Read full article on original website
Related
WHO ARE THE REAL ENEMIES OF THE BLACK COMMUNITY?
The United States just celebrated the 94th anniversary of the birth of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., who lost his life in a fight for equality of the races and the brotherhood of man. Since he was cut down on April 4, 1968, Black people have made a lot of progress, but they [we] have also gone backward in some areas due to enemies of the community.
Essence
A Former English Teacher-Turned-Entrepreneur Launched A VC Firm To Empower Black Women Founders
Dr. Rashae Barnes's 'Evals Equity' aims to equip Black women business owners with tools and funding to scale their companies. Dr. Rashae Barnes has recently joined a very exclusive club: a Black woman VC fund founder focused specifically on Black investment. There are fewer than 700 venture capital firms in the U.S. owned and led by Black women. Barnes is aiming to change this.
travelnoire.com
Black Girl's Healing House Is Changing The Narrative Between Black Women And Wellness
We had a chance to chat with Antionette about the Black Girl’s Healing House Facebook Group, how travel impacted her journey with wellness, and how other Black women can join the Black Girl’s Healing House movement. Where are you from, and how did your city influence your path...
College Friends Push Back Against White-Dominated Book Industry With ‘Stirred Stories’
Book publishing companies have long been criticized for hiring and retaining so few employees of color. Well, Kelsea Johnson has been using her entrepreneurial acumen to publish books about Black experiences through her, Stirred Stories, which Johnson co-founded with her college friend, Kyle Porro. During an interview with The Washington...
The Jewish Press
Should Americans Be Sold Into Slavery to Pay Slavery Reparations?
A California task force studying the long-term effects of slavery and systemic racism on black residents in the state has estimated a whopping $569 billion in reparations is owed to the descendants of enslaved people, according to a report. But that would just be the down payment on national payments...
‘Socialist’ teacher admits she wants to ‘abolish the police’ amid school curriculum battle with DeSantis
One of the teacher's behind the proposed AP African-American studies course in Florida is accused of being a "socialist" in a recent National Review op-ed.
‘Teach the Truth:’ Black Professor Rebels Against DeSantis’ WOKE Law Restricting Teachings on Race
This Black man is not going to stand for Black history being white-washed. Dr. Marvin Dunn, a professor emeritus at Florida International University in Miami, Florida, has gone against Florida governor Ron DeSantis‘ law prohibiting lessons on race with his “Teach the Truth” tour, where he highlights racism in the state.
AOL Corp
Black people and the rest of the nation differ on what kind of racism harms Black America more
While most Black Americans focus on the structural issues, the rest of the country sees it a bit differently. While Black people say that structural racism is worse for them, other groups are more focused on the attention-grabbing, viral Karen moments, according to a recent study. The survey, done by...
Mixed Chicks and RivellePro Commemorate Black History Month By Giving Back With Amazon Sales
Black History Month, three words, and a celebration packed into one short month at the top of the new year observed for over 100 years. Since 1976 every U.S. Presidential Administration has officially recognized Black History Month as a time to celebrate monumental and historical contributions African Americans have made to United States history. Every American President has always endorsed this historic month with a theme, and 2023 is no exception, with President Joe Biden designating the theme as “Black Resistance.”
Trump says public education taken over by ‘pink-haired communists,’ plans to give power back to parents
Former President Trump’s education plan warns that the "major problem" is "pink-haired communists teaching our kids'" and vowed to restore power back to parents.
10 Black Historical Figures From Around The Globe You Should Know
Black history has been made worldwide. Here are a few figures who’ve made an impact across the globe.
Ron DeSantis, Defender of Black History | Opinion
Far-left activist academics have anointed themselves with the authority to define "Black."
Phys.org
Black youth aren't isolated in segregated neighborhoods, says study
A surprising new study has found that urban Black youth living in segregated neighborhoods spent a substantial amount of time in areas with mostly white residents. The study—the first of its kind to follow youth using GPS on smartphones—found that Black teens living in segregated areas of Columbus spent about 40% of their nonhome time in neighborhoods where Black people were the minority.
philanthropynewsdigest.org
Angelique Power, President and CEO, The Skillman Foundation: Racial equity is an internal engine
Angelique Power was appointed president and CEO of The Skillman Foundation in 2021, the third Black woman to lead the Detroit-based foundation. A Chicago native, Power previously served as president of the Field Foundation of Illinois, as program director at the Joyce Foundation, and as director of community engagement and communications at the Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago. Power also is co-founder of Enrich Chicago, which is focused on anti-racism organizing, and Just Action, which helps civic organizations follow through on the racial equity statements they made in 2020.
Click10.com
History teacher weighs in on Florida’s AP African American studies controversy
MIAMI – A Miami-Dade history teacher weighed in Wednesday on the controversy over Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ decision to block an Advanced Placement high school course on African American Studies. It comes the same day the College Board, which oversees AP courses, revised elements of the course that...
MSNBC
The AP’s African American History course still has a lot to teach students
The College Board’s announcement Wednesday of a revised curriculum for its new AP African American Studies course, after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis rejected the initial curriculum, has partisans aflutter. Conservatives celebrated the changes — including the removal of topics like Movement for Black Lives, scholars associated with critical race theory and the Black queer experience — as a victory for DeSantis in the culture wars. Liberals denounced the curriculum, the first of its kind, as a “watering down” of necessary truths and an erasure of the Black experience.
Conservatives: It's Time to Rescue Black History Month From Progressives and Return It to Its Roots | Opinion
According to a Pew Research Center study, 74 percent of Black Americans feel that being Black is very important to how they think about themselves.
Let's celebrate Black entrepreneurs in Black History Month. They are the real race revolutionaries
Black History Month is observed in February and the focus is often on activism. Instead, we should look at entrepreneurship as a proven pathway to economic and personal success.
College Board slammed over changes to African American studies course
The College Board is facing heated criticism for its revisions to an Advanced Placement (AP) African American studies program after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) said the course “lacked educational value” and would not go forward in his state’s schools. The original interdisciplinary course, which is being piloted in 60 schools around the nation this school year, […]
philanthropynewsdigest.org
Brooklyn Community Foundation invites LOIs for Brooklyn Elders Fund
Founded in 2009, the Brooklyn Community Foundation is the first and only public foundation dedicated to Brooklyn, New York’s charitable community, working in partnership with generous donors and community leaders to invest in racial justice and community-led change. The foundation invites applications for its Brooklyn Elders Fund grant program,...
Comments / 1