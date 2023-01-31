Read full article on original website
Poll: Is the Samsung Galaxy S23 series hot or not?
It's your time to tell us how you really feel about the Samsung Galaxy S23 phones. Today, Samsung officially unveiled the Samsung Galaxy S23 series, and we even spent some hands-on time with the Galaxy S23. As expected, most of the leaks we reported over the past months were true. The phones carry many spec and design elements from previous years while adding in some new flourishes. Galaxy S23 pricing also remains the same, at least in the United States.
Now at $699, has there ever been been a better time to buy a Galaxy S22?
Samsung has permanently discounted the Galaxy S22 to $699. Unfortunately, there aren’t similar price reductions for the Galaxy S22 Plus and S22 Ultra. The all-new Samsung Galaxy S23 series may be holding the spotlight, but Samsung also just revealed a pretty good deal on its previous generation model. 2022’s Galaxy S22 is now permanently discounted to $699. That’s $100 cheaper than its launch price or the cost of a new Galaxy S23.
The best Samsung Galaxy S23 chargers
The Samsung Galaxy S23 series doesn't come with a charger in the box. Here are our recommendations for each device!. The Samsung Galaxy S23 series is here to add some excitement to the Android flagship space. Samsung puts its best foot forward with the S series, and with the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus, and Galaxy S23 Ultra, you get all the practicality and performance you need from a modern-day smartphone. But there is one thing missing from the package: a charger. Samsung doesn’t include a charging adapter in its phone boxes, so you will need to buy one separately. Here are our recommendations for the best chargers you can buy for the Galaxy S23 series!
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra vs Galaxy Z Flip 4: Which should you buy?
The Galaxy S23 Ultra is a powerhouse, but the Galaxy Z Flip 4 is quite enticing. Samsung took the wraps off of its 2023 flagship smartphones, and while every device in the series brings some upgrades, all eyes are on the Galaxy S23 Ultra and its brand-new 200MP camera. The top-of-the-line phone is the one to get if you’re after the best smartphone experience. But despite its new features and hardware, it’s not particularly flashy or unique in a world where foldable smartphones are slowly becoming mainstream. Luckily, Samsung has a foldable that’s not only unique but also cheaper than the company’s latest flagship. How do the two compare? Here’s a look at the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra vs Galaxy Z Flip 4!
Samsung has some lofty Galaxy S23 series sales goals
Samsung expects the S23 Ultra to account for over 50% of S23 units sold. Samsung reportedly aims to increase Galaxy S23 series sales by more than 10% over the S22 series. The company also wants to grow foldable phone sales by more than 10% compared to 2022. Samsung has just...
Samsung reveals its plans to start working on extended reality devices
The company has formed partnerships with Qualcomm and Google. Samsung revealed its plans to start working on extended reality devices. Samsung has partnered with Qualcomm and Google for its plans. Samsung is also forming service partnerships with Meta and Microsoft. The Galaxy S23 series and Galaxy Book 3 series aren’t...
Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro vs Apple AirPods Pro (1st gen): Which should you buy?
A Pro vs Pro match inside two walled gardens. Update: February 2, 2023: This article was updated to include charts comparing the earbuds’ noise-cancelling and frequency responses. We also clarified some statements regarding each earbuds’ feature sets and performance. Original article: August 10, 2022: What happens when two...
Samsung Galaxy S23: Why isn't there an Exynos model?
We won't have to worry about which region has the more powerful processor this year. Exynos versus Snapdragon has, historically, been a big talking point in techier smartphone circles. The two processor brands have dueled for the top performer spot in the Android space for the past decade. Not this year though; the Samsung Galaxy S23 series ships exclusively with Qualcomm silicon (we haven’t noted any regional exceptions so far). A “Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy” to be precise.
Yo Samsung, if 200MP is better than 108MP, then 40MP is surely better than 12MP?
What's the full story with the Galaxy S22 Ultra's selfie camera?. The Samsung Galaxy S23 series is official and at its helm is the Galaxy S23 Ultra, one of the biggest, baddest, and most powerful Android smartphones we’ve ever seen. The crown jewel of Samsung’s flagship? That new 200MP camera sensor on the back. It’s 92 more megapixels than its predecessor’s measly 108MP sensor and Samsung can’t stop singing its praises. What the company didn’t emphasize is that the front-facing sensor dropped from 40MP on the Galaxy S22 Ultra to 12MP on the S23 Ultra. Oh, well, ಠ_ಠ.
