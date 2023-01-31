Read full article on original website
Medagadget.com
Immunosuppressants Market Growing at 14.7% CAGR to be Worth US$ 13,890.0 Million by 2026, Says Allied Market Research
In short, immunosuppressants are drugs that suppress the immune system to prevent organ rejection in transplantation and treat autoimmune diseases such as myasthenia gravis, arthritis, lupus, rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn’s disease, etc. They work by blocking the immune response and protecting the transplanted organ. The use of immunosuppressants is divided into three phases: induction, maintenance, and treatment of acute rejection.
Medagadget.com
Superdisintegrants Market Expected to Grow at CAGR of 7.6% by 2027
According to The Insight Partners’ Latest Study on “Superdisintegrants Market to 2027″ Includes Global Analysis and Forecasts By Type (Synthetic Superdisintegrants, Natural Superdisintegrants, Other Superdisintegrants); Formulation (Tablets, Capsules); Therapeutic Area (Neurological Diseases, Gastrointestinal Diseases, Oncology, Inflammatory Diseases, Infectious Diseases, Cardiovascular Diseases, Other Diseases) and Geography. ‘‘Superdisintegrants Market...
Medagadget.com
Oxygen Concentrators Market: A Growing Market with Unlimited Potential And CAGR of 5.90% from 2021 to 2030
An oxygen concentrator is a medical device that provides a concentrated flow of oxygen to a patient. It works by filtering the air from the surrounding environment and removing nitrogen, so that the remaining air is rich in oxygen. This purified oxygen is then delivered to the patient through a nasal cannula or mask. The device is commonly used for patients with respiratory conditions that require supplemental oxygen.
Medagadget.com
Molecular Diagnostics Market Size to Touch USD 1.09 Billion by 2031 | CAGR of 7.4%
Molecular diagnostics, also known as molecular pathology, involves taking the unique genetic code, DNA or RNA, found in cells and analyzing the sequences for red flags that can identify potential occurrences of certain diseases. included. This field has expanded rapidly in recent years. Molecular diagnostics are increasingly being used to guide patient management from diagnosis to treatment, especially in the fields of cancer, infectious diseases, and congenital anomalies.
Medagadget.com
Healthcare Analytics Market Size to Hit $96.90 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 13.8%
The global healthcare analytics market was estimated at $23.51 billion in 2020 and is expected to hit $96.90 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 15.3% from 2021 to 2030. Increase in adoption of big data in healthcare organizations, rise in government initiatives to escalate the adoption of electronic health records (EHRs) among healthcare organizations, and growing pressure in the healthcare sector to curb unnecessary expenditure fuel the growth of the global healthcare analytics market. On the other hand, lack of skilled labors and high implementation costs restrain the growth to some extent. However, use of cloud-based analytics across various healthcare providers is anticipated to pave the way for lucrative opportunities for the key players in the industry.
Medagadget.com
Electronic Health Records Market is Expected to Reach $63.8 Billion by 2030 | CAGR of 7.7%
Electronic health records market size was valued at $30,550.3 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $63,848.6 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 7.7% from 2021 to 2030. Electronic health record is used to provide clinical information such as health information & data, results management, order entry & support, and decision supports. The main objective of the electronic health records (EHRs) in the healthcare system is to manage the information that health personnel require to do their work efficiently and effectively. The EHRs are used to store and maintain important data of clinical information of patients, administrative data management, patient report analysis, and clinical studies. In addition, EHRs software are used for the medical billing procedures.
Medagadget.com
5% CAGR for Non-Invasive Cardiac Output Monitoring Device Market (2027) Growth is Driven by Rise in Geriatric Population
According to The Insight Partners, “Non-Invasive Cardiac Output Monitoring Device Market Forecast to 2027 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Device (Patches, Wristwatches, and Probes and Catheters), Indication (Hypertension, Coronary Diseases, Congenital Problems, Myocardial Ischemia and Infarction, Heart Failure, Arrhythmias, and Others) and End User (Hospitals, Emergency Services Centers, Homecare, and Others) and Geography”; The global non-invasive cardiac output monitoring device market size is expected to reach USD 3,30,902.81 thousand by 2027 from USD 2,26,049.76 thousand in 2019; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5% from 2020 to 2027.
