Feb. 2, 2023 - Full Show
Community uproar over migrants in Woodlawn. Pastor Corey Brooks is millions of dollars closer to to realizing his dream of a community center. And Woodstock Willie makes his Groundhog Day prediction.
What to Watch on WTTW for Black History Month
Discover the stories of Black History Month on WTTW this February, with programming that examines both local and national perspectives on the arts, music, history, and more. This month brings engaging premieres, including a four-hour series on the history and impact of hip-hop and a local documentary on the architecture of the South Side.
WTTW is Chicago’s premier public media organization committed to creating and presenting unique content for television and digital media.
