Manufactured homes program celebrates 5 years with Commerce
After it was transferred to the Ohio Department of Commerce five years ago, the Manufactured Homes Program (MHP) has implemented technology to make it easier for the industry to do business in Ohio and to help educate consumers about what’s needed to pursue this affordable housing option. “While the...
Governor introduces program to improve maternal and infant health outcomes
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Ohio Department of Medicaid (ODM) Director Maureen Corcoran recently launched Comprehensive Maternal Care (CMC) – a community-based, statewide program aimed at improving the health and well-being of moms, infants, and families covered by Medicaid. CMC was announced in September of 2022 as part of Governor DeWine’s Bold Beginning: Healthy, Supported Families.
Common Pleas filings received on February 1, 2023
"CI" are the letters of designation for inquiries on Common Pleas Civil Cases:. “TF” are the letters of designation for inquiries on Common Pleas Tax Foreclosure Cases:. CI202301386 Grange Indemnity Insurance Company vs Tyra Evans. Action for monetary/ judgt w/int & cost alleged due for negligence due to Auto accident, negligence per se, permanent injury, lost wages, w/jury demand. Patrick O'Malley (0064987) assigned to Judge Mandros.
Supreme Court of Ohio helping military spouses practice law in Ohio
Lawyers married to members of the military face different challenges when following their spouse on assignments. A main concern is being licensed when moving to a new state. The Supreme Court of Ohio is making it easier, allowing spouses of active military personnel to practice in Ohio while the couple is stationed in the state.
