James Carroll
3d ago
I see this bs all the time. all the " investing and development" in what? giving some donations? why aren't all these " investments" helping. Appalachia deserves better.
Governor Jim Justice, WorkForce West Virginia announce alternative to layoffs
CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — Governor Justice and WorkForce West Virginia have announced an alternative to layoffs for businesses experiencing economic stress. Governor Jim Justice announced today that employers facing a reduction in business activity can now apply for the Short-Time Compensation (STC) Program through WorkForce West Virginia. This new program provides an alternative to layoffs for employers experiencing a […]
Frontier planning $100 million investment into bringing more fiber internet to West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Frontier says they plan to invest $100 million into bringing fiber internet to more than 100,000 more locations around West Virginia in 2023. They say this is part of Frontier’s partnership with the West Virginia Economic Development Office of Broadband. The Office of Broadband says they are bringing reliable internet to […]
Augusta Free Press
USDA invests $2.7 billion so three Virginia electric cooperatives can work smarter
A $2.7 billion U.S. Department of Agriculture investment is making it possible for three Virginia electric cooperatives to soon be “working smarter.”. The cooperatives will be able to provide enhanced services to more than 270,000 customers with the expansion of the nation’s rural power grid and modernization for increased security.
Metro News
Citizens want to put brakes on transfer of federal relief dollars to development fund
Gov. Jim Justice submitted a bill meant to transfer $678 million in federal American Rescue Plan dollars to state development funds. Not everybody thinks that’s a great idea. House Bill 2883 calls for $500 million to be transferred to the state Economic Development Authority, a $177 million transfer to...
WVNT-TV
Why West Virginia, Appalachia are on The Nature Conservancy’s watch list
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Nature Conservancy (TNC) has included the “Central Appalachians” in West Virginia on its recently released list of Places to Watch, but what does that mean?. TNC created the list to highlight areas where the group is working to improve conservation or thinks...
Billions in federal farm payments flow to a select group of producers, report shows
WASHINGTON — The top 10% of recipients of federal farm payments raked in more than 79% of total subsidies over the last 25 years — producing billions of dollars for a relatively small group of U.S. producers, according to a new analysis of federal data from an environmental group. In total, the federal government paid […] The post Billions in federal farm payments flow to a select group of producers, report shows appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
backcountryhunters.org
The Case of Mark Maynard vs. Sportsmen and Women Continues
West Virginia sportsmen and women stand to lose more ground as the State Legislature moves forward. Senator Mark Maynard's new Outdoor Recreation Committee seems to have a singular mission in mind: making sure that off-highway vehicle (OHV) use is the main focus and the new direction for recreation on West Virginia’s public lands.
Coal Fact for the Day: Fuel Satisfaction
West Virginia coal is the most versatile fuel in the world. From making power and forging steel to refining alloys and making cement, West Virginia coal burns hotter and cleaner than any other fuel. Extracted by the best and brightest skilled coal miners, West Virginia coal is easy to move, it can be stored on-site to provide a reserve of energy, and it works in all kinds of weather.
Metro News
Form Energy says $760 million project will pay off for West Virginia
Form Energy’s cutting-edge battery factory represents a major investment in West Virginia — and also a major investment by West Virginians. The $760 million initial phase on the site of the old Weirton steel mill in Hancock County is meant to produce 750 well-paying jobs. The iron-air battery manufacturing plant is financed by millions of dollars of private investments, but there are also millions of public dollars going toward the project.
thelevisalazer.com
Now is the Time for Kentucky’s Rural Electric Cooperatives to Move on Clean Energy
Now is the Time for Kentucky’s Rural Electric Cooperatives to Move on Clean Energy. Rural electric cooperatives provide power to nearly a third of Kentuckians, serving 1.5 million people in 117 counties. In recent months, the federal government has allocated unprecedented funding to help co-ops pay for the changes that will move us to a clean energy future, save us much needed money on our bills, and create good local jobs. There’s more than $10 billion on the table for co-ops, but that money is likely to be quickly allocated. That leaves Kentuckians facing an important question: will our co-ops go after this funding and use it to help us lower our energy bills? The need has never been greater.
