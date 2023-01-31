The Child Protection Center (CPC)’s Sexual Abuse Treatment Program (SATP) has received a 90/100 “Exceeds Quality Standards” on their recent Department of Health Clinical. Monitoring. The program is one of the highest scoring Programs in the State of Florida. “What our therapy program continues to do for children is exemplary.” said Doug Staley, CPC’s Executive Director. “A score of 90 on the Quality Assurance Monitoring from the Department of Health (DOH) is a clear indicator that our therapists care deeply about the quality-of-care children and families receive. The dedication this team has to the overall success of this program is highly admirable and proves that they are highly skilled in providing Trauma Focused Cognitive Behavioral Therapy.” Clinical Director Amanda Jans says, “While the score is exciting, what it means is most important – our team is excellent at what they do, making a difference in the lives of the children and families we serve.” Client provided feedback saying, “I feel like I am able to speak about things that have bothered me, and I feel heard.” Additional comments include, “I’m not sure we would have been okay without all the skills [therapist] has taught us. I am so happy with the services we have received.” The Child Protection Center’s mission is the Prevention, Intervention, & Treatment of Child Abuse. CPC has been serving Sarasota & DeSoto Counties since 1980. For more information on CPC, please visit CPCSarasota.org or call 941-365-1277.

SARASOTA, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO