sarasota. Rain or shine. There is plenty of seating under the covered patio. No reservations. For more information visit www.HamletsEatery.com or call 941-445-1938.
Therapy Programs at Child Protection Center Continue To Exceed Expectations
The Child Protection Center (CPC)’s Sexual Abuse Treatment Program (SATP) has received a 90/100 “Exceeds Quality Standards” on their recent Department of Health Clinical. Monitoring. The program is one of the highest scoring Programs in the State of Florida. “What our therapy program continues to do for children is exemplary.” said Doug Staley, CPC’s Executive Director. “A score of 90 on the Quality Assurance Monitoring from the Department of Health (DOH) is a clear indicator that our therapists care deeply about the quality-of-care children and families receive. The dedication this team has to the overall success of this program is highly admirable and proves that they are highly skilled in providing Trauma Focused Cognitive Behavioral Therapy.” Clinical Director Amanda Jans says, “While the score is exciting, what it means is most important – our team is excellent at what they do, making a difference in the lives of the children and families we serve.” Client provided feedback saying, “I feel like I am able to speak about things that have bothered me, and I feel heard.” Additional comments include, “I’m not sure we would have been okay without all the skills [therapist] has taught us. I am so happy with the services we have received.” The Child Protection Center’s mission is the Prevention, Intervention, & Treatment of Child Abuse. CPC has been serving Sarasota & DeSoto Counties since 1980. For more information on CPC, please visit CPCSarasota.org or call 941-365-1277.
Child Protection Center Awarded $10,000
The Child Protection Center, Inc. (CPC) has been awarded $10,000 through the Kathryn H. Beach Charitable Fund at Gulf Coast Community Foundation. These funds will go directly to restoring the elevator at CPC, updating code compliance, and ensuring children continue to receive safe services. For over 42 years, the Child Protection Center has been upholding the mission of the prevention, intervention, and treatment of child abuse in Sarasota and DeSoto Counties. The Child Protection Team (CPT) is a legislatively mandated program that works alongside the Department of Children and Families, (DCF), investigating allegations and cases of child abuse and neglect. Housed on CPC’s second floor,
