Rockford, IL

MyStateline.com

Rockford Fire battles large fire at auto parts store

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — In the Month of February many organizations in the Stateline are celebrating Black History Month. The Rock River Valley Swedish American Riverfront YMCA will be hosting an event each Thursday. This can be anywhere from dancing to painting all in an effort to educate people on black culture in the Stateline.
ROCKFORD, IL
CBS Chicago

Lake Geneva Ice Castles open Saturday; Winterfest begins today

CHICAGO (CBS) -- After a delay due to mild weather in January, the Lake Geneva Ice Castles will open for the season this weekend.Warmer than normal temperatures at the start of the year pushed back the original Jan. 22 opening, but things are back on track with temperatures getting back to seasonal levels.The ice castles are now expected to open on Saturday, and tickets are on sale through Feb. 20.Meantime, Lake Geneva Winterfest kicks off on Wednesday, featuring the U.S. National Snow Sculpting Championship through Sunday. Contestants will begin carving up massive blocks of snow starting at 11 a.m. Wednesday.The event is free for anyone who wants to brave the temperatures and watch the snowy sculptures take shape.
CHICAGO, IL
WIFR

Stephenson County Fair Association announces fair dates for 2023

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - The Stephenson County Fair Association is bringing the Fair to Freeport on July 25th-29th 2023. Grandstand events will be Midwest Summer National Tractor Pulls on Tuesday and Wednesday. Youth and Family Night with Scrambles and Tough Trucks will be on that Thursday. Friday night Bulls and...
FREEPORT, IL
MyStateline.com

Illinois man dies after driving into icy pond

A suburban Chicago man died after his car plunged into an icy pond overnight. A suburban Chicago man died after his car plunged into an icy pond overnight. Local students are taking on a friendly competition to help fill a critical need in our area, as part of Rock River Valley Blood Center's "School's United! to Save Lives" program.
ROCKFORD, IL
97ZOK

Melee at Popular Downtown Rockford Bar Ends in Shots Fired

One man was critically injured over the weekend after a large fight spilled into the streets of downtown Rockford according to police. Rockford PD responded to the District Bar and Grill at 205 W. State Street on Saturday night (1/28) for a reported "large fight and multiple shots fired" around 12:20 am, and when they arrived received details about the argument that ended up in the street with one individual firing a shot toward a group of people.
ROCKFORD, IL
97ZOK

How Did Groundhog Day Become Such a Big Deal in Illinois?

For well over 100 years Groundhog Day has been celebrated on February 2 throughout the United States, Canada, and Australia, but have you ever wondered how this ridiculous tradition started?. The History of Groundhog Day. To fully understand why Groundhog Day is a thing, we need to know that it...
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford area hoops scores from Tuesday, January 31

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Here are the boys and girls high school basketball scores involving Rockford area teams from Tuesday, January 31 compiled by the ‘Overtime’ team of Regan Holgate and Scott Leber. Watch ‘Overtime’ Friday nights live at 11 p.m. on Fox 39 for highlights, interviews and feature stories. NIC-10 GIRLSHononegah 57 Auburn 49Guifford 54 Belvidere […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford man latest victim of Hyundai theft

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A TikTok challenge from last year is still causing problems for owners of Kia and Hyundai cars, after online videos showed thieves how to steal them. Nathan Bjornbak, who lives in Rockford’s Edgewater neighborhood, said he took his dog for a walk last week and came back to find his car, […]
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

FIRST ALERT: Wind Chill Advisories issued for the entire Stateline

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - After thawing out for a couple days, we’ve headed back into the icebox across the Stateline, as another round of intensely cold air is to take up residence to close out the workweek. A cold front’s passage Thursday afternoon has sent temperatures plummeting in the...
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Truck hits tree on intersection of Meridian rd. and Blacklaws rd.

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Around 9:30 this morning Northwest First Department and Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department responded to an incident of a pickup truck colliding with a tree on the intersection of Blacklaws road and Meridian road. According to first responders, one man sustained minor injuries. The crash was...
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL
CBS Chicago

Spark'd marijuana dispensary opens in Hoffman Estates

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The northwest suburbs have a new marijuana dispensary.Spark'd held its grand opening Tuesday in Hoffman Estates at Golf and Roselle roads.The company said it will "offer an intimate, approachable experience and the very best in Illinois' cannabis products including dry flower, pre-rolled joints, concentrates, vape pens and cartridges, edibles, sublinguals, topicals and transdermals, cutting-edge accessories and more."The dispensary is offering freebies like gift cards and tote bags to the first 500 customers.
HOFFMAN ESTATES, IL
97ZOK

Mystery Animal Prints in a Snowy Rockton Backyard, Leave People Puzzled

These mystery prints were across my backyard last night, what animal could this possibly be? I did some research online, and do not one definitive answer...yet. When I got home from work last night, I was asked to take a look at something in our backyard. There were some sort of prints in the snow, a good 20-25 feet from our deck. Now while we do have a dog, our 15lbs French Bulldog would never venture out that far, and the snow is too deep for her to do that anyway.
ROCKTON, IL
97ZOK

97ZOK

