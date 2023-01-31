ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Monday’s Scores

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

PREP HOCKEY=

Albert Lea 11, Fairmont 1

Alexandria 3, River Lakes 1

Chaska/Chanhassen 4, Waconia 0

Cloquet/Esko/Carlton 2, North Shore 1

Crookston 9, Detroit Lakes 0

Duluth East/Duluth Denfeld Co-op 3, Grand Rapids/Greenway 1

East Grand Forks 5, Grand Forks Knightriders, N.D. 1

Hibbing/Chisholm Co-op 7, International Falls 0

North/Tartan 4, St. Croix Valley, Wis. 3

Owatonna 4, Lakeville South 2

Pine Area 3, Princeton 0

Proctor/Hermantown 2, Superior, Wis. 1

Roseville/Mahtomedi 2, Forest Lake 0

Two Rivers/ St. Paul 9, Visitation 0

Warroad 9, Roseau 2

Waseca 2, Windom 0

Willmar 2, Hutchinson 0

Winona 3, Red Wing 2

___

Some high school Hockey scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
633K+
Post
672M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy