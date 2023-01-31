Read full article on original website
Biden Grabs Female Reporter's Hand, Gets Inches From Her Face When Asked About Why the U.S. Health Emergency Will End
On Tuesday, President Joe Biden displayed another instance of questionable behavior. A reporter asked him a question about the end of the U.S. state of emergency, which is set for May 11th.
It’s Official: America Agrees Trump’s Document Case Pales in Comparison to Biden’s as POTUS Approval Tanks Again
As we’ve begun to show in our groundbreaking exclusive 4-part series comparing and contrasting the two scenarios, Joe Biden is facing some very serious consequences. As we prepare to close out the first month of 2023, Biden has found the spotlight shining on him after classified documents were found at his Wilmington, Delaware, home and a Washington, DC, office he used after serving as vice president.
NPR
Congress tightens U.S. manufacturing rules after battery technology ends up in China
Last year we brought you a story about breakthrough battery technology that U.S. scientists developed in a government lab. It took six years and more than 15 million taxpayer dollars. An NPR investigation with the Northwest News Network found that the Department of Energy allowed that cutting-edge technology to transfer overseas to China with little oversight. And now, citing NPR's reporting, Congress passed a bill that aims to stop similar transfers in the future. NPR's Laura Sullivan brings us this update.
Biden administration takes another step toward advancing a controversial oil drilling project in Alaska
The Interior Department took a critical step toward advancing the controversial Willow oil drilling project on Alaska's North Slope.
Inflation Is No Longer the No. 1 Problem Facing the Country: Poll
There’s at least one thing both Democrats and Republicans can agree on: A dysfunctional government is our country’s biggest problem. A new Gallup survey shows that concerns over the government have dethroned inflation as the No. 1 issue facing the nation. High-Yield Savings Account rates have been a...
BBC
Donald Trump case used to settle Shirenewton bungalow row
A case involving former US president Donald Trump was used by a woman to allow her to move into a bungalow. Angela Corner from Chepstow, Monmouthshire, wanted to move into the Bully Hole Road, Shirenewton property. However, the local council cited a 61-year-old planning condition that said a local agricultural...
Pay for entry: US travelers will soon have to pay a fee to enter the United Kingdom
The United Kingdom will soon implement a "permission to travel" requirement and payment for those looking to visit the area without a visa.
BBC
Paris Olympics: Up to 40 countries could boycott Games, says Poland sports minister
Up to 40 countries could boycott the next Olympic Games, making the whole event pointless, said Poland's sport and tourism minister Kamil Bortniczuk. His comments came after Poland, Lithuania, Estonia and Latvia jointly rejected an International Olympic Committee (IOC) plan to allow Russians and Belarusians to compete in 2024. Ukraine...
Ukraine Is Now Strapping RPGs to Racing Drones to Bomb Invading Russians
Ukraine is strapping rocket-propelled grenades (RPGs) to cheap racing drones and using them to attack the Russian frontlines. It’s an effective method of gathering intel, destroying expensive equipment, and controlling the battlefield that represents a fundamental shift in how wars are fought. In the last few weeks, photos of...
The rise of Ukraine's 'iron general,' who transformed its army and became Putin's worst nightmare
Valerii Zaluzhnyi has successfully led the Ukrainian military against the Russian invasion by following a more Western model.
Ukraine Claims Destruction of Russian Air Defense System 'Burned Brightly'
According to open-intelligence sources, the system was positioned in the southern Kherson region of Ukraine.
BBC
Ukraine war: Russian threat growing, front line troops fear
Ukrainian troops on the front lines in the Donbas have told the BBC that Russian forces are "learning every day and changing their strategy" as they continue to gain ground around the heavily contested town of Bakhmut. But the soldiers also insisted that morale remains high, despite growing exhaustion after almost a year of war.
BBC
US secures deal on Philippines bases to complete arc around China
The US has secured access to four additional military bases in the Philippines - a key bit of real estate which would offer a front seat to monitor the Chinese in the South China Sea and around Taiwan. With the deal, Washington has stitched the gap in the arc of...
BBC
US halts Blinken China visit after spy balloon row
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has postponed his trip to China after a Chinese spy balloon flew across the US. A senior State Department official said conditions were not right at this time for what would have been the first high level US-China meeting there in years. A Chinese...
BBC
Chinese spy balloon over US is weather device says Beijing
An alleged spy balloon spotted over the US is a Chinese "civilian airship" which had deviated from its planned route, China says. US defence officials said they believed the balloon, seen above sensitive areas in recent days, was in fact a "high-altitude surveillance" device. But in a statement, China's foreign...
Biden says US won’t provide Ukraine with F-16s
President Biden responded “no” when asked on Monday if the United States will provide F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine. Biden last week announced a decision to send 31 Abrams battle tanks to the country. Shortly after that announcement, Yuriy Sak, an adviser to Ukraine’s Defense secretary, told The Hill that he was optimistic about receiving…
Oil prices drop after OPEC stands pat on production
The lack of certainty about the direction of the global economy may have encouraged OPEC to err on the side of caution, analysts said.
CNBC
U.S. opens embassy in Solomon Islands to counter China
The United States opened an embassy in the Solomon Islands on Thursday in its latest move to counter China's push into the Pacific. The embassy in the capital, Honiara, is starting small, with a chargé d'affaires, a couple of State Department staff and a handful of local employees. The U.S. previously operated an embassy in the Solomon Islands for five years before closing it in 1993 as part of a global reduction in diplomatic posts after the end of the Cold War.
BBC
Why would China use a spy balloon when it has satellites?
News of an alleged Chinese spy balloon floating over the US has left many wondering why Beijing would want to use a relatively unsophisticated tool for its surveillance of the US mainland. China has said the balloon, spotted over the state of Montana, is merely a "civilian airship" which deviated...
CNBC
Sanctions on Russian crude oil have 'failed completely,' oil analyst says
Sanctions imposed on Russian crude oil have so far "failed completely" and new price caps could prove immaterial as well, analysts told CNBC. The European Union is planning to ban imports of refined petroleum products from Russia, including diesel and jet fuel, from Sunday. The price cap was "invented by...