Poll: Are you planning to buy a new phone this year?
Has the state of the economy messed up your plans to buy a new phone this year?. Smartphone sales are at an all-time low. Even the past holiday season couldn’t compel people to buy new phones, and it seems things will remain down for a while as far as handset sales are concerned.
23 great cases for your new Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
Just picked up Samsung's premium flagship? Time to keep it safe. The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is the most powerful phone the company has ever released, but if you’re going to splash the cash, you’ll want to keep it safe. With that in mind, we’ve tested and selected the best Galaxy S23 Ultra cases you can currently buy, no matter if you’re looking for rugged cases, thin cases, or something in between.
The best Samsung Galaxy S23 alternatives: 6 phones to consider before you buy
The Galaxy S23 series is finally here, but there are plenty of other options on the market. Samsung has launched the Galaxy S23 series, and they look like incremental upgrades over 2022’s Galaxy S22 trio. Some of the most notable upgrades include a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset across the board, larger batteries for the S23 and S23 Plus, and a 200MP main camera for the Galaxy S23 Ultra. Otherwise, you’ve still got a lengthy update pledge, the same cameras on the base and Plus models, and the same pricing (at least if you’re in the US).
Samsung Galaxy S23 series is here: New colors, camera tweaks, and more
The Galaxy S23 series is about refinement over revolution. Samsung officially announced the Galaxy S23 series today at its Galaxy Unpacked event. In this article, we take an on-paper look at what’s new with the Galaxy S23 series. This includes design changes, new colors, improved specs, and much more. If you’re looking for deeper thoughts and impressions, you can take a closer look at our Samsung Galaxy S23 series hands-on coverage.
How many software updates will the Galaxy S23 get?
You'll be fine until at least 2027. As impressive as the new Samsung Galaxy S23 range of smartphones is, the improvements over the Galaxy 22 series are mostly incremental. As a result, you might be thinking of sticking with your current handset or hoping to pick up a previous-generation phone at a deal price. This can be a savvy approach, but you should also consider how long Samsung will support your next phone. To this end, we’ve looked at how many software updates the Galaxy S23 will get.
The best Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 phones you can buy
Looking to buy a top-tier Android flagship? Here are your options. For the past decade, Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8-series processors have been leading the charts for Android performance flagships. If you want to get the absolute best-performing Android flagship, you have to look at the phones powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. Since the chip was launched in November 2022, we’re still waiting on many popular smartphone lineups to refresh with updated hardware. But until then, these are the best Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 smartphones that you can get! We’ve also selected some upcoming phones with this flagship processor, so keep an eye on their release within the first half of this year.
Here's why Samsung skipped satellite connectivity on the Galaxy S23 series
The feature might never make it to this generation of Galaxy S flagships. Samsung’s mobile chief TM Roh has explained why the Galaxy S23 series is missing satellite connectivity. The executive said that the functionality of the tech is fairly limited and that the right infrastructure is not in...
Samsung Galaxy S23 price and pre-orders: All the info you need before you buy
We've got a full rundown on where to go, what you'll get, how much you'll pay, and more!. Samsung’s latest-and-greatest in the Galaxy S series is official! The phones are quite exciting, but you can’t get your hands on one just yet. We have all the information about Samsung Galaxy S23 price and pre-orders here, so you can make an informed decision before you commit.
Vivo X90, X90 Pro go global: Where's the X90 Pro Plus?
The two phones share a flagship MediaTek chip, IP68 rating, and Zeiss camera extras. But the X90 Pro is the star here. Vivo has announced the X90 and X90 Pro in global markets. The company isn’t bringing the X90 Pro Plus along for the ride, though. Vivo announced the...
Despite power upgrade, the Galaxy S23 series still has a GOS toggle
The feature Samsung added to the Galaxy S22 in response to a throttling controversy carries over to the Galaxy S23. There is a Samsung Galaxy S23 performance toggle switch to turn off Game Optimizing Service (GOS). This feature carries over from the Galaxy S22, which went through an intense throttling...
These Samsung Galaxy S23 Best Buy deals take some beating
Pre-ordering the latest Samsung flagship from Best Buy can score you up to $880 in savings and bonuses. After months of anticipation, the Samsung Galaxy S23 range has finally been announced. If you’re looking to buy then you have a host of retailers clamoring for your custom — and offering good incentives to try and get it. Among them, the Galaxy S23 Best Buy deals are super competitive and worth a look if you have a device to trade in.