'Pressure just wasn't there': Kentucky lawmakers question energy companies about rolling blackouts
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky lawmakers had serious questions and concerns about the talk of possible rolling blackouts during the severe weather in December. So in Frankfort on Thursday, they asked several energy companies -- including LG&E -- about why it happened. LG&E warned customers about the potential blackouts when...
Income Tax Reduction Is Another Blow to Rural Kentucky
For Kentucky as a whole to truly flourish, we need our rural communities to thrive as much as the cities and suburbs where most residents now
Study: Sourcing Kentucky’s electricity from coal-fired power plants is more expensive than replacing with solar
Building new solar locally is now a cheaper source of electricity in Kentucky than continuing to operate coal-fired power plants, according to a new study.
philanthropynewsdigest.org
California Black Freedom Fund issues philanthropic sign-on letter
In response to the killing of Tyre Nichols in Memphis and other recent events of police violence, the institutions that established the $100 million California Black Freedom Fund have released a philanthropic sign-on letter and called for additional support. The letter, penned by Marc Philpart, executive director of the fund,...
tnledger.com
God’s winning in state’s license plate primary
Tennessee has had its new license plates available for a full year, and one thing is clear: God is kicking some butt. Which is to say, tags featuring “In God We Trust” are far and away the favorite of Tennessee motorists. God tags: 3,197,413. Godless tags: 2,226,408. If...
Gov. Justice’s tax cut plan hits a roadblock: The West Virginia Senate
Good evening, it’s Wednesday. The West Virginia Senate has passed a bill that would require state officials to study homeless demographics, specifically to find out whether the state’s resources and support systems are attracting out-of-state residents. But first, the governor’s tax cut plan has run into a roadblock in the form of the West Virginia […] Gov. Justice’s tax cut plan hits a roadblock: The West Virginia Senate appeared first on Mountain State Spotlight, West Virginia's civic newsroom.
ncconstructionnews.com
Federal ‘mega grant’ program to fund nine infrastructure projects
Nine infrastructure projects across the U.S. will share $1.2 billion, including $110 million to replace North Carolina’s Alligator River Bridge in Dare and Tyrrell Counties. The existing bridge, a machinery-driven movable swing bridge is a critical hurricane evacuation route and is in a deteriorated condition, which causes costly delays for travelers. This award will support construction of a modern high-rise fixed-span bridge that will improve travel times and safety, for cars, bikes, and pedestrians, along a primary east-west route in northeastern North Carolina between I-95 and the Outer Banks.
philanthropynewsdigest.org
Health Resources in Action invites applications for Charles A. King Trust Postdoctoral Fellowship Program
Health Resources in Action invites applications for the Charles A. King Trust Postdoctoral Research Fellowship Program. Established in 1936, the Charles A. King Trust was created to “support and promote the investigation of human disease and the alleviation of human suffering through improved treatment.” To that end, the Charles A. King Trust Postdoctoral Fellowship Program provides funding to postdoctoral fellows and mentored clinician-scientists in the mid to late stages of their research training in basic and preclinical science, and clinical, health services, population health, and implementation research to help them achieve their goals of becoming independent investigators in biomedical research.
Virginia public schools seek solutions after Dept. of Ed error leads to $201 million shortfall
Statewide aid estimates for Virginia’s public schools were $201 million short of what districts expected to receive, Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration confirmed last week after discovering a flaw in the budget in December. On Friday, Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow notified school division superintendents that the basic aid calculation tool used to determine how […] The post Virginia public schools seek solutions after Dept. of Ed error leads to $201 million shortfall appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
therevelator.org
Protect This Place: Jellico Mountains, Home of Magical Waterways and Unique Species
The Jellico Mountains are on the southern edge of the Daniel Boone National Forest along the Kentucky-Tennessee state line. Here the Appalachian foothills turn into the steep slopes of the Appalachian Mountains, giving rise to remote forests hosting some of the highest tree and aquatic species diversity in the United States.
