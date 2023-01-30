Paramount+ and Showtime Merging, ‘Three Women,’ ‘Let the Right One In,’ & ‘American Gigolo’ Canceled

Read full article on original website
Related
Popculture
'Night Court' Revival's Fate at NBC Revealed
The verdict is in! After becoming the most-watched and highest-rated premiere of this broadcast TV season, NBC has renewed the Melissa Rauch and John Larroquette-starring Night Court reboot for Season 2. The network handed out the renewal on Tuesday, Feb. 2, revealing that the series, a revival of the original...
Clayton News Daily
‘That ’90s Show’ Scores Expanded Season 2 Renewal at Netflix
Netflix is sticking around Point Place as the streamer announced it has renewed That ’90s Show for an expanded second season. The spinoff of That ’70s Show which follows a new generation of up-and-coming teens, including Leia Forman (Callie Haverda) — the daughter of Eric (Topher Grace) and Donna (Laura Prepon) — debuted on January 19 and has already captivated fans. Season 2 will feature 16 all-new episodes, increased from Season 1’s 10-episode run.
Clayton News Daily
‘The Terminal List’ Will Reportedly Expand as a Franchise at Prime Video
The Terminal List is expanding its reach at Prime Video as Deadline reports the streamer is planning to form a franchise around the fan-favorite show starring Chris Pratt. Season 2 of The Terminal List has also reportedly been finalized along with the order for an untitled prequel project focusing on Taylor Kitsch‘s Ben Edwards, which the actor would headline and executive produce with creator David DiGilio. According to Deadline, additional Jack Carr characters who have and haven’t appeared on The Terminal List will be featured in the prequel, including Pratt’s Navy SEAL James Reece and Raife Hastings, a former SEAL whose arrival was teased in The Terminal List‘s first season.
Clayton News Daily
Black History Month on TV: ‘Black-ish,’ ‘Black Broadway’ & More Must-See Programming
As we move into February, it marks the start of Black History Month and the beginning of a packed slate of television programming celebrating Black stories, reflecting on history, and much more. Whether you’re seeking scripted content or documentary formats, there’s something for every viewer. Below, we’re rounding up some...
Clayton News Daily
‘Unstable’: Rob Lowe Teams With Real-Life Son in Netflix Comedy First Look (VIDEO)
Netflix is giving viewers their first look at the upcoming comedy Unstable which pairs real-life father and son Rob Lowe and John Owen Lowe in a fictional father-son dynamic. Set to premiere Thursday, March 30 on the streamer, Unstable follows Ellis Dragon (Rob Lowe), a universally admired, eccentric, narcissist adjacent biotech entrepreneur who is working to make the world a better place. The catch? He’s also in the midst of an emotional free-fall following the death of his wife.
Clayton News Daily
Everything to Know About 'The Terminal List' Season 2, Including Cast and More Details
The Terminal List will return for a second season. The Amazon Prime original series tells the story of Lieutenant Commander James Reece, played by Chris Pratt. The Navy SEAL must uncover the mystery of the events that resulted in his squad being ambushed during a covert mission. While the series was not warmly received by critics, it received high marks from audiences. Here's everything we know about The Terminal List Season 2.
Clayton News Daily
Reese Witherspoon Channels Prime Millennial Style For Movie Premiere
Reese Witherspoon may not be a Millennial, but she definitely harnessed some of the generation's style energy with her latest look. The actress hit the red carpet of the Your Place or Mine movie premiere on Feb. 2, at Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles, in a mid-2000s-reminiscent outfit, smiling and posing for photos at the event.
Clayton News Daily
How to Stream 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'
At last, a Black Panther: Wakanda Forever streaming release date has been announced. The highly-anticipated Marvel sequel was a box office success, grossing more than $820.14 million worldwide (and counting!) since its theatrical release on Nov. 11, 2022. While it fell shy of the $1.382 billion gross of the first Black Panther in 2018, considering both the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the heaviness of the film, it's a massive hit for the MCU and Disney.
Comments / 0