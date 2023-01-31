ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WHO ARE THE REAL ENEMIES OF THE BLACK COMMUNITY?

The United States just celebrated the 94th anniversary of the birth of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., who lost his life in a fight for equality of the races and the brotherhood of man. Since he was cut down on April 4, 1968, Black people have made a lot of progress, but they [we] have also gone backward in some areas due to enemies of the community.
Essence

A Former English Teacher-Turned-Entrepreneur Launched A VC Firm To Empower Black Women Founders

Dr. Rashae Barnes's 'Evals Equity' aims to equip Black women business owners with tools and funding to scale their companies. Dr. Rashae Barnes has recently joined a very exclusive club: a Black woman VC fund founder focused specifically on Black investment. There are fewer than 700 venture capital firms in the U.S. owned and led by Black women. Barnes is aiming to change this.
The Jewish Press

Should Americans Be Sold Into Slavery to Pay Slavery Reparations?

A California task force studying the long-term effects of slavery and systemic racism on black residents in the state has estimated a whopping $569 billion in reparations is owed to the descendants of enslaved people, according to a report. But that would just be the down payment on national payments...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Black Enterprise

Mixed Chicks and RivellePro Commemorate Black History Month By Giving Back With Amazon Sales

Black History Month, three words, and a celebration packed into one short month at the top of the new year observed for over 100 years. Since 1976 every U.S. Presidential Administration has officially recognized Black History Month as a time to celebrate monumental and historical contributions African Americans have made to United States history. Every American President has always endorsed this historic month with a theme, and 2023 is no exception, with President Joe Biden designating the theme as “Black Resistance.”
FLORIDA STATE
Phys.org

Black youth aren't isolated in segregated neighborhoods, says study

A surprising new study has found that urban Black youth living in segregated neighborhoods spent a substantial amount of time in areas with mostly white residents. The study—the first of its kind to follow youth using GPS on smartphones—found that Black teens living in segregated areas of Columbus spent about 40% of their nonhome time in neighborhoods where Black people were the minority.
COLUMBUS, OH
philanthropynewsdigest.org

Angelique Power, President and CEO, The Skillman Foundation: Racial equity is an internal engine

Angelique Power was appointed president and CEO of The Skillman Foundation in 2021, the third Black woman to lead the Detroit-based foundation. A Chicago native, Power previously served as president of the Field Foundation of Illinois, as program director at the Joyce Foundation, and as director of community engagement and communications at the Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago. Power also is co-founder of Enrich Chicago, which is focused on anti-racism organizing, and Just Action, which helps civic organizations follow through on the racial equity statements they made in 2020.
DETROIT, MI
MSNBC

The AP’s African American History course still has a lot to teach students

The College Board’s announcement Wednesday of a revised curriculum for its new AP African American Studies course, after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis rejected the initial curriculum, has partisans aflutter. Conservatives celebrated the changes — including the removal of topics like Movement for Black Lives, scholars associated with critical race theory and the Black queer experience — as a victory for DeSantis in the culture wars. Liberals denounced the curriculum, the first of its kind, as a “watering down” of necessary truths and an erasure of the Black experience.
FLORIDA STATE
KCAU 9 News

College Board slammed over changes to African American studies course

The College Board is facing heated criticism for its revisions to an Advanced Placement (AP) African American studies program after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) said the course “lacked educational value” and would not go forward in his state’s schools. The original interdisciplinary course, which is being piloted in 60 schools around the nation this school year, […]
FLORIDA STATE
philanthropynewsdigest.org

Brooklyn Community Foundation invites LOIs for Brooklyn Elders Fund

Founded in 2009, the Brooklyn Community Foundation is the first and only public foundation dedicated to Brooklyn, New York’s charitable community, working in partnership with generous donors and community leaders to invest in racial justice and community-led change. The foundation invites applications for its Brooklyn Elders Fund grant program,...
BROOKLYN, NY

