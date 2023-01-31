Read full article on original website
California witness photographs pulsing object that looked like linked blocksRoger MarshPasadena, CA
Rest in Peace, Annie WerschingVanessa TaverasLos Angeles, CA
Los Angeles Dodgers Make Major AnnouncementsOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
California Reportedly Suggests Cutting Off Major Cities from Water SupplyDaily News NowCalifornia State
GoFundMe Campaign Raises Over $1M for Monterey Park Lunar New Year VictimsJordan ArthurMonterey Park, CA
Albany Herald
Report: Rondo Working to Join John Calipari’s Kentucky Staff
After a 16-year career, Rajon Rondo hasn’t played in the NBA this season and it seems like he already has lined up the next phase of his career. Jack Pilgrim of Kentucky Sports Radio reports Rondo could join John Calipari’s staff at Kentucky as a student assistant beginning in the 2023–24 season.
Albany Herald
NBA roundup: Luka Doncic (heel) exits Mavs' win over Pelicans
Luka Doncic scored 31 points before being sidelined by an injury midway through the third quarter and the host Dallas Mavericks held on to hand the New Orleans Pelicans their 10th consecutive loss, 111-106 on Thursday night. Doncic scored 21 points as the Mavericks took a 40-22 lead after one...
Albany Herald
Anthony Davis' late-game heroics help Lakers stun Pacers
Anthony Davis spoiled the Indiana Pacers' welcome-back party for Tyrese Haliburton, making the go-ahead basket to rally the Los Angeles Lakers to a 112-111 win Thursday in Indianapolis. Davis came through in the clutch for Los Angeles, scoring what proved to be the game-winning shot with 35.3 seconds remaining on...
Albany Herald
Mavericks' Luka Doncic leaves with heel injury
Dallas star Luka Doncic left due to a bruised right heel during the third quarter of the Mavericks' 111-106 victory over the visiting New Orleans Pelicans on Thursday night. Doncic got hurt when he fell awkwardly while driving the lane for a dunk attempt with 7:12 left in the third quarter. Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram blocked the shot as Doncic collided with Jonas Valanciunas.
Albany Herald
Nikola Jokic nets another triple-double, Nuggets top Warriors
Nikola Jokic recorded his league-leading 17th triple-double and the Nuggets used a 16-0 third-quarter burst to break a tie and pull away for a 134-117 victory over the short-handed Golden State Warriors on Thursday night in Denver. Jokic put up 22 points to go with game-highs in rebounds with 14...
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
NFL Coaches Refusing To Work With Star Quarterback
The Arizona Cardinals have been looking to fill their vacant head coach role, and there are loud rumblings of a key reason why it is taking so long to fill. The name that everyone brings up when discussing the issues with the team filling the coaching spot is quarterback Kyler Murray.
New England Patriots Will Try To Sign Superstar Quarterback
The New England Patriots are currently set up well with two young quarterbacks, Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe, who both have winning records as starting quarterbacks during their short tenure in the league.
Albany Herald
RJ Barrett (30 points), Knicks withstand Heat's late comeback
RJ Barrett collected 30 points and eight rebounds and Julius Randle added 23 and 10, respectively, to fuel the host New York Knicks to a 106-104 victory over the Miami Heat on Thursday. Barrett made 13 of 23 shots from the floor to record a bounce-back performance after he was...
Albany Herald
Luka Doncic injured, Mavs still beat Pelicans
Luka Doncic scored 31 points before being sidelined by an injury midway through the third quarter and the host Dallas Mavericks held on to hand the New Orleans Pelicans their 10th consecutive loss, 111-106 on Thursday night. Doncic scored 21 points as the Mavericks took a 40-22 lead after one...
Albany Herald
How NBA Referees Are Moving Forward After Missed Call on LeBron
Like most, Monty McCutchen, the NBA’s senior vice president of referee development and training, was distressed by the missed call late in the fourth quarter of Saturday’s Lakers-Celtics matchup. In the final seconds, LeBron James was slapped on the arm by Jayson Tatum while attempting a game-winning layup. The game went into overtime, with Boston pulling out a 125–121 win.
Albany Herald
Bulls ride balanced attack, exact revenge on Hornets
Ayo Dosunmu scored 22 points on 9-for-10 shooting from the field to boost the Chicago Bulls past the visiting Charlotte Hornets for a 114-98 victory Thursday night. Reserve Coby White, playing against his home-state team, scored 20 points and Nikola Vucevic had 17 points and 12 rebounds as the Bulls avenged a road loss from a week earlier. Andre Drummond came off the bench for 15 points and 11 rebounds and DeMar DeRozan also had 15 points.
Albany Herald
Cavaliers hand Grizzlies sixth straight road loss
Darius Garland had 32 points and 11 assists as the Cleveland Cavaliers overcame star Donovan Mitchell's third-quarter ejection to beat the visiting Memphis Grizzlies 128-113 on Thursday. Cedi Osman scored 21 points for Cleveland, which moved 10 games over .500 and improved to 22-6 at home. Jarrett Allen contributed 18...
Albany Herald
All-Stars take on former teams as Kings visit Pacers
Two teams getting All-Star play from 2022 in-season acquisitions go head-to-head Friday night when the Sacramento Kings visit the Indiana Pacers in Indianapolis. The game features Kings big man Domantas Sabonis and Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton, who both found out Thursday that they had made their respective conference's All-Star teams.
Albany Herald
Giannis Antetokounmpo's 54 points lead Bucks past Clippers
Giannis Antetokounmpo reached the 50-point mark for the third time since the start of January, leading the Milwaukee Bucks to a comeback 106-105 win over the visiting Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday night. Antetokounmpo shot 21-for-39 from the floor and grabbed 19 boards. Khris Middleton added 16 points off the...
Albany Herald
After delays in Dallas, Pistons ready to take floor vs. Hornets
The Detroit Pistons had an unexpected layoff this week, though it wasn't pleasant. The team got stuck in Dallas, thanks to a combination of mechanical issues with its plane and poor weather conditions. The Pistons will return to action with a back-to-back set of home games, beginning with a matchup against the Charlotte Hornets on Friday.
