ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NewsOne

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show Remembers Brandon Smiley

By Rickey Smiley Morning Show
NewsOne
NewsOne
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ryc3k_0kWx5Qys00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VU5XB_0kWx5Qys00

Source: TV One / Radio One

A s we tragically reported Sunday, Brandon Smiley , the son of Rickey Smiley has passed away. Brandon is Rickey’s oldest son with his mother Brenda. He also has a daughter named Storm .

As Rickey takes time to heal and handle this heartbreaking news, the Rickey Smiley Morning Show, including Gary, Rock-T, Special K, Brat, and Maria More all offer their condolences and share some cherished memories that they all experienced while being around Brandon and Rickey through all these years.

“We’ve been together for a long time, so we’ve watched our kids grow up. You know and. Brandon was like, you know, I call him nephew. We call him nephew,” said Special K before sharing some of those memories.

Rickey shared the news with everyone on Sunday of Brandon’s passing. No word on the cause of death at this time.

“I just had bad news this morning,” said Smiley in an Instagram video on his official account. “I’m on my way to the airport to get to Birmingham. I want everybody to pray for me, pray for our family. Our son Brandon Smiley has passed away this morning. Lord have mercy, Jesus.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Rickey Smiley (@rickeysmileyofficial)

A comedian in his own right, Brandon was also featured in the TV One reality show “Rickey Smiley For Real.” He was 32 years old.

“I lost my oldest son #BrandonSmiley this morning,” Rickey Smiley wrote as a caption to a video his posted on Instagram. “I’m okay, but please pray for my son’s mother Brenda, his siblings and his daughter Storm.”

Bossip covered the news and transcribed a part of what Rickey Smiley said in the video announcing the death of his son, Brandon.

“I just had bad news this morning,” said Smiley in an Instagram video. “I’m on my way to the airport to get to Birmingham. I want everybody to pray for me, pray for our family. Our son Brandon Smiley has passed away this morning. Lord have mercy, Jesus.

“Pray for Brandon’s mother and his father Taurus and his sister Taylor, and everybody. I hate to announce this, but I just want to give it to you before you hear it in the streets.”

“Life comes with a whole bunch of twists and turns. I can’t think straight,” he added.

Rickey Smiley also said: “Now I see what my granddaddy went through and why he felt the way he felt. My granddaddy went through this s–t with my dad and somehow, here I am going through the same thing my grandparents went through. So just pray for our family.”

We’ll continue to keep Rickey, his family and Brandon in our thoughts and prayers and they appreciate if you do the same.

SEE ALSO:

Rest In Power Amber Carr: Sister Of Atatiana Jefferson Dies From Heart Complications

Gospel Artist Kevin Lemons Dies At 44

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tysXv_0kWx5Qys00

The post The Rickey Smiley Morning Show Remembers Brandon Smiley appeared first on NewsOne .

Comments / 6

Related
HollywoodLife

Brandon Smiley: 5 Things To Know About Rickey Smiley’s Son Who Has Died At 32

Brandon Smiley was radio host Rickey Smiley’s oldest son. Brandon died on January 29, 2023 at the age of 32. Rickey Smiley, 54, is mourning the death of his 32-year-old son Brandon Smiley, who passed away the morning of January 29. Rickey revealed the news the following day in an Instagram video. “I have bad news this morning. I just want everyone to pray for me. My son, Brandon Smiley, has passed away this morning,” the comedian and radio host said. Rickey, who was heading to the airport to get to Birmingham, Alabama in the video, asked his followers to “pray” for Brandon’s siblings and his mother Brenda. Rickey did not share Brandon’s cause of death.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
People

Actor McKinley Belcher III Marries Blake Fox in a Intimate Black-Tie Wedding: 'It Means Everything'

Broadway's McKinley Belcher III married his longtime boyfriend in a stunning New Jersey wedding after celebrating four years together McKinley Belcher III has said "I do!" The Broadway actor, 38, tied the knot with longtime boyfriend Blake Fox in an intimate, black-tie affair in Hoboken, New Jersey, on Tuesday. The ceremony took place at the Antique Loft, a 4000 square foot rooftop in downtown Hoboken, the same day they celebrated their 4-year anniversary after connecting on Instagram in the latter part of 2018. "It means everything!" raved Belcher...
HOBOKEN, NJ
Distractify

Michael Jackson’s Youngest Child No Longer Goes by Blanket

“King of Pop” Michael Jackson’s family has been all over the news lately. The late pop star’s ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley passed away on Jan. 12. His daughter, Paris Jackson, attended the Los Angeles premiere of the documentary Pamela, a love story on Monday, Jan. 30. And that same day, Michael’s son Prince Jackson congratulated cousin Jaafar Jackson on his role as the “Thriller” singer in the upcoming biopic Michael. But what about Michael’s other son? Where is Blanket Jackson now?
LOS ANGELES, CA
bravotv.com

Kenya Moore Shows Her Gorgeous Birthday Gift from Brooklyn & Marc Daly

The Real Housewives of Atlanta cast member received a stunning surprise from her ex-husband and their 4-year-old daughter. Kenya Moore just received a gorgeous birthday surprise from Marc Daly. In a January 24 Instagram Story photo, The Real Housewives of Atlanta cast member showed the beautiful pink orchid she received...
Outsider.com

’GMA’s Michael Strahan Snaps Rare Pic With Girlfriend at Special Event in His Honor

Michael Strahan and his longtime girlfriend, Kayla Quick, made a rare public appearance together during Strahan’s Hollywood Walk of Fame honoring. The couple has been linked for over seven years. But despite the former GMA host’s celebrity status, they’ve managed to stay out of the public eye. However, Quick decided to make an exception when her beau earned a star on the LA landmark.
NEW YORK STATE
blavity.com

Former 'Divorce Court' Star Judge Lynn Toler Reveals Her Husband, Eric 'Big E' Mumford, Has Died

Judge Lynn Toler, most known for ruling on the popular show Divorce Court, recently shared that her husband, Eric “Big E” Mumford, passed away during the holidays. Earlier this week, Toler posted a photo of her and her husband with the words “Beautiful Man Both inside and out” on her Instagram account along with the caption, “Eric Mumford BigE, January 1, 1951 – December 23, 2022. I am in a million pieces.” The post included Anita Baker’s “Sweet Love” playing in the background.
Black Enterprise

Taye Diggs and Apryl Jones Fuel Marriage Rumors With Giant Diamond Ring

Taye Diggs and Apryl Jones have the rumor mill spinning with speculation about the couple’s possible engagement or marriage. Diggs ignited the marriage rumors with a video he posted on Wednesday from the set of a project he and Jones are working on together called The Comeback. In the video, Jones shared behind-the-scenes details, while Diggs playfully touched up her makeup.
Essence

Another Celebrity Kid Is Headed To Spelman College

Stars Dondré and Salli Richardson-Whitfield couldn't be more excited to send their daughter to the esteemed school. 'Your path to becoming a greater woman starts in the fall.’. Actor Dondre Whitfield and Salli Richardson Whitfield have a child leaving the nest this fall. Their 17-year-old daughter, Parker Whitfield, will...
ATLANTA, GA
Black Enterprise

Get It Steve! Steve Harvey Dances Into 66th Birthday With Wife Marjorie and Family

Can’t nobody dip and slide like a cat from Cleveland! — At least that’s how celebrated radio host and TV game show guru Steve Harvey would tell it on any given day. But on his birthday, which is actually January 17, Harvey who celebrated a wee bit early, put on his dancing shoes with his Queen Marjorie Harvey by his side and danced the night away in a private disco, complete with a DJ playing his favorite hits.
HipHopDX.com

Flesh-n-Bone Warns Nelly About Drugs Following Gangsta Boo's Death

Bone Thugs-N-Harmony rapper Flesh-n-Bone has some words of advice for Nelly. the viral video of the St. Louis rapper’s odd performance in Australia. Ahead of offering his warning, Flesh-n-Bone revealed that he has embarked on a personal sobriety journey, announcing that he has not had a drink in two months and has stayed away from weed and all other substances for six months.
hotnewhiphop.com

La La Anthony On Her Love Life: “I Don’t Feel Like Any Guys Want To Date Me”

During her appearance on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast last year, the actress revealed that many of the men who slide in her DMs are significantly younger. A new year is a time for new beginnings and optimism. However, not everyone is able to maintain cheer in every aspect of their life. For example, La La Anthony is having a hard time finding her prince charming – or so she told TMZ this week.
Essence

Black Love Showed Up At The 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards

Black couples took the main stage, from the Betts to Viola Davis and Julius Tennon to Angela Bassett and Courtney B. Vance. Sunday night’s 28th annual Critics Choice Awards at The Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles didn’t disappoint as Black excellence, and Black love was on full display.
LOS ANGELES, CA
urbanbellemag.com

Dr. Heavenly Kimes Reacts to Report About Phaedra Parks Joining ‘Married to Medicine’

It’s rumored Phaedra Parks makes an official return to Bravo very soon. Phaedra Parks had a very controversial departure from “Real Housewives of Atlanta.” This came after Porsha Williams made the shocking revelation at the reunion years ago. Andy Cohen would later say that the other women didn’t want to film scenes with Phaedra. So producers felt like there was no way to keep her on the platform. Since Phaedra’s exit, Kandi Burruss has made it clear where she stands on the topic. She will walk away from RHOA if Phaedra is ever asked to rejoin the cast in any capacity. Sheree Whitfield said she thinks this is some type of power play and ultimatum. And it’s why she feels Kandi may have too much power when it comes to the show. Others like Todd Tucker feel like Kandi just has haters. Some people just may not like that Bravo views Kandi as an asset.
NewsOne

NewsOne

New York City, NY
48K+
Followers
5K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

NewsOne.com is your destination for news and information for and about Blacks in America. Filled with original stories, diverse opinions, photos, videos and polls, NewsOne is dedicated to deepening out audiences’ understanding about current events and their impact on black lives.

 https://newsone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy