The richest woman in WisconsinLuay RahilAfton, WI
Madison doctor opens Rockford Family Planning clinic in response to state law banning abortionsEdy ZooRockford, IL
Rockford Police are asking for the public's help identifying suspect involved in a deadly robbery in Rockford, IllinoisLimitless Production Group LLCRockford, IL
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From RockfordTed RiversRockford, IL
Building a GLOWing Winter Wonderland: Rockford Park District’s Free Snowman Kit Giveaway
The Rockford Park District in Illinois is proud to announce their Winter Flurry initiative, which provides a variety of programs, activities, and facilities to experience winter in new and exciting ways. With a fresh snowfall on the ground, the Park District is inviting residents to take part in their latest initiative: building a GLOWman!
100fmrockford.com
What will happen with Hard Rock’s temporary Rockford casino? Here’s the ‘leading idea’
ROCKFORD — Geno Iafrate said when he came to Rockford to open Hard Rock‘s casino he was surprised to learn the city didn’t have a culinary school. It could have one in the future if Hard Rock‘s “leading idea” comes to fruition, Iafrate said Thursday during The Update, a new quarterly series from the Rockford Chamber of Commerce.
MyStateline.com
Rockford Fire battles large fire at auto parts store
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — In the Month of February many organizations in the Stateline are celebrating Black History Month. The Rock River Valley Swedish American Riverfront YMCA will be hosting an event each Thursday. This can be anywhere from dancing to painting all in an effort to educate people on black culture in the Stateline.
10 Enjoyable Winter Activities in Wisconsin That Cost Zero Dollars
When you live and play in a state that consistently ranks in the top 5 for most brutal winter weather in the United States, you not only have to embrace the cold but find ways to have fun in those freezing temps. If you're looking for something to do and...
Lake Geneva Ice Castles open Saturday; Winterfest begins today
CHICAGO (CBS) -- After a delay due to mild weather in January, the Lake Geneva Ice Castles will open for the season this weekend.Warmer than normal temperatures at the start of the year pushed back the original Jan. 22 opening, but things are back on track with temperatures getting back to seasonal levels.The ice castles are now expected to open on Saturday, and tickets are on sale through Feb. 20.Meantime, Lake Geneva Winterfest kicks off on Wednesday, featuring the U.S. National Snow Sculpting Championship through Sunday. Contestants will begin carving up massive blocks of snow starting at 11 a.m. Wednesday.The event is free for anyone who wants to brave the temperatures and watch the snowy sculptures take shape.
Four Illinois Men Charged in Vicious Murder at Rockford’s Sinnissippi Park
After more than six months since an incident at a city park in Rockford, charges were filed today against four men who have each been charged with first-degree murder. According to the Rockford Police Department, the men were all involved in the shooting deaths of a 27-year-old man and a 28-year-old man on July 23 at Sinnissippi Park.
Check Your Tickets: 2 Powerball Tickets Worth $50,000 Each Sold in Illinois
They didn't hit the grand Powerball prize, but two Illinois winners are each waking up $50,000 richer. According to the Illinois Lottery, two lucky Illinois players won big in Wednesday's Powerball drawing after matching four numbers and the Powerball to win a cool $50,000 each. While one winning ticket was...
Illinois Town Holds ‘Groundhog Day’ Event at Famous Movie Location
Punxatawney, Pennsylvania's got nothing on this small town in Illinois!. Technically the real rodent that will be deciding the world's weather future, when he pops his head out on Groundhog Day, resides in Pennsylvania and is named Punxatawney Phil. But in the world of movie make-believe, the real celebration will...
WIFR
Stephenson County Fair Association announces fair dates for 2023
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - The Stephenson County Fair Association is bringing the Fair to Freeport on July 25th-29th 2023. Grandstand events will be Midwest Summer National Tractor Pulls on Tuesday and Wednesday. Youth and Family Night with Scrambles and Tough Trucks will be on that Thursday. Friday night Bulls and...
