Virginia State

Comments / 2

James Carroll
3d ago

I see this bs all the time. all the " investing and development" in what? giving some donations? why aren't all these " investments" helping. Appalachia deserves better.

WVNS

Governor Jim Justice, WorkForce West Virginia announce alternative to layoffs

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) —  Governor Justice and WorkForce West Virginia have announced an alternative to layoffs for businesses experiencing economic stress. Governor Jim Justice announced today that employers facing a reduction in business activity can now apply for the Short-Time Compensation (STC) Program through WorkForce West Virginia. This new program provides an alternative to layoffs for employers experiencing a […]
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Kentucky Lantern

Billions in federal farm payments flow to a select group of producers, report shows

WASHINGTON — The top 10% of recipients of federal farm payments raked in more than 79% of total subsidies over the last 25 years — producing billions of dollars for a relatively small group of U.S. producers, according to a new analysis of federal data from an environmental group. In total, the federal government paid […] The post Billions in federal farm payments flow to a select group of producers, report shows appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
KENTUCKY STATE
backcountryhunters.org

The Case of Mark Maynard vs. Sportsmen and Women Continues

West Virginia sportsmen and women stand to lose more ground as the State Legislature moves forward. Senator Mark Maynard's new Outdoor Recreation Committee seems to have a singular mission in mind: making sure that off-highway vehicle (OHV) use is the main focus and the new direction for recreation on West Virginia’s public lands.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Lootpress

Coal Fact for the Day: Fuel Satisfaction

West Virginia coal is the most versatile fuel in the world. From making power and forging steel to refining alloys and making cement, West Virginia coal burns hotter and cleaner than any other fuel. Extracted by the best and brightest skilled coal miners, West Virginia coal is easy to move, it can be stored on-site to provide a reserve of energy, and it works in all kinds of weather.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Metro News

Form Energy says $760 million project will pay off for West Virginia

Form Energy’s cutting-edge battery factory represents a major investment in West Virginia — and also a major investment by West Virginians. The $760 million initial phase on the site of the old Weirton steel mill in Hancock County is meant to produce 750 well-paying jobs. The iron-air battery manufacturing plant is financed by millions of dollars of private investments, but there are also millions of public dollars going toward the project.
HANCOCK COUNTY, WV
thelevisalazer.com

Now is the Time for Kentucky’s Rural Electric Cooperatives to Move on Clean Energy

Now is the Time for Kentucky’s Rural Electric Cooperatives to Move on Clean Energy. Rural electric cooperatives provide power to nearly a third of Kentuckians, serving 1.5 million people in 117 counties. In recent months, the federal government has allocated unprecedented funding to help co-ops pay for the changes that will move us to a clean energy future, save us much needed money on our bills, and create good local jobs. There’s more than $10 billion on the table for co-ops, but that money is likely to be quickly allocated. That leaves Kentuckians facing an important question: will our co-ops go after this funding and use it to help us lower our energy bills? The need has never been greater.
KENTUCKY STATE
philanthropynewsdigest.org

California Black Freedom Fund issues philanthropic sign-on letter

In response to the killing of Tyre Nichols in Memphis and other recent events of police violence, the institutions that established the $100 million California Black Freedom Fund have released a philanthropic sign-on letter and called for additional support. The letter, penned by Marc Philpart, executive director of the fund,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
tnledger.com

God’s winning in state’s license plate primary

Tennessee has had its new license plates available for a full year, and one thing is clear: God is kicking some butt. Which is to say, tags featuring “In God We Trust” are far and away the favorite of Tennessee motorists. God tags: 3,197,413. Godless tags: 2,226,408. If...
TENNESSEE STATE
Mountain State Spotlight

Gov. Justice’s tax cut plan hits a roadblock: The West Virginia Senate

Good evening, it’s Wednesday. The West Virginia Senate has passed a bill that would require state officials to study homeless demographics, specifically to find out whether the state’s resources and support systems are attracting out-of-state residents. But first, the governor’s tax cut plan has run into a roadblock in the form of the West Virginia […] Gov. Justice’s tax cut plan hits a roadblock: The West Virginia Senate appeared first on Mountain State Spotlight, West Virginia's civic newsroom.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
ncconstructionnews.com

Federal ‘mega grant’ program to fund nine infrastructure projects

Nine infrastructure projects across the U.S. will share $1.2 billion, including $110 million to replace North Carolina’s Alligator River Bridge in Dare and Tyrrell Counties. The existing bridge, a machinery-driven movable swing bridge is a critical hurricane evacuation route and is in a deteriorated condition, which causes costly delays for travelers. This award will support construction of a modern high-rise fixed-span bridge that will improve travel times and safety, for cars, bikes, and pedestrians, along a primary east-west route in northeastern North Carolina between I-95 and the Outer Banks.
philanthropynewsdigest.org

Health Resources in Action invites applications for Charles A. King Trust Postdoctoral Fellowship Program

Health Resources in Action invites applications for the Charles A. King Trust Postdoctoral Research Fellowship Program. Established in 1936, the Charles A. King Trust was created to “support and promote the investigation of human disease and the alleviation of human suffering through improved treatment.” To that end, the Charles A. King Trust Postdoctoral Fellowship Program provides funding to postdoctoral fellows and mentored clinician-scientists in the mid to late stages of their research training in basic and preclinical science, and clinical, health services, population health, and implementation research to help them achieve their goals of becoming independent investigators in biomedical research.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Virginia Mercury

Virginia public schools seek solutions after Dept. of Ed error leads to $201 million shortfall

Statewide aid estimates for Virginia’s public schools were $201 million short of what districts expected to receive, Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration confirmed last week after discovering a flaw in the budget in December.  On Friday, Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow notified school division superintendents that the basic aid calculation tool used to determine how […] The post Virginia public schools seek solutions after Dept. of Ed error leads to $201 million shortfall appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE

