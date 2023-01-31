ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

dakotanewsnow.com

Coyote men best Bison, women fall in overtime in Fargo

VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - MEN’S RECAP. South Dakota responded in a big way after Monday’s game with a 71-62 win over North Dakota State Thursday night inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center. The win snapped a five-game skid against NDSU for the Coyotes and improved their...
VERMILLION, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

February 1st Plays of the Week

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - O’Gorman continues their dominance in gymnastics, thanks in part to this routine from Maeve Boetel on the uneven bars that nets a score of 9.65. She’d win the all-around title as well. Centerville battled Viborg-Hurley on the road, and they kept...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Skyforce stay undefeated against Texas Legends

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Skyforce have yet to lose to Texas this season, as they fight to stay high in the conference standings. Sioux Falls took the 105-93 win at the Sanford Pentagon Tuesday night. Justin Champagnie led the Skyforce with 20 points, followed...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Beau Giblin commits to play football at South Dakota State

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota picks up another football commit just before National Signing Day. Sioux Falls Jefferson’s Beau Giblin will be playing for the Jackrabbits at the safety position. Giblin won the Outstanding Back Award in the SDHSAA 11AAA Football Championship game in 2022,...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Augustana, USF, SMSU find opponents for open week in 2023 football season

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - With Upper Iowa leaving the NSIC following the academic year, that means teams in the rest of the conference will be looking to make up that slot in their football schedules. Augustana, Sioux Falls, and Southwest Minnesota State have now all found opponents for their open week of competition.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Phil Schreck and Tyler Roney's Wednesday Team Weather

Dakota News Now brings you the latest news and weather from across South Dakota, western Minnesota, and northwestern Iowa. Sioux Falls Stampede’s Wiener Dog Night returns this Saturday. The Sioux Falls Stampede is once again changing up uniforms and names for the game which helps benefit Dakota Dachshund Rescue.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Canaries, soccer rep share visions for new downtown district

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Imagine — It’s a summer evening in downtown Sioux Falls. You’re having dinner and/or cocktails on a patio on Phillips Avenue or the 8th and Railroad District, or you’re just strolling about. In the distance, you can see the...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Sioux Falls Dillard’s store expected to open in 2024 now

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The opening of a new department store in Sioux Falls has been delayed. The first Dillard’s store in the Upper Midwest is now expected to open in the spring of 2024. “As the opening approaches, we will have more information on the store...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

LifeLight Festival returns to Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Skillet, Cade Thompson, and Colton Dixon will be featured artists in the Christian music festival’s return to Sioux Falls in September. After a 5-year hiatus, LifeLight will take place in a new location — downtown Sioux Falls — on Sept. 3, 2023.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Sioux Falls Stampede’s Wiener Dog Night returns this Saturday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Stampede is once again changing up uniforms and names for the game that helps benefit Dakota Dachshund Rescue. Doors will open for Wiener Dog Night at 4:00 pm and a bevy of activities will follow throughout the evening. Organizers Diane and Doug Wade talked about what is new this year and what fans can expect.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Just how much snow have some areas seen?

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This year has been a busy year for snowfall. Several areas in south central to southeast KELOLAND has had more snow than what they know what to do with in January alone. Winner had the snowiest January on record. Last month Winner saw 31...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

KELOLAND snowfall prediction update from Scot Mundt

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We’re now dealing with cold air behind the snow from last week. The cold will help keep our snow chances away, for at least a while. With sunshine in the sky and snow on the ground, it was a very bright but cold day in KELOLAND.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

New holistic approach to medicine available for women in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Dr. Lauren Britt Skattum and Britt Haus, PC, are bringing a new kind of women’s care to Sioux Falls. Britt Haus, PC offers a holistic approach to medicine that addresses factors such as metabolism and hormone changes, stress management, sleep, exercise, and more in combination with medical, therapeutic, and lifestyle interventions. This direct-to-provider model allows women to spend more time with their doctor and receive a personalized wellness plan.
SIOUX FALLS, SD

