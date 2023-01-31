Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
dakotanewsnow.com
Coyote men best Bison, women fall in overtime in Fargo
VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - MEN’S RECAP. South Dakota responded in a big way after Monday’s game with a 71-62 win over North Dakota State Thursday night inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center. The win snapped a five-game skid against NDSU for the Coyotes and improved their...
dakotanewsnow.com
GIRLS BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Vermillion & Hamlin remain unbeaten heading into Saturday showdown
VERMILLION & HAYTI, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The top-ranked girls basketball teams in Class A, Hamlin and Vermillion, will face off Saturday in Madison at the DAK XII/NEC Classic. Both ensured on Thursday night that their game on Saturday will be a battle of unbeatens. Click on the video...
dakotanewsnow.com
BOYS BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Dakota Valley’s streak continues, Lincoln & Hamlin pull away for wins
ELK POINT, SIOUX FALLS & HAYTI, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - An historic win streak, Division One talents and a battle for county bragging rights highlighted the night in South Dakota boys prep basketball. Click on the video viewer for highlights from:. -#1A Dakota Valley fighting off a pesky Elk...
dakotanewsnow.com
February 1st Plays of the Week
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - O’Gorman continues their dominance in gymnastics, thanks in part to this routine from Maeve Boetel on the uneven bars that nets a score of 9.65. She’d win the all-around title as well. Centerville battled Viborg-Hurley on the road, and they kept...
dakotanewsnow.com
Skyforce stay undefeated against Texas Legends
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Skyforce have yet to lose to Texas this season, as they fight to stay high in the conference standings. Sioux Falls took the 105-93 win at the Sanford Pentagon Tuesday night. Justin Champagnie led the Skyforce with 20 points, followed...
dakotanewsnow.com
Beau Giblin commits to play football at South Dakota State
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota picks up another football commit just before National Signing Day. Sioux Falls Jefferson’s Beau Giblin will be playing for the Jackrabbits at the safety position. Giblin won the Outstanding Back Award in the SDHSAA 11AAA Football Championship game in 2022,...
dakotanewsnow.com
Augustana, USF, SMSU find opponents for open week in 2023 football season
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - With Upper Iowa leaving the NSIC following the academic year, that means teams in the rest of the conference will be looking to make up that slot in their football schedules. Augustana, Sioux Falls, and Southwest Minnesota State have now all found opponents for their open week of competition.
dakotanewsnow.com
GIRLS BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Tea Area staves off Western Christian, Pierre topples Harrisburg
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Tea Area did enough and stretched out the lead over Western Christian to take the home win. Third-ranked Pierre traveled to fourth-ranked Harrisburg to hand the Tigers a loss. Click the video player above to view highlights from Tuesday’s action.
dakotanewsnow.com
Phil Schreck and Tyler Roney's Wednesday Team Weather
Dakota News Now brings you the latest news and weather from across South Dakota, western Minnesota, and northwestern Iowa. Sioux Falls Stampede’s Wiener Dog Night returns this Saturday. The Sioux Falls Stampede is once again changing up uniforms and names for the game which helps benefit Dakota Dachshund Rescue.
dakotanewsnow.com
Canaries, soccer rep share visions for new downtown district
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Imagine — It’s a summer evening in downtown Sioux Falls. You’re having dinner and/or cocktails on a patio on Phillips Avenue or the 8th and Railroad District, or you’re just strolling about. In the distance, you can see the...
KELOLAND TV
Sioux Falls Dillard’s store expected to open in 2024 now
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The opening of a new department store in Sioux Falls has been delayed. The first Dillard’s store in the Upper Midwest is now expected to open in the spring of 2024. “As the opening approaches, we will have more information on the store...
dakotanewsnow.com
LifeLight Festival returns to Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Skillet, Cade Thompson, and Colton Dixon will be featured artists in the Christian music festival’s return to Sioux Falls in September. After a 5-year hiatus, LifeLight will take place in a new location — downtown Sioux Falls — on Sept. 3, 2023.
dakotanewsnow.com
‘Tootsie’ playing at the Washington Pavilion this weekend
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We spoke with theater critic Mitchell Olson about the laugh-out-loud musical playing at the Washington Pavilion this Friday and Saturday. Tickets are on their website.
Leading food chain set to open another location in South Dakota
A popular and fast-growing food chain is opening another new location in South Dakota. Read on to learn more. If you're a fan of gourmet cookies, you may be excited to learn that Crumbl Cookies is opening a new South Dakota location in Sioux Falls.
dakotanewsnow.com
Sioux Falls Stampede’s Wiener Dog Night returns this Saturday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Stampede is once again changing up uniforms and names for the game that helps benefit Dakota Dachshund Rescue. Doors will open for Wiener Dog Night at 4:00 pm and a bevy of activities will follow throughout the evening. Organizers Diane and Doug Wade talked about what is new this year and what fans can expect.
KELOLAND TV
Just how much snow have some areas seen?
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This year has been a busy year for snowfall. Several areas in south central to southeast KELOLAND has had more snow than what they know what to do with in January alone. Winner had the snowiest January on record. Last month Winner saw 31...
Missing: Minnesota man last seen in Sioux Falls area
Police in Bemidji are asking for the public’s help finding a missing man who was last seen in South Dakota. Aaron Pearson, 41, was reported missing on Thursday, according to the Bemidji Police Department. Pearson last had contact with his family in October of last year. His last known...
dakotanewsnow.com
Free haircuts and health resources to be offered at Sioux Falls Multi-Cultural Center
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Sioux Falls ministry is providing free haircuts, health screenings, and other resources Saturday at the Multi-Cultural Center in downtown Sioux Falls. Church on the Street is an organization for unhoused individuals in Sioux Falls. They shared that in addition to the haircuts...
KELOLAND TV
KELOLAND snowfall prediction update from Scot Mundt
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We’re now dealing with cold air behind the snow from last week. The cold will help keep our snow chances away, for at least a while. With sunshine in the sky and snow on the ground, it was a very bright but cold day in KELOLAND.
dakotanewsnow.com
New holistic approach to medicine available for women in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Dr. Lauren Britt Skattum and Britt Haus, PC, are bringing a new kind of women’s care to Sioux Falls. Britt Haus, PC offers a holistic approach to medicine that addresses factors such as metabolism and hormone changes, stress management, sleep, exercise, and more in combination with medical, therapeutic, and lifestyle interventions. This direct-to-provider model allows women to spend more time with their doctor and receive a personalized wellness plan.
Comments / 0