Medagadget.com
Aquaculture Vaccines Market Size to Accrue $569.72 Million, Globally, by 2028 – Comprehensive Report by The Insight Partners
According to The Insight Partners’ new research study on “Aquaculture Vaccines Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Global Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type of Vaccine (Live Vaccine, Inactivated Vaccine, and Others), Species (Tilapia, Trout, Salmon, Shrimps, and Others), and Route of Administration (Injection Vaccines, Immersion Vaccines, and Oral Vaccines)”; the global aquaculture vaccines market growth is fuelled by development of novel vaccines, rising prevalence of infectious diseases in aquatic animals and growing aquaculture industry.
Medagadget.com
Filgrastim Market To Surge USD 746 Million with Growing CAGR of 2.8% by 2030
Filgrastim is a medication used to increase the production of white blood cells in the body. It is a type of growth factor that stimulates the production of neutrophils, a type of white blood cell that helps fight infections. Filgrastim is used to treat conditions such as neutropenia, which is a low count of neutrophils caused by certain medical conditions or treatments, such as cancer chemotherapy. It is also used to reduce the risk of infections in people with weakened immune systems.
Medagadget.com
Fitness Apps Market Size to Garner USD 120.37 billion by 2030 | CAGR of 24.3%
The global fitness apps market was accounted for $13.78 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $120.37 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 24.3% from 2021 to 2030. Rise in emphasis on maintaining a healthy lifestyle, surge in awareness about diet-related diseases, and increase in use of smartphones, wearables, and tablets drive the global fitness apps market. However, technical issues in apps, the high cost of in-app purchases, and concerns regarding data security and strict regulation of data privacy hinder the market growth. On the contrary, technological advancements in AI and machine learning and increase disease prevalence of hypertension, cardiac problems, and obesity are expected to unlock new opportunities for the market players in the future.
Medagadget.com
Care Management solutions Market Growth Opportunities & Global Scenario, 2021-2031
Covid-19 scenario- Increase in demand for care management solutions from the healthcare and medical sector impacted the global care management solutions market positively. This drift is expected to persist post pandemic too. The global care management solutions market is analyzed across component, mode of delivery, end user, application, and region....
Medagadget.com
Chronic Cough Market Estimated to Grow at CAGR of 7.8% by 2027
The Insight Partners Latest Research for Report “Chronic Cough Market Forecast to 2027″ Focuses COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Drug Class (Antihistamines, Corticosteroids, Decongestants, Combination Drug, Antibiotics, Acid Blockers, and Other Drug Class); Route of Administration (Oral, Injections, Inhalation, Other and Route of Administration); Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy, and Retail Pharmacy) and Geography.
Medagadget.com
Hematology Analyzers & Reagents Market Share to Hit $13 Billion, Worldwide, by 2027 – The Insight Partners
According to The Insight Partners, “Hematology Analyzers & Reagents Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Global Forecast to 2027 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Product and Service (Hematology Products & Services, Hemostasis Products & Services, and Immunohematology Products & Services), Application (Anemia, Blood Cancer, Hemorrhagic Conditions, Infection Related Conditions, Immune System Related Conditions, and Other Applications), and End User (Hospital Laboratories, Commercial Service Providers, Government Reference Laboratories, and Research and Academic Institutes)”; The global hematology analyzers & reagents market size is projected to reach USD 13 billion by 2027 from USD 7.25 billion in 2019; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.6% during 2020–2027.
Medagadget.com
Preterm Birth Control Market Estimated to Grow with a CAGR of 4.9% by 2025
The Insight Partners Latest Research for Report “Preterm Birth Control Market to 2025″ Includes Global Analysis and Forecasts By Treatment Method (Devices and Pharmaceutical Treatment), and Geography. Preterm Birth Control market – Global Analysis and Forecasts By Treatment Method, the global preterm birth control market is expected to...
