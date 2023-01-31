The Galaxy S23 Ultra is a powerhouse, but the Galaxy Z Flip 4 is quite enticing. Samsung took the wraps off of its 2023 flagship smartphones, and while every device in the series brings some upgrades, all eyes are on the Galaxy S23 Ultra and its brand-new 200MP camera. The top-of-the-line phone is the one to get if you’re after the best smartphone experience. But despite its new features and hardware, it’s not particularly flashy or unique in a world where foldable smartphones are slowly becoming mainstream. Luckily, Samsung has a foldable that’s not only unique but also cheaper than the company’s latest flagship. How do the two compare? Here’s a look at the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra vs Galaxy Z Flip 4!

1 DAY AGO