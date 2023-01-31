ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forest Park, OH

Forest Park Girls Basketball ready for what they hope is a Repeat run to State, as Sectionals tip off Tuesday night

By Aaron Hancock
14news.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
14news.com

Milder Wednesday, wintry mix possible Thursday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Sleet and freezing rain caused travel problems on Tuesday morning as temperatures hovered in the mid 20s throughout the day. Slow clearing Tuesday night with lows dropping into the teens on Wednesday morning. Partly to mostly sunny skies on Wednesday will help temps to climb above freezing and melt the remaining ice. Another system will clip the southern edge of the Tri-State on Wednesday night and early Thursday morning. A wintry mix of freezing rain and sleet will again be possible, with the greatest impacts expected over Western Kentucky. We finally break out into partly sunny and milder conditions for Friday and the weekend. Highs on Friday will stay in the lower 30s, but will rise into the middle 40s on Saturday and the mid 50s for Sunday into Tuesday next week.
KENTUCKY STATE
14news.com

Frustrated Texans endure winter storm with no power, heat

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Thousands of frustrated Texans shivered in homes without power for a second day Thursday, most of them around booming Austin, and fading hopes of a quick fix stirred grim memories of a deadly 2021 blackout after an icy winter storm across the southern U.S. The...
AUSTIN, TX
14news.com

Filing deadline for Ind. primary election candidates set for Friday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The filing deadline for the Primary Election in Indiana is Friday. Here’s what the slate looks like in Evansville so far. Vanderburgh County Commissioner Cheryl Musgrave and the director of talent and development at Kemper CPA group Natalie Rascher are running for mayor on the Republican side.
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

EVSC robotics team could receive funding through proposed bill

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - One Evansville high school student met with Indiana lawmakers in the hope to get funding for robotics teams. Luke Fehrenbacher, the student president of the robotics team “Thunderbots,” traveled to the state capitol to discuss House Bill 1382. The bill would provide new teams...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Applications being accepted for ‘Project: Safe Neighborhoods’ grant

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Applications are now being accepted for the “Project: Safe Neighborhoods” grant funding for the western district of Kentucky. This grant will be to help organizations reduce violent crime and gun violence. The program has more than $489,000 to award in the Western District. Applications...
KENTUCKY STATE
14news.com

Filing deadline for May primary ends Friday in Indiana

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The filing deadline for the May primary in Indiana is Friday. Those who have filed in Evansville include County Commissioner Cheryl Musgrave, the director of talent and development at Kemper CPA group Natalie Rascher, and Caine Helmer. All three of them are running for mayor on...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

State dept. awards grants to improve Hoosier health

INDIANA (WFIE) - The Indiana Department of Health has awarded nearly $8.5 million in grants to organizations working to improve Hoosiers’ health as part of the Health Issues and Challenges program, which was established by the Indiana General Assembly in 2021 with funding from the American Rescue Plan Act.
INDIANA STATE
14news.com

Dubois Co. set to receive $84K in grant money to improve roads

INDIANA (WFIE) - The Biden Administration has announced $1.8 million is going to the state of Indiana to improve roads. On Wednesday, U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg announced a historic $800 million in grant awards for 510 projects through the new Safe Streets and Roads for All (SS4A) Grant Program, including 10 grants for communities in Indiana.
DUBOIS COUNTY, IN
14news.com

Mt. Vernon Police Dept. reporting fake money in area

MT. VERNON, Ind. (WFIE) - The Mount Vernon Police Department is warning people about fake money circulating in the area. According to a post on their Facebook page, the police department has been receiving complaints about counterfeit $100 bills. They are asking that everyone be on the lookout for them.
MOUNT VERNON, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy