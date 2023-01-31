Monday’s Scores
PREP HOCKEY=
Albert Lea 11, Fairmont 1
Alexandria 3, River Lakes 1
Chaska/Chanhassen 4, Waconia 0
Cloquet/Esko/Carlton 2, North Shore 1
Crookston 9, Detroit Lakes 0
Duluth East/Duluth Denfeld Co-op 3, Grand Rapids/Greenway 1
East Grand Forks 5, Grand Forks Knightriders, N.D. 1
Hibbing/Chisholm Co-op 7, International Falls 0
North/Tartan 4, St. Croix Valley, Wis. 3
Owatonna 4, Lakeville South 2
Pine Area 3, Princeton 0
Proctor/Hermantown 2, Superior, Wis. 1
Roseville/Mahtomedi 2, Forest Lake 0
Two Rivers/ St. Paul 9, Visitation 0
Warroad 9, Roseau 2
Waseca 2, Windom 0
Willmar 2, Hutchinson 0
Winona 3, Red Wing 2
___
Some high school Hockey scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
