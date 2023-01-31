ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

It’s Official: America Agrees Trump’s Document Case Pales in Comparison to Biden’s as POTUS Approval Tanks Again

As we’ve begun to show in our groundbreaking exclusive 4-part series comparing and contrasting the two scenarios, Joe Biden is facing some very serious consequences. As we prepare to close out the first month of 2023, Biden has found the spotlight shining on him after classified documents were found at his Wilmington, Delaware, home and a Washington, DC, office he used after serving as vice president.
Congress tightens U.S. manufacturing rules after battery technology ends up in China

Last year we brought you a story about breakthrough battery technology that U.S. scientists developed in a government lab. It took six years and more than 15 million taxpayer dollars. An NPR investigation with the Northwest News Network found that the Department of Energy allowed that cutting-edge technology to transfer overseas to China with little oversight. And now, citing NPR's reporting, Congress passed a bill that aims to stop similar transfers in the future. NPR's Laura Sullivan brings us this update.
Money

Inflation Is No Longer the No. 1 Problem Facing the Country: Poll

There’s at least one thing both Democrats and Republicans can agree on: A dysfunctional government is our country’s biggest problem. A new Gallup survey shows that concerns over the government have dethroned inflation as the No. 1 issue facing the nation. High-Yield Savings Account rates have been a...
Donald Trump case used to settle Shirenewton bungalow row

A case involving former US president Donald Trump was used by a woman to allow her to move into a bungalow. Angela Corner from Chepstow, Monmouthshire, wanted to move into the Bully Hole Road, Shirenewton property. However, the local council cited a 61-year-old planning condition that said a local agricultural...
Paris Olympics: Up to 40 countries could boycott Games, says Poland sports minister

Up to 40 countries could boycott the next Olympic Games, making the whole event pointless, said Poland's sport and tourism minister Kamil Bortniczuk. His comments came after Poland, Lithuania, Estonia and Latvia jointly rejected an International Olympic Committee (IOC) plan to allow Russians and Belarusians to compete in 2024. Ukraine...
Ukraine Is Now Strapping RPGs to Racing Drones to Bomb Invading Russians

Ukraine is strapping rocket-propelled grenades (RPGs) to cheap racing drones and using them to attack the Russian frontlines. It’s an effective method of gathering intel, destroying expensive equipment, and controlling the battlefield that represents a fundamental shift in how wars are fought. In the last few weeks, photos of...
Ukraine war: Russian threat growing, front line troops fear

Ukrainian troops on the front lines in the Donbas have told the BBC that Russian forces are "learning every day and changing their strategy" as they continue to gain ground around the heavily contested town of Bakhmut. But the soldiers also insisted that morale remains high, despite growing exhaustion after almost a year of war.
US halts Blinken China visit after spy balloon row

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has postponed his trip to China after a Chinese spy balloon flew across the US. A senior State Department official said conditions were not right at this time for what would have been the first high level US-China meeting there in years. A Chinese...
Chinese spy balloon over US is weather device says Beijing

An alleged spy balloon spotted over the US is a Chinese "civilian airship" which had deviated from its planned route, China says. US defence officials said they believed the balloon, seen above sensitive areas in recent days, was in fact a "high-altitude surveillance" device. But in a statement, China's foreign...
Biden says US won’t provide Ukraine with F-16s

President Biden responded “no” when asked on Monday if the United States will provide F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine. Biden last week announced a decision to send 31 Abrams battle tanks to the country. Shortly after that announcement, Yuriy Sak, an adviser to Ukraine’s Defense secretary, told The Hill that he was optimistic about receiving…
U.S. opens embassy in Solomon Islands to counter China

The United States opened an embassy in the Solomon Islands on Thursday in its latest move to counter China's push into the Pacific. The embassy in the capital, Honiara, is starting small, with a chargé d'affaires, a couple of State Department staff and a handful of local employees. The U.S. previously operated an embassy in the Solomon Islands for five years before closing it in 1993 as part of a global reduction in diplomatic posts after the end of the Cold War.
Why would China use a spy balloon when it has satellites?

News of an alleged Chinese spy balloon floating over the US has left many wondering why Beijing would want to use a relatively unsophisticated tool for its surveillance of the US mainland. China has said the balloon, spotted over the state of Montana, is merely a "civilian airship" which deviated...
Sanctions on Russian crude oil have 'failed completely,' oil analyst says

Sanctions imposed on Russian crude oil have so far "failed completely" and new price caps could prove immaterial as well, analysts told CNBC. The European Union is planning to ban imports of refined petroleum products from Russia, including diesel and jet fuel, from Sunday. The price cap was "invented by...

