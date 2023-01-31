Read full article on original website
Truist Foundation launches $22 million small business initiative
The Truist Foundation has announced the launch of Where It Starts, a multiyear, $22 million program to strengthen small businesses and open career pathways for BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, and people of color) individuals across the United States. Three organizations were awarded grants through the initiative. CAEL (the Council for Adult...
Rainwater Charitable Foundation announces prize program recipients
The Rainwater Charitable Foundation in Fort Worth, Texas, has announced the recipients of its fourth annual Rainwater Prize Program. The prizes recognize scientific progress toward new treatments for neurodegenerative diseases associated with the accumulation of tau protein in the brain. Recipients are nominated based on published and peer-reviewed research and are selected based on the quality of their research, leadership, mentorship, and positive impact within the scientific community.
Allan Hancock College Seeks Partners for College Corps Program
Allan Hancock College is looking to partner with area nonprofit and governmental organizations willing to accept student volunteers as part of the state’s California College Corps program. Eligible organizations must operate in the areas of K-12 education, climate action or food insecurity. Organizations must also be able to host...
Climate, equity guided Biden’s decision to award $1.2 billion in grants to ‘mega’ transportation projects
The Biden administration announced $1.2 billion in grant funding for massive infrastructure projects, decisions that were based in part on climate and equity considerations.
BOSS Network, Sage invite applications for Invest in Progress Grant program
The BOSS Network, an online community of professional and entrepreneurial women, has partnered with Sage, the global market leader for technology that provides small and medium businesses with the visibility, flexibility, and efficiency to manage finances, operations, and people, to launch the Invest in Progress Grant. Through the program, 25...
Angelique Power, President and CEO, The Skillman Foundation: Racial equity is an internal engine
Angelique Power was appointed president and CEO of The Skillman Foundation in 2021, the third Black woman to lead the Detroit-based foundation. A Chicago native, Power previously served as president of the Field Foundation of Illinois, as program director at the Joyce Foundation, and as director of community engagement and communications at the Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago. Power also is co-founder of Enrich Chicago, which is focused on anti-racism organizing, and Just Action, which helps civic organizations follow through on the racial equity statements they made in 2020.
National Council on Problem Gambling invites applications for Agility Grants
The mission of the National Council on Problem Gambling (NCPG) is to lead state and national stakeholders in the development of comprehensive policy and programs for all those affected by problem gambling. To that end, the NCPG invites applications for its Agility Grants program, which awards funding to nonprofit organizations...
Aspen Institute invites applications for the Aspen Religion Fellows Program
The Aspen Institute aims to drive change through dialogue, leadership, and action to help solve the greatest challenges of our time. To that end, applications are invited for the Aspen Religion Fellows Program, which aims to develop new academic approaches or practical solutions to the most pressing questions on religion and public life in the United States. Through the fellowship program, six fellows will be awarded a $50,000 stipend over 16 months to address a research question or agenda that contributes to addressing one of the three priority themes of the Religion & Society Program, which include:
Nicklaus Children’s Hospital receives $25 million from Kenneth Griffin
Nicklaus Children’s Hospital in Miami has announced a $25 million gift from hedge fund billionaire Kenneth Griffin, founder and CEO of Citadel. One of the largest single donations in the hospital’s 72-year history will fund the construction of a five-story, 127,000-square-foot surgical tower to be completed in 2024. The Kenneth C. Griffin Surgical Tower will feature robotics, virtual and augmented reality, and intraoperative monitoring, as well as expansive surgical suites and improved pre- and post-surgical care spaces that will enable the hospital to provide world-class care in a high-tech and family-friendly environment. In addition, the gift will be used in support of the hospital’s four major institutes advancing pediatric care related to the brain, cancer and blood disorders, the heart, and orthopedics.
PFD Research Foundation invites proposals for pelvic floor disorder research
Formerly named the American Urogynecologic Society (AUGS Foundation), PFD Research Foundation serves the medical profession by supporting promising, innovative research regarding the causes, prevention, cure, and treatment of pelvic floor disorders. To that end, the foundation has issued a 2023 call for proposals. Applicants may submit proposals for the following...
Brooklyn Community Foundation invites LOIs for Brooklyn Elders Fund
Founded in 2009, the Brooklyn Community Foundation is the first and only public foundation dedicated to Brooklyn, New York’s charitable community, working in partnership with generous donors and community leaders to invest in racial justice and community-led change. The foundation invites applications for its Brooklyn Elders Fund grant program,...
4 in 10 say degree from for-profit university was worth cost: survey
Alumni of for-profit colleges are split over whether the cost of their degree was worth it, according to a new report from Public Agenda. The report found 38 percent of for-profit alumni believe their degree was worth what it cost, while 37 percent say it was not. The rest said, “It remains to be seen.” …
California Black Freedom Fund issues philanthropic sign-on letter
In response to the killing of Tyre Nichols in Memphis and other recent events of police violence, the institutions that established the $100 million California Black Freedom Fund have released a philanthropic sign-on letter and called for additional support. The letter, penned by Marc Philpart, executive director of the fund,...
Health Resources in Action invites applications for Charles A. King Trust Postdoctoral Fellowship Program
Health Resources in Action invites applications for the Charles A. King Trust Postdoctoral Research Fellowship Program. Established in 1936, the Charles A. King Trust was created to “support and promote the investigation of human disease and the alleviation of human suffering through improved treatment.” To that end, the Charles A. King Trust Postdoctoral Fellowship Program provides funding to postdoctoral fellows and mentored clinician-scientists in the mid to late stages of their research training in basic and preclinical science, and clinical, health services, population health, and implementation research to help them achieve their goals of becoming independent investigators in biomedical research.
