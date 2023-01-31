Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A 14-year-old girl was killed by her father in an apparent murder-suicideSan HeraldBaldwinsville, NY
What to expect at the New York State Winter Fair this weekendGrant JohnsonSyracuse, NY
VP Kamala Harris will attend the burial while prosecutors consider more charges.Malek SherifMemphis, TN
Syracuse Police's Violent Arrest Leads to Citizen Review Board InvestigationJot BeatSyracuse, NY
After Tyre Nichols' Death, NYPD Units Are Being InvestigatedAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Daily Orange
No. 13 Virginia Tech defeats Syracuse behind 14-0 4th-quarter run
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here. Syracuse was right there once more with another ranked team, this time No. 13 Virginia Tech. It was neck-and-neck for three quarters but it ultimately resulted in the same story, just like against Notre Dame and NC State, the latter of which SU had a nine-point lead.
Daily Orange
Observations from Syracuse’s loss: Poor execution in the 4th, Elizabeth Kitley
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here. Syracuse entered its matchup with No. 13 Virginia Tech hoping to grab its first win over a ranked opponent this season. Without Asia Strong or Teisha Hyman, the Orange faced a tall task in Blacksburg.
Daily Orange
Beat writers split on whether Syracuse will defeat Boston College
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here. Syracuse rebounded from a dreadful defensive showing against Virginia Tech by almost defeating its stronger in-state rival, Virginia. The Orange didn’t back down from Virginia, but they couldn’t escape empty trips to the free-throw line and inopportune turnovers late in the 67-62 loss.
Daily Orange
Teammates, coaches have helped Kate Mashewske become a master of the draw control
H — ead coach Kayla Treanor said the draw is one of the most unique parts of lacrosse. Former Syracuse attack Emily Hawryschuk, who also took draws, said it’s extremely technical and requires attention to detail. SU’s Kate Mashewske, one of the country’s best at the position, has...
Daily Orange
Despite an ACL tear, Sierra Cockerille is still a tough, team-centric midfielder
S — ierra Cockerille’s knee popped after trying to juke a Northwestern defender at the 12-meter arc last March, but she wasn’t in a lot of pain. Still, she knew she had suffered a serious injury. Cockerille tore her right ACL, ending her 2022 season just five...
Daily Orange
Beat writers undecided on if Syracuse can win its 1st game of the season
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here. Syracuse returns to the field for its first game since last May, when it lost by seven to No. 7 Notre Dame on Senior Day to conclude a disappointing 4-10 campaign — the Orange’s first double-digit loss season in program history. SU lost several key players from that team, including leading goal scorer Tucker Dordevic. But second-year head coach Gary Gait brought in a highly-touted recruiting class, and Owen Hiltz is back at attack.
Daily Orange
Late-game mistakes show Syracuse’s ‘big time shotmakers’ aren’t being utilized
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here. Syracuse nearly did it. It nearly pulled off what would have been a major upset. In a game against Miami two weeks ago, it was a turnover committed by Judah Mintz that gave the...
Daily Orange
After Syracuse’s 1st title, Ian McIntyre receives long-term contract extension
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here. Syracuse men’s soccer head coach Ian McIntyre has signed a long-term contract extension with the Orange, per a press release from SU Athletics. The 13th-year head coach brought Syracuse to its first-ever national championship title when it defeated Indiana 2-2 (7-6 PK) in December. The details of the contract were not shared.
Daily Orange
Opponent preview: Everything to know about Vermont, Syracuse’s 1st opponent
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here. A year after its first double-digit loss season ever, Syracuse returns to the field Saturday afternoon to host Vermont in its 2023 season-opener. The Orange missed the NCAA Tournament for the first time (in...
Daily Orange
After reigning over Long Island, Will Mark wants to prove his talents at Syracuse
E — ric Wolf’s then-girlfriend, Kelly, was volunteering for Long Island University’s men’s lacrosse team when a tall, lanky freshman walked up to her in spring, 2020. He was in a new place, thousands of miles from home in California, entering practice with a brand new team.
Daily Orange
Local Chittenango basketball player excels on court through 3-sport background
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here. Alex Moesch, a three-sport athlete at Chittenango High School, was doing defensive pick-and-roll drills with his basketball coach when he realized the drills were very similar to a drill he runs consistently on the lacrosse field.
Daily Orange
When opponents score first, Syracuse struggles to stop the bleeding
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here. Mercyhurst’s Sara Boucher recorded a five-point hat trick against Syracuse on Sunday. Over eight minutes in, Boucher battled Kambel Beacom for the puck near SU’s blue line. Winning possession, Boucher headed to the net.
Daily Orange
Syracuse English Equestrian Team offers opportunities for student riders
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here. Liz Rolon was nervous about joining the Syracuse English Equestrian Team when she arrived at SUNY ESF. She had only been riding for two years, but joined a team that featured a blend of life-long and intermediate riders with just a few beginners.
Daily Orange
Syracuse in pictures: 50 years of Light Work on display at the Everson
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter here. Snapshots of 20th century Syracuse, vintage darkrooms and exhibition posters greet visitors to the Everson Museum of Art this week to chronicle the 50-year history of Light Work, a photography organization housed on the Syracuse University campus.
Daily Orange
Non-profit organization AdaptCNY is holding a Syracuse city flag redesign contest
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter here. In 2015, 100 years after the Syracuse city flag’s conception, architecture podcaster Roman Mars pointed to it as an example of a bad flag design in a TedTalk. After an ensuing debate in the Syracuse community, volunteer initiative Adapt CNY is now holding a contest to fix those design issues and create a new flag.
Daily Orange
‘Let’s Start Here’ marks lyrical, production development for Lil Yachty
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter here. Known for his high-pitch melody that was crafted in the late 2010s off of Soundcloud, Lil Yachty has slowly shifted away from his original model of music, releasing his experimental alternative project “Let’s Start Here.” on Jan. 27.
Daily Orange
SU’s Black History Month kickoff ceremony sets tone for events in February
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter here. Jordan Pierre stressed belonging, restoration and acknowledging the contributions of the Black student community to begin Syracuse University’s Black History Month kickoff event. “I want you to remember to be unapologetically yourself, and to...
Daily Orange
SU students strive to destigmatize sobriety with social events, community support
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter here. As a sober college student, Ivonne Millan is tired of being asked “why.” It seems that question — dripping with judgment and scrutiny — always overshadows her simply because when she’s offered an alcoholic drink, she declines.
Daily Orange
Graduate Student Organization recognizes grad student workers’ union at latest meeting
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter here. Syracuse University’s Graduate Student Organization passed a resolution to officially recognize Syracuse Graduate Employees United — which announced its campaign to gain recognition as a union by SU on Jan. 17— during its meeting Wednesday.
Daily Orange
‘A Love Supreme’ exhibition at Bird chronicles Black activism in 1960s and 70s
Stepping off the elevator to the 6th floor of Bird Library, the sound of saxophonist Gil Scott-Heron softly plays in his powerful, post-bop style. But this performance, which was recorded at Hendricks Chapel in 1973, is not just a sound to appreciate — for Jessica Terry-Elliott, it is something bigger.