Medagadget.com
Clinical Diagnostic Market Expected to Witness a Sudden Rise with an Incredible CAGR of 6.1% | Thermo Fisher Scientific, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG
Globally, the market of clinical diagnostic was priced at US$ 74,029.6 million in the year 2021 and is predicted to the extent of US$ 105,907.2 million by the end of the year 2028 at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2022 to 2028. The market of clinical diagnostic across the world is witnessing robust development due to the increasing problem of the communicable and the prolonged diseases and the increase in application of clinical diagnostic worldwide. Furthermore, the pandemic of COVID-19 and its outbreak and the increasing in the elderly population worldwide is anticipated to fuel the market growth. Though, factors like the means to afford the expensive molecular diagnostics and the limitations in relation to the reimbursement policies are anticipated to hinder the growth of the market.
Medagadget.com
Global Surgical Drill Market: Trends, Growth and Forecast 2017-2027
As per Renub Research’s latest report titled “Surgical Drill Market, Size, Forecast 2023-2027 Share, Growth, Industry Trends, Opportunity” Global Surgical Drill Market Size will reach US$ 872.92 Million by 2027 at a CAGR of 5.26%. A surgical drill is an instrument used to bore holes inborn for the attachment of surgical pins, plates, and screws or to remove skull base bones and reshape teeth in preparation for a fall. These tools are used for various purposes such as drilling holes in the jawbone, preparing the site for implant placement, and fixing the implant in place.
Medagadget.com
Glucose Monitoring Devices Market Value Worth $21.85 Billion, Globally, by 2027 – Growth Report by The Insight Partners
According to The Insight Partners, “Glucose Monitoring Devices Market Size, Share, Growth and Global Forecasts to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Product (Glucometers, Lancets, Testing Strips, and Other Glucose Monitoring Devices) and End User (Homecare and Hospitals & Clinics)”; The glucose monitoring devices market size is estimated to reach USD 21.85 billion by 2027 from USD 12.62 billion in 2018; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% during 2019-2027.
Medagadget.com
Infant Nutrition Market Expected to Expand at a Steady 2023-2030 | Nestle, Mead Johnson Nutrition, Bledina
Coherent Market Insights published a business research report on Infant Nutrition Market: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecasts 2023–2030. Infant Nutrition Market with 150+ market data Tables, Pie Chat, Graphs & Figures spread through Pages and easy to understand detailed analysis. The information is gathered based on modern floats and requests identified with the administrations and items.
Medagadget.com
Global Hemostats Market to Grow at a CAGR of 5.72% by 2027, Estimates DelveInsight | Key Companies – Ethicon (Johnson & Johnson), Dolphin Hemostats, Medcura, EndoClot
As per DelveInsight, the global Hemostats Market was valued at USD 3.64 billion in 2021 and growing at a CAGR of 5.72% during the forecast period (2022 to 2027), it is anticipated to reach USD 5.07 billion by 2027. Some of the key factors, such as the increasing number of surgical procedures, the growing focus on blood loss management during surgeries, emphasis on improving the safety and usability of Hemostats for end users, and technological advancements, are anticipated to drive the Hemostats Market. The leading companies in the Hemostats Market include Baxter International Inc., Johnson and Johnson, GELITA Medical, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Hemostasis LLC, Stryker Corporation, Pfizer, Mallinckrodt, CryoLife, Integra Life Sciences, Cura Medical, Meril Life Sciences, Beijing Datsing Bio-Tech, Zhonghui Shengxi, Curasan AG, Teflex Inc, Biotemed, BD, Biom’up, Foryou Medical, and others.
Medagadget.com
Biosurgery Market to Grow US$ 22,212.9 Mn with a CAGR value of 6.9% by 2030
Globally, the market of bisurgery was priced at US$ 13,887.5 million in the year 2021 and is estimated to the extent of US$ 22,212.9 million by the end of the 2028 at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2022 to 2028. The market of biosurgery across the globe is witnessing robust growth owing to the increase in incidence of CVD (cardiovascular) diseases and increasing elderly/geriatric population globally. Furthermore, rise in use of improved tools and devices of surgery and the increasing health consciousness and growth of healthcare framework is anticipated to fuel the market growth. Though, issues like lack of cognizance amongst people in relation to biosurgery and high surgery cost are anticipated to hinder the growth of the market.
