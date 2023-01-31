Read full article on original website
Nessel and Benson update legislators on work to protect elections and restore driver's licenses
Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson and Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel on Wednesday updated lawmakers on the state Senate Elections and Ethics Committee on the strength of Michigan elections and identified legislation that would build on their success. The visit was the third in two days for Benson and...
Whitmer encourages Michiganders to check state website for unclaimed assets or property
Wednesday, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer encouraged Michiganders to conduct a simple search online to see if they have any lost or abandoned property as a part of National Unclaimed Property Day. To find out if you have cash or property, go directly to the Michigan’s Unclaimed Property website (https://unclaimedproperty.michigan. gov),...
Court Digest
GREAT FALLS, Mont. (AP) — A Montana man arrested last year for alleged threats against a high school was charged in federal court Wednesday with possession of pipe bombs, possession of an unregistered silencer and attempted property damage. Logan Sea Pallister, 24, pleaded not guilty in U.S. District Court...
Nessel files brief supporting New York law criminalizing possession of a weapon on private property when private property owner has not given express consent
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel joined a coalition of 16 attorneys general asking the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 2nd Circuit to reverse a lower court decision that preliminarily enjoined a provision of New York’s Concealed Carry Improvement Act (CCIA). In an amicus brief, Nessel and the coalition argue that the lower court’s decision was wrong because the enjoined provision of the CCIA is consistent with Supreme Court precedent and with a long tradition of states enacting similar regulations to meet their responsibility to protect residents from the harmful effects of gun violence.
Get to Know Jonathan Martone
Wayne Law alum and Clark Hill Attorney Jonathan Martone. Jonathan M. Martone is a member at Clark Hill PLC and serves as Deputy-Member-in-Charge of the firm’s Birmingham office. Since 2009, Martone has focuses his legal practice on a broad range of litigation and transaction-based commercial and personal-legal service matters,...
Proclamation recognizes Black History Month in Michigan
Wednesday, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist recognized the beginning of Black History Month with a proclamation honoring the contributions of Black Americans to the progress of both Michigan and the United States. “This February, we celebrate the immeasurable role Black Americans have played in forging a...
SOLACE program helps SBM members with critical needs
SOLACE Network is a program coordinated by the State Bar of Michigan designed to help members of the legal community or their immediate families who are in critical need because of a recent, sudden catastrophic illness, injury, or event. The State Bar is reminding all members of Michigan’s legal community,...
Oakland County woman to stand trial on unauthorized practice of a health profession, identity theft, and witness intimidation charges
An Oakland County woman accused of posing as a board-certified therapist at the Oxford Recovery Center in Brighton will stand trial on numerous charges for the unauthorized practice of a health profession, identify theft, and witness intimidation, Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Thursday. Kimberly Casey Coden-Diskin, 34, was bound over...
National Roundup
CINCINNATI (AP) — One of former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder’s lawyers questioned the fitness on Tuesday of U.S. District Judge Timothy Black to preside over the Republican’s corruption trial. Attorney Mark Marein raised the issue as the trial of Householder and lobbyist Matt Borges, a former...
Governor announces $47M in Going PRO Talent Fund grants awards
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer joined the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity to announce $47,000,000 in Going PRO Talent Fund grants to nearly 750 Michigan businesses to support their in-demand, high-skill talent needs, and help approximately 27,000 workers across the state secure employment, industry-recognized credentials and strong wages. “The...
Secretary of State continues transparent voter registration list maintenance
Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson on Monday launched the next phase of transparent, ongoing voter registration list maintenance, announcing that the Bureau of Elections will make available in advance the list of voter registrations to be cancelled in accordance with federal law. “Michigan’s elections are among the most secure...
Daily Briefs
Juvenile probation officer/caseworker certification exam offered online. The Michigan Judicial Institute and will conduct the Juvenile Probation Officer/Caseworker Certification Examination on Thursday, February 23. Michigan Supreme Court Administrative Order 1985-5 requires a juvenile [court] probation officer/caseworker to complete the Michigan Judicial Institute (MJI) certification training within two years of employment.
