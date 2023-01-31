ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox13news.com

Many people moving to Florida set their sights on North Port

NORTH PORT, Fla. - While people continue to move to Florida, many have their sights set on North Port in Sarasota County. It has moving companies juggling more calls and moves from all over. The phones at Hank's Moving in Sarasota County continue to keep ringing. "We get anywhere from...
NORTH PORT, FL
WFLA

Food Network stars open new restaurant in Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — Food Network stars Buddy Foy, Jr., and Jennifer Foy are opening a new restaurant in Sarasota this weekend. The Chateau Sarasota will open Saturday at 2001 Siesta Drive in Sarasota. The restaurant’s website said it brings “interpretation and flair of the American gusto to French-inspired dishes.” The Chateau Sarasota serves fresh […]
SARASOTA, FL
Points and Travel

Our Favorite Family-Friendly Beaches in Tampa Bay

What’s the best perk of living near the Tampa Bay area? It’s probably limitless access to the best beaches and fun water adventures. However, that’s not always the case for everyone. Other people need to plan and scout for the best beaches before traveling to ensure they get the best of their travel, effort, and the day off from work.
FLORIDA STATE
srqmagazine.com

Building Careers

BUILDING CAREERS | Students and faculty at Riverview High School (Sarasota, Florida) are really nailing it when it comes to career planning. Alex Lichter is sharing his knowledge and experience with eager students five days a week to provide insight into the first-of-its-kind construction technology lab. Read more through the link, on our social medias, or in the February edition!
SARASOTA, FL
L. Cane

This Small Island Community in Florida is a "Trending Destination" in 2023

Each year, the popular travel website TripAdvisor releases a list of "trending destinations" in the United States based on positive user reviews. Typically, destinations are geographically diverse and popular with travelers. But they are not always highly traveled or well-known, as is the case with a Florida destination in a small island community that recently made the list.
FLORIDA STATE
Mysuncoast.com

Friday cold front on the way

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Highs are in the 70s, with a few 80s farther inland (again). By Friday, a cold front moves across Florida with a few afternoon and evening showers possible. Even after this front moves away, this time our highs could hold in the 70s, keeping the Suncoast the warmest part of the U.S.
SARASOTA, FL
speedonthewater.com

Predator 311 Widebody Catamaran Delighting Northeast Florida Owners

As he always does—you can set your watch by him—speedonthewater.com chief photographer Pete Boden delivered a slew of cool images from the annual Joey Gratton Memorial New Year’s Day Fun Run. Morning fog made that a bit more difficult this year, but Boden still managed to capture an assortment of boats in action as they headed to Caddy’s in Bradenton, Fla., to celebrate the memory of Gratton, a popular offshore racer who died in November 2011 following an accident in Key West, Fla.
BRADENTON, FL
First Coast News

No-show Florida lawyer's 'office' is a UPS mailbox

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An attorney under investigation by the Florida Bar following numerous failures to appear in court may have had a more tenuous legal practice than some clients realized. First Coast News has learned that the headquarters of Benjamin Buck Law in Tampa law is actually a mail...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
thatssotampa.com

Tampa restaurants named the most romantic in the country

Tampa is a romantic city. Don’t believe us, just check out our date night guide for some lovely inspiration. Opentable recently released a list of the most romantic restaurants in the country, and four Tampa foodie treasures made the list. The honors went to The Sacred Pepper, Ocean Prime, Charley’s Steakhouse, and Cooper’s Hawk Winery.
TAMPA, FL
srqmagazine.com

New Fiction Book Review of Community Board by Tara Conklin

One of my mother’s sage maxims when I was a teen was, “Lighten up”. Surely this is also a common thought for most parents of histrionic teens and beyond. Tara Conklin uses a similar lens in her whimsical novel Community Board. Her main character needs a large dose of “lighten up” after going overboard when her husband leaves her for another woman.
SARASOTA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy