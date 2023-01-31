Read full article on original website
GIRLS BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Vermillion & Hamlin remain unbeaten heading into Saturday showdown
VERMILLION & HAYTI, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The top-ranked girls basketball teams in Class A, Hamlin and Vermillion, will face off Saturday in Madison at the DAK XII/NEC Classic. Both ensured on Thursday night that their game on Saturday will be a battle of unbeatens. Click on the video...
BOYS BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Dakota Valley’s streak continues, Lincoln & Hamlin pull away for wins
ELK POINT, SIOUX FALLS & HAYTI, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - An historic win streak, Division One talents and a battle for county bragging rights highlighted the night in South Dakota boys prep basketball. Click on the video viewer for highlights from:. -#1A Dakota Valley fighting off a pesky Elk...
Phil Schreck and Tyler Roney's Wednesday Team Weather
Dakota News Now brings you the latest news and weather from across South Dakota, western Minnesota, and northwestern Iowa. Sioux Falls Stampede’s Wiener Dog Night returns this Saturday. The Sioux Falls Stampede is once again changing up uniforms and names for the game which helps benefit Dakota Dachshund Rescue.
Canaries, soccer rep share visions for new downtown district
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Imagine — It’s a summer evening in downtown Sioux Falls. You’re having dinner and/or cocktails on a patio on Phillips Avenue or the 8th and Railroad District, or you’re just strolling about. In the distance, you can see the...
Augustana, USF, SMSU find opponents for open week in 2023 football season
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - With Upper Iowa leaving the NSIC following the academic year, that means teams in the rest of the conference will be looking to make up that slot in their football schedules. Augustana, Sioux Falls, and Southwest Minnesota State have now all found opponents for their open week of competition.
Sioux Falls St. Patrick’s Day Parade and Grand Marshal announced
Three new assistants join Jimmy Rogers first staff at SDSU
BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - New head football coach Jimmy Rogers continued filling out his first staff at South Dakota State today with some familiar names. Robbie Rouse will be his new running back coach replacing Andre Crenshaw who left for Western Kentucky. Rouse played college football at Fresno State and played for the Sioux Falls Storm back in 2017. He’d soon after enter coaching and served as running backs coach at Augustana, North Dakota and, most recently, Cal Poly.
DTSF announces 10th Annual Downtown Burger Battle champion
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Representatives from Downtown Sioux Falls announced the 10th Annual Downtown Burger Battle winner. The winning dish titled “Truffle Jam Burger” from Crawford’s is the champion of the 10th Annual Downtown Burger Battle presented by First Western Bank & Trust. The burger featured a pretzel bun, prime beef patty, tomato pepper jam, baby arugula, jalapeño bacon, and black truffle cheese and is finished with a side of truffle parmesan chips.
Sioux Falls Stampede’s Wiener Dog Night returns this Saturday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Stampede is once again changing up uniforms and names for the game that helps benefit Dakota Dachshund Rescue. Doors will open for Wiener Dog Night at 4:00 pm and a bevy of activities will follow throughout the evening. Organizers Diane and Doug Wade talked about what is new this year and what fans can expect.
Sioux Falls structure fire under investigation
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls Fire Rescue responded to a structure fire in eastern Sioux Falls early this morning. Multiple fire and police units arrived in the 4000 block of East Hayes Place around 2 a.m. to find a trailer home fully engulfed in flames. Crews remained at the scene for several hours to ensure the fire was completely out.
Sioux Falls officials ask for community input on transforming Riverline District
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - After a recent purchase agreement in the Riverline District, authorities are looking for input from the community on how to transform the space. Community leaders announced that purchase agreements have been secured on two key parcels of land in order to study the...
Bushnell, SD fire shining a light on rural firefighters
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - An overnight fire in Bushnell, South Dakota has left two people without a home. It also brings attention to the difficulties of fighting fires in a rural community during below-zero temperatures. David Huebner, who runs a pottery shop in Bushnell, is the homeowner....
Sioux Falls Regional Airport adding parking garage
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Sioux Falls Regional Airport has reported record numbers of flyers over the past year. Now, they are looking for ways to keep up with the demand. This demand in combination with a shortage of pilots nationwide has had a significant impact on many...
Group to study development in 10th and Cliff area
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The area at the southwest corner of 10th Street and Cliff Avenue in Sioux Falls could be changing. A network of more than 30 members announced today that it has secured purchase agreements on two key pieces of land so that it can study the future development in what it called downtown Sioux Falls.
Yankton Receives Record Snowfall Amount for the Month of January
Kelo Meteorologist Scot Mundt is reporting that Yankton received 31.5 inches of snow in the month of January. According to Mundt, that breaks the previous record for the most snow in the month of January in Yankton, which was set at 18.5 inches in both 1998 and 2017. Mundt says...
Startup Sioux Falls unveils new $1.3 million downtown digs
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Brienne Maner was beaming on Monday — almost as bright as the sunlight bursting through the bountiful windows at her new downtown office digs. “Looking around this beautiful space has just been overwhelming,” said the president of Startup Sioux Falls, an nonprofit...
Sioux Falls police: slew of robberies reported
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Two arrests and a $100,000 warrant for arrest were reported for Sioux Falls robberies Wednesday morning. 41-year-old James Ball of Sioux Falls was arrested for his connection to two separate incidents — an attempted robbery at Lucky Lady Casino and a robbery at Kum & Go.
Police: Suspect attempts to rob Sioux Falls bank
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say a suspect attempted to rob a local bank. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said around 5 p.m. in central Sioux Falls, a suspect walked into a bank and told the clerk that he wanted cash. The clerk was able to step away and sound an alarm. The suspect then left without any cash.
Garrison Keillor coming to Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Tickets go on sale Friday for the show titled “Garrison Keillor at 80,” taking place at the Sioux Falls Orpheum Theater in March. Keillor will be joined by Heather Masse and Richard Dworsky in a show of music, stories and stand-up on the theme of cheerfulness.
UPDATE: Sioux Falls police share video of gas station robber
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Police say a suspect robbed a central Sioux Falls gas station Tuesday morning, indicating he had a weapon. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said around 7 a.m., a man did not show a weapon but indicated he had something dangerous and asked for money at a gas station. The suspect received an undisclosed amount of cash before leaving the scene.
