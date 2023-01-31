Law student Corey McPherson was drawn to study law when the COVID-19 pandemic broke out. “The world was on fire in 2020 and I was genuinely scared about how the country was moving forward,” he says. “As a Black man, equity and equality for all under-represented folk is often at the front of mind. One day, maybe with COVID brain, I stopped and asked myself ‘If you had to choose an occupation to be the change you wanted to see in the country and community, what would that be?’ I said a Supreme Court justice, and here we are.”

DETROIT, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO