Paramount+ and Showtime Merging, ‘Three Women,’ ‘Let the Right One In,’ & ‘American Gigolo’ Canceled

The Terminal List is expanding its reach at Prime Video as Deadline reports the streamer is planning to form a franchise around the fan-favorite show starring Chris Pratt. Season 2 of The Terminal List has also reportedly been finalized along with the order for an untitled prequel project focusing on Taylor Kitsch‘s Ben Edwards, which the actor would headline and executive produce with creator David DiGilio. According to Deadline, additional Jack Carr characters who have and haven’t appeared on The Terminal List will be featured in the prequel, including Pratt’s Navy SEAL James Reece and Raife Hastings, a former SEAL whose arrival was teased in The Terminal List‘s first season.

2 DAYS AGO