Read full article on original website
Related
Man Leaves Son’s Wedding After the Groom Has the Traditional Mother-Son Dance With His Aunt Instead of His Stepmom
When Jordan was only 13 years old, his mom passed away. Several years later, his dad remarried, but Jordan never got close to his new stepmom and even moved in with his aunt. Jordan is now 27 and has recently gotten married. And at his wedding, he refused to have the traditional mother-son dance with his stepmom. His dad reached out to the public via Reddit to explain what happened.
The Whittaker family, the most inbred family in America, shares some of their life online through Soft White Underbelly
Mark Laita, the host of the Soft White Underbelly youtube channel, is one of the first to highlight the Whittaker family. Mark first came to know the Whittaker family in 2004 while working on his book ¨Created Equal¨.
Today’s Al Roker switches to another major show after tense spat with co-hosts Craig Melvin & Savannah Guthrie
AL Roker appeared on NBC Nightly News hours after his spat with Today co-hosts Craig Melvin and Savannah Guthrie. The beloved weatherman revealed he was at Studio 1a to film the news program on Tuesday. Al, 68, shared a video from the set of the show on Instagram. Dressed in...
Comments / 0