Florida beach named America’s ‘deadliest beach’
ida beaches typically rank among the best in America. However, several Florida beaches recently ranked among the most dangerous to visit in the country.
fox13news.com
Many people moving to Florida set their sights on North Port
NORTH PORT, Fla. - While people continue to move to Florida, many have their sights set on North Port in Sarasota County. It has moving companies juggling more calls and moves from all over. The phones at Hank's Moving in Sarasota County continue to keep ringing. "We get anywhere from...
Food Network stars open new restaurant in Sarasota
SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — Food Network stars Buddy Foy, Jr., and Jennifer Foy are opening a new restaurant in Sarasota this weekend. The Chateau Sarasota will open Saturday at 2001 Siesta Drive in Sarasota. The restaurant’s website said it brings “interpretation and flair of the American gusto to French-inspired dishes.” The Chateau Sarasota serves fresh […]
Florida Dominates New Ranking Of Most Dangerous Beaches In America
A new study says 7 of the 10 most dangerous beaches in America are right here in Florida.
Points and Travel
Our Favorite Family-Friendly Beaches in Tampa Bay
What’s the best perk of living near the Tampa Bay area? It’s probably limitless access to the best beaches and fun water adventures. However, that’s not always the case for everyone. Other people need to plan and scout for the best beaches before traveling to ensure they get the best of their travel, effort, and the day off from work.
This Limestone Shoreline in Florida Looks Like it Should Be in Maine. And Now is a Good Time to See It
When you picture a Florida shoreline, you likely picture white sand beaches with turquoise waters. It's unlikely that you picture a rocky, shoreline covered in limestone. But there's a Conservancy in Florida that offers a shoreline exactly like this. And winter is a great time to see its unique beauty.
Popular food chain opening new location in Florida
A popular food chain is opening another new location in Florida. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, February 4, 2023, the popular dessert chain Insomnia Cookies will be hosting a grand opening event for its newest Florida store location in Fort Myers, according to the company's website.
Three Florida Cities Ranked Among Top 10 Best Places To Live
One of them ranked at No. 2!
srqmagazine.com
Building Careers
BUILDING CAREERS | Students and faculty at Riverview High School (Sarasota, Florida) are really nailing it when it comes to career planning. Alex Lichter is sharing his knowledge and experience with eager students five days a week to provide insight into the first-of-its-kind construction technology lab. Read more through the link, on our social medias, or in the February edition!
This Small Island Community in Florida is a "Trending Destination" in 2023
Each year, the popular travel website TripAdvisor releases a list of "trending destinations" in the United States based on positive user reviews. Typically, destinations are geographically diverse and popular with travelers. But they are not always highly traveled or well-known, as is the case with a Florida destination in a small island community that recently made the list.
This Is Florida's Best Hole-In-The-Wall Diner
Cheapism has the scoop on every state's best unassuming diner.
'We almost lost our house': 40-year realty contracts tangle 100s of homeowners in court
For a little cash up front, some Tampa Bay-area homeowners find themselves bound to 40-year agreements that operate like liens and costs thousands to escape. A house is usually a homeowner’s biggest asset. But for hundreds of Tampa Bay-area homeowners, 40-year contracts, liens and lawsuits have threatened what many have worked years to acquire and maintain.
Mysuncoast.com
Friday cold front on the way
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Highs are in the 70s, with a few 80s farther inland (again). By Friday, a cold front moves across Florida with a few afternoon and evening showers possible. Even after this front moves away, this time our highs could hold in the 70s, keeping the Suncoast the warmest part of the U.S.
businessobserverfl.com
Noted entrepreneur replaces former Roy’s in Sarasota with French cuisine
The former Roy’s Restaurant location in Sarasota, a once-popular Hawaiian fusion eatery from noted chef Roy Yamaguchi, is getting a new life — this time under a French banner. The new brand at the spot, 2001 Siesta Dr., across the street from the Crossings at Siesta Key mall...
speedonthewater.com
Predator 311 Widebody Catamaran Delighting Northeast Florida Owners
As he always does—you can set your watch by him—speedonthewater.com chief photographer Pete Boden delivered a slew of cool images from the annual Joey Gratton Memorial New Year’s Day Fun Run. Morning fog made that a bit more difficult this year, but Boden still managed to capture an assortment of boats in action as they headed to Caddy’s in Bradenton, Fla., to celebrate the memory of Gratton, a popular offshore racer who died in November 2011 following an accident in Key West, Fla.
This Florida Spot Has The Best Croissants In The State
Eat This, Not That! has the scoop on the best croissants in every state.
First Coast News
No-show Florida lawyer's 'office' is a UPS mailbox
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An attorney under investigation by the Florida Bar following numerous failures to appear in court may have had a more tenuous legal practice than some clients realized. First Coast News has learned that the headquarters of Benjamin Buck Law in Tampa law is actually a mail...
thatssotampa.com
Tampa restaurants named the most romantic in the country
Tampa is a romantic city. Don’t believe us, just check out our date night guide for some lovely inspiration. Opentable recently released a list of the most romantic restaurants in the country, and four Tampa foodie treasures made the list. The honors went to The Sacred Pepper, Ocean Prime, Charley’s Steakhouse, and Cooper’s Hawk Winery.
srqmagazine.com
New Fiction Book Review of Community Board by Tara Conklin
One of my mother’s sage maxims when I was a teen was, “Lighten up”. Surely this is also a common thought for most parents of histrionic teens and beyond. Tara Conklin uses a similar lens in her whimsical novel Community Board. Her main character needs a large dose of “lighten up” after going overboard when her husband leaves her for another woman.
Florida Restaurant Named One Of The Best In The US
Yelp ranked the Top 100 restaurants in the country, and one Florida spot broke into the Top 5.
