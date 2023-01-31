Read full article on original website
Nia Long Is Interested In Another Person After Leaving Ime Udoka
Rumors suggest that Nia Long, who Ime Udoka cheated on, is moving on and has her eye on someone.
“He’s never had a scandal. Never been arrested” Draymond Green claims LeBron James is ‘the greatest face in NBA history’
LeBron James has been an absolute legend of the NBA, and since he arrived in 2003 playing for the Cleveland Cavaliers, James has risen like the “King” he is. Draymond Green, on his podcast The Draymond Green Show, reminds fans that he is the greatest player of this era and “the greatest face in NBA history.”
“Hey, thank you for leaving me off your Mount Rushmore. I’m glad you did.” - That time when Bill Russell clapped back at LeBron James
Celtics legend Bills Russell once reminded LeBron James what made him one of the greatest basketball players when LeBron left him out from his NBA Mount Rushmore
LeBron James On Rui Hachimura: "We Don't Want Rui To Fit In, We Want Him To Fit Out"
LeBron James had some high praise for Rui Hachimura for his performance against the Knicks but he also sent him a message after the game.
"He's lived up to all the hype and brought his boys along" - Charles Barkley on why LeBron James is "the greatest sports story of all time”
According to Charles Barkley, no one in the history of sports has done it better than LeBron James.
Donovan Mitchell wants NBA to take action against Dillon Brooks
Donovan Mitchell is not happy over what transpired between him and Dillon Brooks on Thursday night, and he wants the NBA to take action. Mitchell was ejected for his part in a scuffle that took place during the third quarter of his Cleveland Cavaliers’ 128-113 win over the Memphis Grizzlies. Brooks drove to the basket... The post Donovan Mitchell wants NBA to take action against Dillon Brooks appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Warriors Fans Call Out Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, And Draymond Green: "The Big 3 Don’t Look Hungry This Year."
Warriors fans are unhappy with the performances of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green this season.
Kyle Kuzma Says Winning The 2020 Bubble Championship With The Lakers Was A True Test Of Who Really Loved The Game Of Basketball
Kyle Kuzma explains why winning the 2020 NBA championship in the bubble was a real test for the Los Angeles Lakers.
“He's probably on Mount Rushmore at the point” - Austin Rivers heaps praise on Stephen Curry after a fantastic job limiting him on offense
Rivers got the win over Curry on Monday and is now 5-22 all time against his good rival.
"He tells Phil Jackson, ‘I don’t want nobody to guard me except for J.R.’" - J.R. Rider details his first practice session with Kobe Bryant
Due to Rider’s veteran status, Kobe wanted to use him as a measuring stick during training sessions.
College Basketball Player, Brother Of NBA Star, Facing Serious Charges
On Wednesday, it was announced that University of Denver basketball player Coban Porter has been charged with vehicular homicide. Porter, the brother of Nuggets star Michael Porter Jr., was involved in this car crash on Jan. 22. The probable cause statement says he was driving roughly 50 ...
Anthony Davis controversial charge sends Knicks game into OT, fans into a fury
The Los Angeles Lakers figured in yet another controversial late-regulation situation Tuesday night on the road versus the New York Knicks. Less than a week since a missed foul call on a LeBron James layup sent the game to OT in a Lakers-Boston Celtics showdown at TD Garden last Saturday, Anthony Davis got himself called for a crucial offensive foul while trying to make what could have been a game-winning bucket for Los Angeles.
Philadelphia 76ers, Golden State Warriors could pull off NBA trade deadline deal
The Philadelphia 76ers fancy themselves as one of the top contenders to unseat the defending NBA Champion Golden State Warriors
Anthony Edwards Shares Hilarious Answer About Steph Curry's Game
Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards is impressed with Steph Curry
“They definitely need to blow it up. It ain’t no secret!” - Stephen Jackson dishes out a harsh reality check for the Phoenix Suns
The Suns have gone from title contenders to the bottom half of the West in a few months' time.
Vanessa Bryant Shares Unreleased Nike Kobe 6 on Instagram
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. February marks the observance of Black History Month and to celebrate, Vanessa Bryant, the wife of the late NBA legend Kobe Bryant, shared unreleased Nike Kobe sneakers created for the annual celebration. Vanessa posted a photo of the popular Nike Kobe 6 Protro sneaker in the unreleased “Black History Month” colorway on Instagram yesterday. According to the caption, the shoe is a promo sample and isn’t expected to be released to the public. The shoe wears a gradient color scheme on...
Proposed 3-Team Blockbuster Trade Sends 3 Players To The Los Angeles Lakers
The Los Angeles Lakers could add more help around LeBron James with this proposed 3-team blockbuster trade.
LeBron James’ hate from Skip Bayless reaches level of senility
The Los Angeles Lakers defeated the New York Knicks in overtime, 129-123, Tuesday. LeBron James led all Lakers scorers with 28 points, including a number of clutch baskets to help solidify the win. Any rational basketball fan who watched this game came away thinking to themselves how amazing James is, especially considering he has been doing this for two decades.
The Nike Ja 1 “Scratch” Pays Homages To The Grizzlies’ Roots
When the Nike Ja 1 was revealed on Christmas Day, it was only a matter of time before the inaugural silhouette’s slate of inspirational colorways would make its debut. After donning both versions of the “Day One” proposition throughout the month of January, brand images of Ja Morant’s latest tonal ensemble have landed in a colorful homage to the Memphis Grizzlies’ early days in Vancouver.
NBA Reveals East and West All-Star 2023 Reserves Including Morant, Embiid, DeRozan & More
On Thursday, the 14 reserves for the 2023 All-Star Game were released, joining the player pools for Team LeBron and Team Giannis. Reserves Included Ja Morant, DeMar DeRozan, Joel Embiid, and Damian Lillard. The 14 reserves were chosen by the 30 NBA coaches, who voted for two guards, three frontcourt...
