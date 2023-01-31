Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Three mid-sized Florida towns are experiencing some of the highest housing price increases in the countryEllen EastwoodFlorida State
4 Amazing Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
4 Amazing Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Five of Florida's Most Beautiful Museums & GardensLaurens TravelsFlorida State
Tampa Bay Rays Make Huge MoveOnlyHomersSaint Petersburg, FL
srqmagazine.com
Hound Happy Hour Every Friday at Hamlets Eatery
It’s a paw-ty at Hamlet’s Eatery! The award-winning permanently located food truck is now staying open Fridays until 8pm for Hound Happy Hour. Live music, dogs available for adoption, great food, cold beer, and Prosecco on tap. There will also be chair massage available. Bring your fur babies for their free pup cup. Tonight, Feb 3, Tenderheart Charities is bringing dogs and Tyler Vaden will be playing. Woofgang Bakery & Grooming will be here with an amazing array of dog treats and accessories. Hamlet’s offers traditional and vegan options. Located outdoors with plenty of room under a covered patio. This is a great way to kick off your weekend.
Food Network stars open new restaurant in Sarasota
SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — Food Network stars Buddy Foy, Jr., and Jennifer Foy are opening a new restaurant in Sarasota this weekend. The Chateau Sarasota will open Saturday at 2001 Siesta Drive in Sarasota. The restaurant’s website said it brings “interpretation and flair of the American gusto to French-inspired dishes.” The Chateau Sarasota serves fresh […]
Longboat Observer
New restaurant concept to open in downtown Sarasota
There’s a lot that goes into creating a new restaurant. Especially one that seats 74. That’s exactly what the Art Ovation Hotel Autograph Collection in downtown Sarasota has been busy with as it prepares to open Tzeva on Feb. 8. The Mediterranean restaurant infused with Israeli influences will...
Longboat Observer
Savor the Sounds returns to Longboat and the 1960s
Break out the picnic baskets and tie dye on Saturday, because Yesterdayze is the featured act in the first of three monthly concerts at Longboat Key's Town Center Green. Tickets are available at the Chamber of Commerce office during office hours, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Tickets cost $25 for general admission.
srqmagazine.com
Tiffany: The Pursuit of Beauty in Nature at Selby Gardens
Next Sunday, on February 12th, Marie Selby Gardens will unveil their 2023 installment of the Jean and Alfred Goldstein Exhibition Series, Tiffany: The Pursuit of Beauty in Nature. The exhibition series aims to explore the works of major artists through their connections to nature, with this year’s installment focusing on American Artist and designer Louis Comfort Tiffany, who was the founder of the decorative arts studio Tiffany Studios and was the first design director at his father Charles Tiffany’s iconic luxury jewelry and specialty design house Tiffany & Co.
thatssotampa.com
Tampa restaurants named the most romantic in the country
Tampa is a romantic city. Don’t believe us, just check out our date night guide for some lovely inspiration. Opentable recently released a list of the most romantic restaurants in the country, and four Tampa foodie treasures made the list. The honors went to The Sacred Pepper, Ocean Prime, Charley’s Steakhouse, and Cooper’s Hawk Winery.
Lakewood Ranch ice cream distributor sees growing demand
The company is a distributor that started in 2015. They're often featured in local ice cream shops across the Southeast and even the Caribbean.
nasrq.com
Announcing New Sarasota Trolley Tours
On February 12–15, 7:30 p.m., enjoy the new Love Songs of Sarasota Trolley Tour. This experience will celebrate the love stories of leading Sarasota couples, as told by guide Kathryn Chesley. You will also be entertained with love songs performed by Jason Ellis, Liz Pascoe and Sarah Haun. Come early to savor complimentary champagne, beer or wine at the Tiki Bar, while browsing our Trolley Cottage Gift Shop, full of trinkets for all your Valentines.
businessobserverfl.com
Noted entrepreneur replaces former Roy’s in Sarasota with French cuisine
The former Roy’s Restaurant location in Sarasota, a once-popular Hawaiian fusion eatery from noted chef Roy Yamaguchi, is getting a new life — this time under a French banner. The new brand at the spot, 2001 Siesta Dr., across the street from the Crossings at Siesta Key mall...
941area.com
All You Can Eat Restaurants in Sarasota and Bradenton | Best Buffets in Sarasota
Do you want to enjoy the best buffets in Bradenton & Sarasota, FL city? Don't worry, we've prepared a superb list for you. Buffets are an easy and cost-effective way to enjoy a variety of food choices. The hundreds of meal combinations ensure that you don't settle for one dish alone.
srqmagazine.com
The Hermitage Announces a Special Benefit Concert for Ongoing Hurricane Repairs
The Hermitage Artist Retreat (Sarasota County, Florida) announced a one-night-only benefit concert to celebrate the 20th anniversary season of the Hermitage and to raise funds for ongoing repairs following the impact of Hurricane Ian earlier this season. On Monday, March 20th at 7:30pm, Hermitage Artistic Director and CEO Andy Sandberg returns to his roots as a performer to sing this benefit concert at Sarasota’s iconic Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall. Sandberg – a director, writer, performer, and Tony Award-winning producer – will be joined on stage by Broadway guest stars (to be announced at a later date) and accompanied by Hermitage Fellow and 2023 Grammy Award nominee Rona Siddiqui.
srqmagazine.com
New Fiction Book Review of Community Board by Tara Conklin
One of my mother’s sage maxims when I was a teen was, “Lighten up”. Surely this is also a common thought for most parents of histrionic teens and beyond. Tara Conklin uses a similar lens in her whimsical novel Community Board. Her main character needs a large dose of “lighten up” after going overboard when her husband leaves her for another woman.
Longboat Observer
Downtown luxury condo tower nearly sold out
An under-construction luxury condominium tower in downtown Sarasota is nearly sold out. The DeMarcay at 33 S. Palm Avenue has two of its 39 residences available for sale. Vertical constriction of The DeMarcay is nearly complete. The 17th floor deck is being poured this week and drywall is complete through the seventh floor. Installation of windows is complete through the 10th floor.
fox13news.com
Retired teacher raises miniature horses on Sarasota farm
SARASOTA, Fla. - Forty-three years ago, Judy Middleton retired from being a school teacher and started doing something she absolutely loved-raising miniature horses. In 1978 Middleton received an unexpected birthday present. Her husband took her to Ocala where she was expecting to get a quarter horse. Instead, three miniature horses were waiting for them.
srqmagazine.com
Sarasota Performing Arts Center Foundation Announces Leadership Contribution
Sarasota Performing Arts Center Foundation (also known as the Van Wezel Foundation) announced a $10M contribution from the Paul Seed Fund at KBF CANADA to the Sarasota Performing Arts Center Foundation to support the architect and design team in building a world class contemporary performing arts center. Paul Seed founded StarTech.com, a company specializing in connectivity accessories for IT professionals, in 1985 in London, Ontario and is responsible for the strategic direction of the company as well as leading the executive leadership team. An amateur guitarist and lover of live music, Seed purchased a seasonal home in Longboat Key in February of 2021. He soon became friendly with local musicians who have played at some of Seed’s own backyard parties. He also sought out opportunities to engage with the city’s performing arts community, regularly attending music performances at Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall. Now, he wants to give back to the arts community and the future of performing arts in Sarasota. Sarasota Performing Arts Center Foundation is committed to leading a multimillion-dollar capital fundraising campaign for a new performing arts center at the heart of the Bay Park, envisioned in the Master Plan approved by the City Commission in 2018. The architect selection process to design the new performing arts center is currently underway, using an open public procurement process with community engagement and collaboration. Forty-three world-renowned architect firms submitted their qualifications to design the new center and 18 have been invited to submit proposals.
Famous restaurant chain opening another new location in Florida this week
A famous restaurant chain that has more than 2,600 locations across the country is opening another new location in Florida this week. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, January 26, 2023, the fast-growing restaurant chain Chick-fil-A will be opening its newest Florida location in Lutz, according to the company's website.
srqmagazine.com
LobsterCraft Highlights Connecticut State Sandwich
In 2000, a massive die-off of lobsters caused financial difficulties for Captain Mike Harden, a Connecticut-based lobster fisherman and Coast Guard Captain. Unable to make a living from fishing alone, Harden needed to find a solution. He tried a variety of ventures, including a dinner cruise and selling lobsters himself. “It was my wife’s idea to take the small amount of lobster that I was still catching and start a food truck,” says Harden. When he opened the LobsterCraft food truck in 2012, selling delicious lobster rolls, the official state sandwich of Connecticut, it was one of the state’s first gourmet food trucks.
cltampa.com
The Clearwater home of late 'Cheers' actress Kirstie Alley is now for sale
A home owned by the late actress Kirstie Alley is now on the market in Clearwater. According to property records, the gated waterfront home is owned by Alley's trust, and was purchased by the actress in 2000 for $1.5 million from singer Lisa Marie Presley, who passed away earlier this month due to an apparent cardiac arrest.
Three Florida Cities Ranked Among Top 10 Best Places To Live
One of them ranked at No. 2!