MyStateline.com
Illinois man dies after driving into icy pond
A suburban Chicago man died after his car plunged into an icy pond overnight. A suburban Chicago man died after his car plunged into an icy pond overnight. Local students are taking on a friendly competition to help fill a critical need in our area, as part of Rock River Valley Blood Center's "School's United! to Save Lives" program.
Melee at Popular Downtown Rockford Bar Ends in Shots Fired
One man was critically injured over the weekend after a large fight spilled into the streets of downtown Rockford according to police. Rockford PD responded to the District Bar and Grill at 205 W. State Street on Saturday night (1/28) for a reported "large fight and multiple shots fired" around 12:20 am, and when they arrived received details about the argument that ended up in the street with one individual firing a shot toward a group of people.
How Did Groundhog Day Become Such a Big Deal in Illinois?
For well over 100 years Groundhog Day has been celebrated on February 2 throughout the United States, Canada, and Australia, but have you ever wondered how this ridiculous tradition started?. The History of Groundhog Day. To fully understand why Groundhog Day is a thing, we need to know that it...
Rockford area hoops scores from Tuesday, January 31
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Here are the boys and girls high school basketball scores involving Rockford area teams from Tuesday, January 31 compiled by the ‘Overtime’ team of Regan Holgate and Scott Leber. Watch ‘Overtime’ Friday nights live at 11 p.m. on Fox 39 for highlights, interviews and feature stories. NIC-10 GIRLSHononegah 57 Auburn 49Guifford 54 Belvidere […]
rockrivercurrent.com
Nelson Knitting factory, once imagined as a Rockford museum site, now appears destined for demolition
ROCKFORD — The former Nelson Knitting factory, a nearly century-old building where classic red-heel socks were once made, was previously envisioned as a banquet hall and museum honoring Rockford’s industrial heritage. This week cleanup work began on the site that could set the stage for the building’s demolition....
Rockford man latest victim of Hyundai theft
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A TikTok challenge from last year is still causing problems for owners of Kia and Hyundai cars, after online videos showed thieves how to steal them. Nathan Bjornbak, who lives in Rockford’s Edgewater neighborhood, said he took his dog for a walk last week and came back to find his car, […]
National store chain closes another location in Illinois
A major store chain is expected to close another one of its store locations in Illinois this week. Read on to learn more. On Wednesday, February 1, 2023, a CVS Pharmacy in St. Charles is expected to close permanently, according to the Daily Herald.
WIFR
FIRST ALERT: Wind Chill Advisories issued for the entire Stateline
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - After thawing out for a couple days, we’ve headed back into the icebox across the Stateline, as another round of intensely cold air is to take up residence to close out the workweek. A cold front’s passage Thursday afternoon has sent temperatures plummeting in the...
WIFR
Truck hits tree on intersection of Meridian rd. and Blacklaws rd.
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Around 9:30 this morning Northwest First Department and Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department responded to an incident of a pickup truck colliding with a tree on the intersection of Blacklaws road and Meridian road. According to first responders, one man sustained minor injuries. The crash was...
Spark'd marijuana dispensary opens in Hoffman Estates
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The northwest suburbs have a new marijuana dispensary.Spark'd held its grand opening Tuesday in Hoffman Estates at Golf and Roselle roads.The company said it will "offer an intimate, approachable experience and the very best in Illinois' cannabis products including dry flower, pre-rolled joints, concentrates, vape pens and cartridges, edibles, sublinguals, topicals and transdermals, cutting-edge accessories and more."The dispensary is offering freebies like gift cards and tote bags to the first 500 customers.
Mystery Animal Prints in a Snowy Rockton Backyard, Leave People Puzzled
These mystery prints were across my backyard last night, what animal could this possibly be? I did some research online, and do not one definitive answer...yet. When I got home from work last night, I was asked to take a look at something in our backyard. There were some sort of prints in the snow, a good 20-25 feet from our deck. Now while we do have a dog, our 15lbs French Bulldog would never venture out that far, and the snow is too deep for her to do that anyway.
97ZOK
Rockford, IL