Nessel announces settlement in first PFAS case
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced that a settlement has been reached in a lawsuit filed against Asahi Kasei Plastics North America Inc. (Asahi) to address releases of PFAS (per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances) at Asahi’s former facility near Brighton, Michigan. The settlement requires Asahi to investigate PFAS in soil, groundwater, and surface water discharged from their former facility, and to undertake response actions to address levels that exceed state criteria. The Consent Decree was filed with the Livingston County Circuit Court on January 30, and will be effective upon entry by the court.
Childcare, family support focus of WLAM program
The Women Lawyers Association of Michigan will conduct its monthly WLAMom online discussion Monday, February 6, beginning at 8 p.m. via Zoom. The February program will focus on family support - babysitter- childcare. To register for this online event, visit www.womenlawyers.org and click on “events.”
Rosen lecture
Wayne State University Law School recently presented the fifth annual Paul A. Rosen Constitutional Law Lecture at the Partrich Auditorium in Detroit. This year’s speaker was Michael Waldman (right), president of the Brennan Center for Justice at NYU School of Law, whose lecture focused on “The Supreme Court and American Democracy.” Among those welcoming Waldman to Wayne Law was Christopher Lund (left), associate dean for Research and Faculty Development, professor of law. The Paul A. Rosen Constitutional Law Speaker Series Endowment was established in 2017 by Bernard Mindell, Barry Waldman and Bob Garvey to commemorate their friend Paul A. Rosen’s passion for constitutional law.
At a Glance ...
Clark Hill will present the webinar “SECURE Act 2.0 Has Arrived” on Tuesday, February 7, beginning at 1 p.m. via Zoom. On Dec. 29, 2022, President Biden signed the SECURE 2.0 Act of 2022. SECURE 2.0 makes numerous changes to the rules governing 401(k) and other qualified retirement plans.
Doctor gets nearly 17 years in prison for vast opioid scheme
DETROIT (AP) — A Detroit-area doctor was sentenced this week to nearly 17 years in prison and ordered to pay $30 million for leading a scheme to bill Medicare and private insurers for unnecessary painkiller injections and write prescriptions for millions of opioids. Frank Patino's fraud lasted years and...
JAEPC Meeting
The Jackson Area Estate Planning Council met Jan. 11 at Veritas. –––––––––––––––––––– — Subscribe to the Legal News!. Full access to public notices, articles, columns, archives, statistics, calendar and more.
Winter Convention
The Michigan Association for Justice conducted its 2023 Winter Convention on Friday, January 27, at the Four Points by Sheraton in Novi. The convention featured four seminar tracks: MAJ’s Medical Malpractice Seminar, MAJ’s 2023 Nuts and Bolts of No-Fault Practice, MAJ’s Premises Liability Seminar, and Worker’s Compensation/Social Security Seminar. Among those presenting during the programs were (left to right) Moderator Jeffrey Kaufman, Michelle Kreger, Daryl Royal of the Workers’ Disability Compensation Appeals Commission, Moderator Andrea Hamm, John Lancione, Moderator Todd Stearn, John Cattie, Moderator Dina Zalewski, Moderator Chad Engelhardt, Moderator Jesse Reiter, Magistrate William Watkinson, Nursine Jackson, Eric Steinberg, Deborah Tonelli, Moderator Sean Shearer, Leslie Christensen, Isobel Thomas, Samantha Jobak, Stephanie McPherson, and Jack Nolish, director, Workers Disability Compensation Agency.
Commission's annual report released to close Human Trafficking Awareness Month
To conclude Human Trafficking Awareness Month, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel on Tuesday shared the Michigan Human Trafficking Commission’s 2022 Annual Report, which is now available on the newly launched Michigan Human Trafficking Commission website at www.michigan.gov/mhtc. This annual report is provided to the governor and Legislature each year to summarize the Commission’s efforts.
