Syracuse, NY

Daily Orange

No. 13 Virginia Tech defeats Syracuse behind 14-0 4th-quarter run

No. 13 Virginia Tech defeats Syracuse behind 14-0 4th-quarter run

Syracuse was right there once more with another ranked team, this time No. 13 Virginia Tech. It was neck-and-neck for three quarters but it ultimately resulted in the same story, just like against Notre Dame and NC State, the latter of which SU had a nine-point lead.
SYRACUSE, NY
Daily Orange

Beat writers split on whether Syracuse will defeat Boston College

Beat writers split on whether Syracuse will defeat Boston College

Syracuse rebounded from a dreadful defensive showing against Virginia Tech by almost defeating its stronger in-state rival, Virginia. The Orange didn't back down from Virginia, but they couldn't escape empty trips to the free-throw line and inopportune turnovers late in the 67-62 loss.
SYRACUSE, NY
Daily Orange

Beat writers undecided on if Syracuse can win its 1st game of the season

Beat writers undecided on if Syracuse can win its 1st game of the season

Syracuse returns to the field for its first game since last May, when it lost by seven to No. 7 Notre Dame on Senior Day to conclude a disappointing 4-10 campaign — the Orange's first double-digit loss season in program history. SU lost several key players from that team, including leading goal scorer Tucker Dordevic. But second-year head coach Gary Gait brought in a highly-touted recruiting class, and Owen Hiltz is back at attack.
SYRACUSE, NY
Daily Orange

After Syracuse’s 1st title, Ian McIntyre receives long-term contract extension

After Syracuse's 1st title, Ian McIntyre receives long-term contract extension

Syracuse men's soccer head coach Ian McIntyre has signed a long-term contract extension with the Orange, per a press release from SU Athletics. The 13th-year head coach brought Syracuse to its first-ever national championship title when it defeated Indiana 2-2 (7-6 PK) in December. The details of the contract were not shared.
SYRACUSE, NY
Daily Orange

When opponents score first, Syracuse struggles to stop the bleeding

When opponents score first, Syracuse struggles to stop the bleeding

Mercyhurst's Sara Boucher recorded a five-point hat trick against Syracuse on Sunday. Over eight minutes in, Boucher battled Kambel Beacom for the puck near SU's blue line. Winning possession, Boucher headed to the net.
SYRACUSE, NY
Daily Orange

Syracuse English Equestrian Team offers opportunities for student riders

Syracuse English Equestrian Team offers opportunities for student riders

Liz Rolon was nervous about joining the Syracuse English Equestrian Team when she arrived at SUNY ESF. She had only been riding for two years, but joined a team that featured a blend of life-long and intermediate riders with just a few beginners.
SYRACUSE, NY
Daily Orange

Syracuse in pictures: 50 years of Light Work on display at the Everson

Syracuse in pictures: 50 years of Light Work on display at the Everson

Snapshots of 20th century Syracuse, vintage darkrooms and exhibition posters greet visitors to the Everson Museum of Art this week to chronicle the 50-year history of Light Work, a photography organization housed on the Syracuse University campus.
SYRACUSE, NY
Daily Orange

Non-profit organization AdaptCNY is holding a Syracuse city flag redesign contest

Non-profit organization AdaptCNY is holding a Syracuse city flag redesign contest

In 2015, 100 years after the Syracuse city flag's conception, architecture podcaster Roman Mars pointed to it as an example of a bad flag design in a TedTalk. After an ensuing debate in the Syracuse community, volunteer initiative Adapt CNY is now holding a contest to fix those design issues and create a new flag.
SYRACUSE, NY
Daily Orange

‘Let’s Start Here’ marks lyrical, production development for Lil Yachty

'Let's Start Here' marks lyrical, production development for Lil Yachty

Known for his high-pitch melody that was crafted in the late 2010s off of Soundcloud, Lil Yachty has slowly shifted away from his original model of music, releasing his experimental alternative project "Let's Start Here." on Jan. 27.
SYRACUSE, NY
Daily Orange

SU’s Black History Month kickoff ceremony sets tone for events in February

SU's Black History Month kickoff ceremony sets tone for events in February

Jordan Pierre stressed belonging, restoration and acknowledging the contributions of the Black student community to begin Syracuse University's Black History Month kickoff event. "I want you to remember to be unapologetically yourself, and to...
SYRACUSE, NY

