Beloved Baseball Icon Announces Cancer DiagnosisOnlyHomersRose, NY
The Patient Picked a Piece of Tumor Tissue off His Face and Placed it in my Handjustpene50Brooklyn, NY
Growing supermarket chain opens new store in New JerseyKristen WaltersHazlet, NJ
Needy, homeless, or jobless? TANF Program for low-income NYC residents: See if you're eligibleMark StarNew York City, NY
Another large retail store closing in New YorkKristen WaltersNew York City, NY
NYC Pre-K and 3-K daycare providers close to closing, need funds
Daycare owners from Brooklyn to the Bronx claim they are still jumping through hoops to get money for Pre-K and 3-K from the city.
BrooklynPapers.com
Maimonides Health and SUNY Downstate announce new cancer care collaboration
Maimonides Health, SUNY Downstate Health and the University Physicians of Brooklyn (UPB) announced a joint collaboration on Feb. 2 to launch a hematology-oncology partnership to expand cancer care in Central Brooklyn. The newly-announced partnership will grant further access to lifesaving care at the University Hospital of Downstate (UHD) by allowing...
philanthropynewsdigest.org
Brooklyn Community Foundation invites LOIs for Brooklyn Elders Fund
Founded in 2009, the Brooklyn Community Foundation is the first and only public foundation dedicated to Brooklyn, New York’s charitable community, working in partnership with generous donors and community leaders to invest in racial justice and community-led change. The foundation invites applications for its Brooklyn Elders Fund grant program,...
The African American exodus from New York City
Faith Robinson holds a photograph of her grandmother standing in front of her family’s brownstone in Bed-Stuy in the 1990s. While the city’s overall population grows, the number of non-Hispanic Blacks continues to tumble; an epicenter of the change is Bed-Stuy. [ more › ]
longisland.com
Dr. Jeremy Koppel, Co-Director of Northwell Health’s Alzheimer’s Disease Study Center, Appointed to Alzheimer’s Foundation Advisory Board
The Alzheimer's Foundation of America (AFA) announced the appointment of Jeremy Koppel, M.D. to its Medical, Scientific & Memory Screening Advisory Board. Dr. Koppel is a longtime physician specializing in geriatric psychiatry and Co-Director at the Litwin-Zucker Center for the Study of Alzheimer’s Disease at the Feinstein Institutes for Medical Research at Northwell Health, in Manhasset.
tourcounsel.com
Kings Plaza Shopping Center | Shopping mall in New York City
Kings Plaza (officially the Kings Plaza Shopping Center) is a shopping center within the Mill Basin section of Brooklyn, New York City, United States. Opened in September 1970, it is located at the southeast corner of Flatbush Avenue and Avenue U, just north of Floyd Bennett Field. The mall's anchor stores include Best Buy, Burlington, Lowe's, Macy's, Primark, and Zara. Previous anchor stores of the mall include Alexander's, JCPenney, and Sears.
hotelnewsresource.com
Sale of Landmark Hotel in New York City's East Side Closes
JLL’s Hotels & Hospitality Group announced today that it has closed the sale of 525 Lexington Ave., a 35-story, 655-key, full-service hotel in New York City’s Midtown East neighborhood. The parties have agreed to not disclose the purchase price. JLL represented the seller, Deka Immobilien, in the sale...
beckersspine.com
2 leadership appointments at Hospital for Special Surgery to know
New York City-based Hospital for Special Surgery appointed two leaders in January. 1. Tara McCoy was named CEO of HSS' Florida division. She was previously division chief executive of GenesisCare. As CEO of HSS Florida, she will focus on expanding orthopedic care in the state. 2. Bryan Kelly, MD, will...
Commercial Observer
UFT Relocating Bronx Office to 45K SF in Co-Op City
The United Federation of Teachers (UFT) is relocating its Bronx offices to Co-Op City, Commercial Observer has learned. The powerful union representing most New York City public school teachers signed a 20-year, 45,000-square-foot lease at Prestige Properties’ 2100 Bartow Avenue where it plans to be fully relocated from its current Bronx digs at 2500 Halsey Avenue by the fall of 2023, according to landlord broker JLL.
fox5ny.com
Long Island leaders ask 'Where is Santos?'
NEW YORK - Some Long Island leaders in Rep. George Santos’ district feel like they’re in limbo. East Hills Mayor Michael Koblenz says Santos and his office have been silent since he was sworn in last month. "We have no representation," he said. "I’ve been mayor for more...
News-Medical.net
Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine protects against reinfection in long-term care facility staff
A recent study published in The Journal of Infectious Diseases examines the effectiveness of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) vaccine among long-term care facility (LTCF) staff members. Study: Pfizer-BioNTech Coronavirus Disease 2019 Vaccine Effectiveness Against Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome Coronavirus 2 Infection Among Long-term Care Facility Staff With and...
Foodie Dares to Try the 'Worst Food in NYC According to Donald Trump'
The Waverly Inn prides itself on being Donald's least-favorite.
COVID nearly took his life. St. Peter’s principal returns to Richmond University Medical Center to say thanks for saving it.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Michael Cosentino, the principal of St. Peter’s Boys High School who spent 40 days in Richmond University Medical Center in June/July 2021, some of that time on a ventilator while he battled COVID-19, returned to RUMC this week to say thanks. He met with...
Curbed
Good Luck Switching to an Induction Stove in the City
Next year, New York City will start blocking new buildings from bringing in natural gas, part of a push to get off fossil fuels, and the governor wants to take that ban statewide. Meanwhile, the Consumer Product Safety Commission is weighing whether to ban sales of new gas stoves, citing studies that show they release nitrogen dioxide, methane, and other chemicals, which have been linked to childhood asthma and cancer.
Extra and unexpected freebies for New York City migrants include free haircuts, ferry tickets, games, and snacks
The welcome wagon for New York City migrants is reported to include free food, free cell phones, free transportation as well as free healthcare. According to an article in the New York Post, thousands of migrants who illegally crossed the US and are seeking asylum have been given freebies.
tourcounsel.com
Americana Manhasset | Shopping mall in New York
Americana Manhasset is an upscale, open-air shopping mall located in Manhasset, in Nassau County, on Long Island, in New York, United States. It is located along a stretch of Northern Boulevard commonly referred to as the Miracle Mile of Manhasset. Developed by Gerace & Castagna, Incorporated, the Americana Manhasset opened...
openculture.com
The Brooklyn Public Library Gives Every Teenager in the U.S. Free Access to Censored Books
We have covered it before: school districts across the United States are increasingly censoring books that don’t align with conservative, white-washed visions of the world. Art Spiegelman’s Maus, The Illustrated Diary of Anne Frank, Alice Walker’s The Color Purple, Toni Morrison’s The Bluest Eye, and Harper Lee’s To Kill a Mockingbird–these are some of the many books getting pulled from library shelves in American schools. In response to this concerning trend, the Brooklyn Public Library has made a bold move: For a limited time, the library will offer a free eCard to any person aged 13 to 21 across the United States, allowing them free access to 500,000 digital books, including many censored books. The Chief Librarian for the Brooklyn Public Library, Nick Higgins said:
norwoodnews.org
“Skip The Stuff” Bill Becomes Law, Ending Single-Use Plastics in Takeout and Delivery Orders
District 13 Council Member Marjorie Velázquez and colleagues rejoiced as Int 559-A, also known as “Skip The Stuff” bill was signed into law by New York City Mayor Eric Adams on Jan. 19. Representatives for the Northeast Bronx council member said for years, local advocates have urged...
NYC forces all city employees to undergo radical critical race theory training: 'Really unfair'
New York City launched a mandatory critical race theory-inspired 'equity' training for all employees which accused America of being systemically racist.
Washington Examiner
New York City required all city employees take critical race theory-inspired training: Report
New York City employees reportedly took a critical race theory-inspired training as required by Mayor Eric Adams. The mandatory training was sent to all city employees with a March 6 deadline, according to an email obtained by Fox News. "The training provides all NYC employees with a framework to understand...
