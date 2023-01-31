Nicklaus Children’s Hospital in Miami has announced a $25 million gift from hedge fund billionaire Kenneth Griffin, founder and CEO of Citadel. One of the largest single donations in the hospital’s 72-year history will fund the construction of a five-story, 127,000-square-foot surgical tower to be completed in 2024. The Kenneth C. Griffin Surgical Tower will feature robotics, virtual and augmented reality, and intraoperative monitoring, as well as expansive surgical suites and improved pre- and post-surgical care spaces that will enable the hospital to provide world-class care in a high-tech and family-friendly environment. In addition, the gift will be used in support of the hospital’s four major institutes advancing pediatric care related to the brain, cancer and blood disorders, the heart, and orthopedics.

MIAMI, FL ・ 12 HOURS AGO