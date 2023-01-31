Read full article on original website
Eyewitness News
Eyewitness News Friday morning
Arrest made in Hartford homicide
Hartford police say they’ve made an arrest in connection with a homicide from last fall. Under arrest is Lisa Kittrell, 39, of Bridgeport. Detectives say it was last November 6 that officers received a call to the Travel Inn Motel on Weston
Eyewitness News
Underground explosion closes part of Laurel St. in Hartford
Eyewitness News
A shooting at an East Hartford clothing stores leaves one person dead
Eyewitness News
I-Team: Unsolved Murders in Hartford
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - The I-Team is digging into unsolved murders. We first took you to New Haven. Now Chief Investigative Reporter Sam Smink sits with Hartford’s Police Chief to learn what’s happening in the capital city. THE MURDERS OF CHARLES AND LEON KELLEY:. With tears running down...
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Shooting under investigation in East Hartford
Eyewitness News
A man is in critical condition after a shooting on Howard Avenue
Eyewitness News
Man in critical condition from being shot multiple times in New Haven
NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A man was shot in the forearm, abdomen and groin in New Haven early Friday morning. Detectives said it happened just before 2 a.m. on Howard Avenue. Police were first notified by a Shotspotter system activation that detected four rounds being shot. Officers said they...
Eyewitness News
Robbery suspect shot, killed by clothing store clerk in East Hartford
EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A clothing store clerk was shot in the lower back and a suspect was killed during a robbery attempt in East Hartford Thursday night, according to police. The suspect who was killed was identified as 26-year-old Jashar Haslam of Hartford. Police responded to the Humble...
East Hartford store clerk fatally shoots suspected robber during break-in
Eyewitness News
I-TEAM: Unsolved Murders: New Haven Police Chief addresses why clearance rates are lower than surrounding cities
NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Now to an I-Team Investigation: local murders going unsolved. During the last 3 years, both the cities of New Haven and Hartford have experienced some of their deadliest years in around a decade. But one local city is solving more homicides than the other. In...
Eyewitness News
Pedestrian hurt in Meriden crash
Meteorologist Scot Haney said a dangerous blast of cold air remains on track to end the week. Here's his Thursday 7 a.m. forecast. Nicole Nalepa and Scot Haney have the news and weather for the morning of Feb. 2, including a house fire in Wethersfield and dangerous cold temps ahead.
NBC Connecticut
Woman Arrested in Connection to Hartford Hotel Room Murder
A woman has been arrested on manslaughter charges in connection to a homicide that happened in a Hartford hotel room several months ago. Hartford Police said 39-year-old Lisa Kittrell, of Bridgeport, was taken into custody Thursday after turning herself in at the police department. Authorities said 32-year-old Angel King was...
Eyewitness News
Man struck, killed by driver on Lewis Avenue in Meriden
MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) - A person was struck and killed by a driver on Lewis Avenue in Meriden. Meriden police confirmed to Channel 3 that it happened in the northbound lane of the road near the entrance to MidState Medical Center around 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday. They identified the 58-year-old...
Police: Underground fire with explosions shuts down Farmington Avenue and Lauren Street in Hartford
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Farmington Avenue and Laurel Street in Hartford are shut down because of a large underground fire with explosions, according to authorities. Multiple crews are investigating the scene. Hartford police said Farmington Avenue will be closed from Sigourney Street to Forest Street and that Laurel Street will be closed from Niles Street […]
Man shot on May Street in Hartford
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man in his 20s is expected to survive after being Tuesday evening in Hartford, according to police. Officers received a ShotSpotter notification at about 6:50 p.m. indicating that someone had been shot in the area of 21 May Street. The victim arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound while […]
Eyewitness News
Watermain break led to electrical issue before underground explosion in Hartford
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – An underground explosion Thursday forced the closure Laurel Street in Hartford through the overnight hours. Residents told Channel 3 that they felt the explosion around 3 p.m. on Thursday. They said a manhole cover flew off, and smoke and fire could be seen on Laurel...
Eyewitness News
‘Woke Breakfast & Coffee’ in Coventry recovers from name controversy
COVENTRY, CT (WFSB) - There’s nothing sleepy about “Woke Breakfast and Coffee” in Coventry. Cars are constantly pulling into the lot with hungry patrons eager to see what all the fuss is about. Bob French from Coventry said, “the reviews are great.”. However, the restaurant caught...
ctexaminer.com
With Ambulance Response Times of as Much as 40 Minutes, Legislators Propose a Funding Fix
It’s a problem in Coventry, a little town of 12,000 in eastern Connecticut. It’s a problem in New Britain, a small city in central Connecticut where 73,000 people live. And it’s a problem in Stamford, the state’s second-largest city with a population of 137,000 in the southwestern corner.
Plymouth Man Killed In 'Tragic' ATV Accident, Police Say
A Connecticut man was killed during what police are calling a "tragic" accident on an ATV. The crash took place in Litchfield County around 6:20 p.m., on Wednesday, Feb. 1 in the area of Hancock Court in Plymouth. Plymouth Police responded to the area after receiving a report of a...
