ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
BrooklynPapers.com

Maimonides Health and SUNY Downstate announce new cancer care collaboration

Maimonides Health, SUNY Downstate Health and the University Physicians of Brooklyn (UPB) announced a joint collaboration on Feb. 2 to launch a hematology-oncology partnership to expand cancer care in Central Brooklyn. The newly-announced partnership will grant further access to lifesaving care at the University Hospital of Downstate (UHD) by allowing...
BROOKLYN, NY
philanthropynewsdigest.org

Brooklyn Community Foundation invites LOIs for Brooklyn Elders Fund

Founded in 2009, the Brooklyn Community Foundation is the first and only public foundation dedicated to Brooklyn, New York’s charitable community, working in partnership with generous donors and community leaders to invest in racial justice and community-led change. The foundation invites applications for its Brooklyn Elders Fund grant program,...
BROOKLYN, NY
Gothamist

The African American exodus from New York City

Faith Robinson holds a photograph of her grandmother standing in front of her family’s brownstone in Bed-Stuy in the 1990s. While the city’s overall population grows, the number of non-Hispanic Blacks continues to tumble; an epicenter of the change is Bed-Stuy. [ more › ]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
longisland.com

Dr. Jeremy Koppel, Co-Director of Northwell Health’s Alzheimer’s Disease Study Center, Appointed to Alzheimer’s Foundation Advisory Board

The Alzheimer's Foundation of America (AFA) announced the appointment of Jeremy Koppel, M.D. to its Medical, Scientific & Memory Screening Advisory Board. Dr. Koppel is a longtime physician specializing in geriatric psychiatry and Co-Director at the Litwin-Zucker Center for the Study of Alzheimer’s Disease at the Feinstein Institutes for Medical Research at Northwell Health, in Manhasset.
MANHASSET, NY
tourcounsel.com

Kings Plaza Shopping Center | Shopping mall in New York City

Kings Plaza (officially the Kings Plaza Shopping Center) is a shopping center within the Mill Basin section of Brooklyn, New York City, United States. Opened in September 1970, it is located at the southeast corner of Flatbush Avenue and Avenue U, just north of Floyd Bennett Field. The mall's anchor stores include Best Buy, Burlington, Lowe's, Macy's, Primark, and Zara. Previous anchor stores of the mall include Alexander's, JCPenney, and Sears.
BROOKLYN, NY
hotelnewsresource.com

Sale of Landmark Hotel in New York City's East Side Closes

JLL’s Hotels & Hospitality Group announced today that it has closed the sale of 525 Lexington Ave., a 35-story, 655-key, full-service hotel in New York City’s Midtown East neighborhood. The parties have agreed to not disclose the purchase price. JLL represented the seller, Deka Immobilien, in the sale...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
beckersspine.com

2 leadership appointments at Hospital for Special Surgery to know

New York City-based Hospital for Special Surgery appointed two leaders in January. 1. Tara McCoy was named CEO of HSS' Florida division. She was previously division chief executive of GenesisCare. As CEO of HSS Florida, she will focus on expanding orthopedic care in the state. 2. Bryan Kelly, MD, will...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Commercial Observer

UFT Relocating Bronx Office to 45K SF in Co-Op City

The United Federation of Teachers (UFT) is relocating its Bronx offices to Co-Op City, Commercial Observer has learned. The powerful union representing most New York City public school teachers signed a 20-year, 45,000-square-foot lease at Prestige Properties’ 2100 Bartow Avenue where it plans to be fully relocated from its current Bronx digs at 2500 Halsey Avenue by the fall of 2023, according to landlord broker JLL.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

Long Island leaders ask 'Where is Santos?'

NEW YORK - Some Long Island leaders in Rep. George Santos’ district feel like they’re in limbo. East Hills Mayor Michael Koblenz says Santos and his office have been silent since he was sworn in last month. "We have no representation," he said. "I’ve been mayor for more...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
News-Medical.net

Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine protects against reinfection in long-term care facility staff

A recent study published in The Journal of Infectious Diseases examines the effectiveness of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) vaccine among long-term care facility (LTCF) staff members. Study: Pfizer-BioNTech Coronavirus Disease 2019 Vaccine Effectiveness Against Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome Coronavirus 2 Infection Among Long-term Care Facility Staff With and...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Curbed

Good Luck Switching to an Induction Stove in the City

Next year, New York City will start blocking new buildings from bringing in natural gas, part of a push to get off fossil fuels, and the governor wants to take that ban statewide. Meanwhile, the Consumer Product Safety Commission is weighing whether to ban sales of new gas stoves, citing studies that show they release nitrogen dioxide, methane, and other chemicals, which have been linked to childhood asthma and cancer.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
tourcounsel.com

Americana Manhasset | Shopping mall in New York

Americana Manhasset is an upscale, open-air shopping mall located in Manhasset, in Nassau County, on Long Island, in New York, United States. It is located along a stretch of Northern Boulevard commonly referred to as the Miracle Mile of Manhasset. Developed by Gerace & Castagna, Incorporated, the Americana Manhasset opened...
MANHASSET, NY
openculture.com

The Brooklyn Public Library Gives Every Teenager in the U.S. Free Access to Censored Books

We have covered it before: school districts across the United States are increasingly censoring books that don’t align with conservative, white-washed visions of the world. Art Spiegelman’s Maus, The Illustrated Diary of Anne Frank, Alice Walker’s The Color Purple, Toni Morrison’s The Bluest Eye, and Harper Lee’s To Kill a Mockingbird–these are some of the many books getting pulled from library shelves in American schools. In response to this concerning trend, the Brooklyn Public Library has made a bold move: For a limited time, the library will offer a free eCard to any person aged 13 to 21 across the United States, allowing them free access to 500,000 digital books, including many censored books. The Chief Librarian for the Brooklyn Public Library, Nick Higgins said:
BROOKLYN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy