L.A. Weekly

10 Easiest College Classes You Can Take

The thought of college can be daunting for many young adults. But fear not! There are plenty of courses out there that are a breeze to complete. Here are some of the ten easiest college classes that won’t stress you out too much. 1. Public Speaking – Public speaking...
Daily Trojan

Professors, embrace ChatGPT and the academic reckoning to come

Lately, when I’m bored in class, I like to close my eyes and ask whether ChatGPT could’ve written what I’m hearing. It’s often a toss up. Case in point: This week’s discussion question in my journalism class was, “Do you think today’s cell phones have made journalism better or worse, and why?”
The Avery Journal-Times

Lees-McRae College leaps ahead in U.S. News and World Report list of best online bachelor’s programs for 2023

BANNER ELK ─ Lees-McRae College was ranked 42nd in the U.S. News and World Report list of best online bachelor’s programs for 2023. This ranking has jumped more than 80 places from the college’s 2022 ranking of 122. Although Lees-McRae has received favorable recognition for both its online and traditional on-campus academic programs in recent years, this ranking exemplifies the college’s drive to improve the academic experience for all students. The rank of 42nd also places Lees-McRae as the sole private North Carolina higher education...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
Yale Daily News

YCC holds referendum on Yale Corp democratization

In the early hours of Monday morning, banners appeared across campus in support of a Yale College Council referendum calling for the democratization of the Yale Corporation’s elections process. The banners, which read “Democratize Yale Corp. Vote Yes,” were placed at Payne Whitney Gymnasium, Phelps Hall and on a...
CONNECTICUT STATE
The Center Square

UW free speech survey: Half of students afraid to speak, third of students want restrictions

(The Center Square) – There’s not a lot of confidence about free speech on University of Wisconsin campuses. The university released the results of its free speech survey on Wednesday. The results show more than half of students are afraid to share their opinions on controversial topics, while a third of students want the UW to place restrictions on who can say what. “More than half of our students, 57%,...
MADISON, WI
Phys.org

How to improve math skills among American children

In the past two decades, researchers have made great strides in uncovering how children learn math, but little of that new knowledge has trickled down to teachers, according to a new book on math education. The gap between research and practice is particularly unfortunate, given the current state of American...
The Guardian

My parents failed to guide me through my education. Do I confront them?

Our eldest just started university. We have provided every conceivable support up to now, and also committed to shouldering accommodation costs for the next three years. I didn’t go into higher education when young (I gained BSc and MSc a couple of years ago) but I’m now realising how much support many children get throughout their education and I can’t help but reflect on the lack of parental support and guidance I received from my family.
The Journal

Meet MathGPT: a Chatbot Tutor Built Specific to a Math Textbook

Micro-tutoring platform PhotoStudy has unveiled a new chatbot built on OpenAI’s ChatGPT APIs that can teach a complete elementary algebra textbook with “extremely high accuracy,” the company said. PhotoStudy, an on-demand 1:1 tutoring solution developed by Hung Tran in 2015, said it can now transform any math...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Phys.org

Why teachers are letting students solve math problems in lots of different ways

Families might be wondering why their child's math classroom looks so different from what they remember in school. Why aren't teachers putting students on the spot and getting them to prove that they know the math? Why are teachers letting students solve problems in lots of different ways instead of just telling them how to do it?
Chronicle

Jess Chen selected as DUU president, Arianna Dwomoh to be EVP

Junior Jess Chen will be next year’s Duke University Union president and junior Arianna Dwomoh will be DUU executive vice president. DUU is the largest programming and media body at Duke, made up of 17 committees, such as the Last Day of Classes Committee and Campus Concerts. WXDU, Small Town Records and the Coffeehouse are also included among DUU’s committees.
DURHAM, NC
wiareport.com

Recent Books of Interest to Women Scholars

Women in Academia Report regularly publishes a list of new books that may be of interest to our readers. The books included are on a wide variety of subjects and present many different points of view. The opinions expressed in these books do not necessarily reflect the views of the editorial board of WIAReport. As an Amazon Associate, WIAReport will earn a fraction of revenue from qualifying purchases.

