Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Parkersburg South rally falls short in 55-52 loss to Warriors
PARKERSBURG — Aware of Warren’s strong guard play, Parkersburg South girls basketball coach Ed Davis figured the right decision was to bag full-court pressure for another day. Behind 13 points in the fourth quarter, the Patriots scrapped the original gameplan and threw a trapping defense on every occasion....
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Wirt’s Ryan Goodnight to continue football career at Bethany
ELIZABETH — Wirt County lineman Ryan Goodnight officially accomplished his lifetime goal of playing at the next level when the Tiger announced Wednesday afternoon he would continue his football career for the Bethany College Bison of head football coach Brandon Robinson. The Division III program, which competes in the...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
College Basketball Roundup
GLENVILLE — Mickayla Perdue dropped a game-high 29 points Wednesday evening inside the Waco Center to help lead No. 5 Glenville State past Fairmont State, 95-80, in Mountain East Conference action. FSU (14-8, 9-6) actually led 31-29 after one and shot 58.9% (33 of 56) for the game, but...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Sierra Mason helps lead PHS past rival South, 53-43
PARKERSBURG — Sierra Mason pumped in a game-high 18 points here Tuesday night inside Rod Oldham Athletic Center to help Parkersburg to a season sweep of rival Parkersburg South following a 53-43 triumph. Parkersburg South, which dropped to 9-7 and entered the week ranked No. 9 in Class AAAA,...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Williamstown’s Rickie Allen to play football at Case Western
WILLIAMSTOWN — Rickie Allen rushed for 1,632 yards and 32 touchdowns during his senior season for the W.Va. Class A state champion Williamstown football team. He’ll be a welcome addition to the Case Western Reserve football program next season, to which he committed during a ceremony Wednesday at Williamstown High School.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Parkersburg South student named fellow by West Virginia Symphony Orchestra
CHARLESTON — A student Parkersburg South High School has been selected for the Andrew and Amy Vaughan Fellowship Program as 2023 Student Symphonic Fellows with the West Virginia Symphony Orchestra. Audrey Sundstrom from Parkersburg South was among three students chosen. The others were Brooke Miller of Hurricane High School...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Philadelphia Eagles reserve lineman facing rape charge in Ohio
CAMBRIDGE, Ohio — A Sarahsville, Ohio, man on the Philadelphia Eagles football team has been indicted for rape and kidnapping in Guernsey County, state and local authorities announced Wednesday. Backup lineman Josh Sills, 25, was accused by the Guernsey County Grand Jury of engaging in sexual activity that was...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Ray Roff Ritchie
Ray Roff Ritchie, a long-time resident of Ravenswood, West Virginia, born at Camden Clark Hospital in Parkersburg, West Virginia, on January 23, 1934, departed this life on January 27, 2023, to be with his Lord. Survived by his loving wife, Margaret J. “Peg” Monroe Ritchie, Ray was preceded in death by his parents, William S. “Bood” Ritchie and Myrtle Grace Twiggs Ritchie; his eldest son, Dr. David Monroe Ritchie; his sister and brother-in-law, June (Ritchie) and Jack Chambers; and brother and sister-in-law, William S. Jr. and Connie (Rector) Ritchie.
Wheeling salon celebrates 40 years of business in the Ohio Valley
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Wheeling’s history shines through the businesses that have stood the test of time, and for some – they never would have dreamed that they would see their success flourish into what it is today. One local business took a blast from the past to celebrate their 40 years of business here […]
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Audrey Johnson Diehl
It is with deep sorrow that the family of Audrey Johnson Diehl announce she has completed the final chapter of her life. Audrey died on Saturday, January 28, 2023, at Worthington Healthcare Center in Parkersburg, West Virginia. Audrey was born December 20, 1926, in Chillicothe, Ohio. She was the youngest...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Cheryl W. Chaney
Cheryl W. Chaney, 77, of Parkersburg, passed away Feb. 1, 2023, at Camden Clark Medical Center. She was born Aug. 2, 1945, in Parkersburg, a daughter of the late Richard Elwood and Genevieve Waldine Barnett Kanney. She retired from C and P Telephone and Verizon after 33 years of service. Cheryl loved singing and enjoyed the Voices of Triumph while volunteering at local nursing homes. She was a member of the Zion Baptist Church.
These places in West Virginia were stocked with trout last week
Last week, the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources stocked seven lakes, reservoirs and streams with trout.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Daniel Ray Barnhart Sr.
Daniel Ray Barnhart Sr., 77 of Parkersburg, passed away Feb. 1, 2023, in Parkersburg. Funeral, 1 p.m. Monday at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, South Parkersburg with Minister J.D. Smith officiating. Burial, Evergreen South. Visitation, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Joseph P. Fragale
Joseph Patrick Fragale, 58, of Parkersburg, passed away January 29, 2023, at the Camden Clark Medical Center. He was born February 21, 1964, in Parkersburg, a son of the late Angelo and Betty O’Quinn Fragale. Mr. Fragale was a 1982 graduate of Parkersburg High and a received his Bachelor’s...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Fannie Dawson
Fannie Dawson, 86, of Parkersburg, died Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023, at The Willows. She was born in Webster County a daughter of the late Joseph C. and Flora (Lough) Morrison. She was a homemaker and member of Hope Freewill Baptist Church. She is survived by three daughters Rosa Dawson, Flora...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Mid-Ohio Valley historian Cynthia Buskirk dies
PARKERSBURG — Cynthia Buskirk, a local historian who charted the history of the area, has passed away. Buskirk was involved with the James Wood Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) as well as the Sumner Museum. She has also published several books and papers on local cemeteries. Among...
8 of Our Favorite Pizza Shops in West Virgina
WEST VIRGINIA - Whether you're looking for a traditional Italian pie or something a little more adventurous, there are plenty of options for finding the best Pizza in West Virginia. Whether in Fayetteville, Martinsburg, or Nebo, there's a great pizza place near you.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Darrell E. Flinn
Darrell E. Flinn, 63, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away quietly in his home under the loving care of his wife, on Feb. 1, 2023. Darrell was preceded in death by his parents D. Eugene Flinn and G. Auline Flinn, as well as one granddaughter. As an avid hunter, Darrell enjoyed...
WTAP
Two vehicle crash on U.S. 50 off Torch Road
ATHENS COUNTY, Ohio (WTAP) - Three people were injured in a two vehicle crash on U.S. Rt. 50 off Torch Rd. in Athens County, Ohio. Ohio State Trooper Williford said one vehicle failed to yield at a stop sign, causing another vehicle to crash into it. Both drivers and a passenger in one of the vehicles were injured and transported to Marietta Memorial Hospital in Belpre.
30k-lb. silo comes off truck in Jackson County, West Virginia, gravel spills on road
UPDATE (7:55 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 2): The silo has been towed away. You can view it happening in the video player above. UPDATE (2:06 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 2): Emergency crews on the scene say that support chains broke on the tractor-trailer, causing the silo to land in the middle of the interstate. No […]
