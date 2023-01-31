Angelique Power was appointed president and CEO of The Skillman Foundation in 2021, the third Black woman to lead the Detroit-based foundation. A Chicago native, Power previously served as president of the Field Foundation of Illinois, as program director at the Joyce Foundation, and as director of community engagement and communications at the Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago. Power also is co-founder of Enrich Chicago, which is focused on anti-racism organizing, and Just Action, which helps civic organizations follow through on the racial equity statements they made in 2020.

