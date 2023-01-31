ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fans React To Luka Doncic Needing To Score 53 Points For Mavericks To Beat The Pistons: "Mark Cuban, Please Do Something."

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Luka Doncic had to drop an efficient 53 points on 24 shots to help the Dallas Mavericks beat the worst team in the Eastern Conference.

Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The Luka Doncic show continued after he returned from a one-game absence to deal with an ankle injury to help the Dallas Mavericks beat the Detroit Pistons at home. Despite the Pistons having the worst record in the East, the Mavericks trailed for the majority of the game and needed another Doncic masterclass to pull off the win.

Luka Doncic scored 53 points on just 24 shots to help the Mavericks win a close game, which was their 8th game of the season where they came back from under 10 points to win a game. Doncic scored nearly half the team's points in the win, making fans beg Mark Cuban and Nico Harrison to get Luka some help once again.

It seemed Bojan Bogdanovic was auditioning for the Mavericks to trade for him , as his 29 points kept the Pistons close even when the Mavs were running away with the game in the second half.

What Trades Should The Dallas Mavericks Look At?

The Mavericks have been linked to a number of players around the league. They are reportedly shopping Dorian Finney-Smith in the hopes of getting a star player, with the Utah Jazz heavily interested in the veteran forward. Bogdanovic has been heavily linked to Dallas, along with recent rumors of players like D'Angelo Russell and Nikola Vucevic also emerging.

Luka Doncic has allegedly started putting pressure on the Mavs front office to relieve his historic load and get him a worthy co-star he can rely on. Zach LaVine trades from earlier in the season seem to have fizzled out, so the Mavs may not find the solution this trade deadline.

