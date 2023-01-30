Read full article on original website
Tesla Castings Replace Over 70 Underbody Parts - Allows For Making Cars Like Toy Cars
We see a video from Giga Berlin that shows Tesla's castings, which allow Tesla to make cars just like toy cars are made. Tesla castings at Giga Berlin are being shown, and these castings replace over 70 different under body parts. This enables Tesla to produce cars just like a toy car - where they use single piece castings to quickly make the frame of the car.
Tesla Producing at 10x the Speed of Nearest Rival
We see a video of a discussion talking about Tesla's production compared to the speed of its rival - about 10x faster. Tesla gave guidance to produce 1.8 million vehicles in 2023, which I consider to be sandbagging - meaning Tesla is basically already at that run rate right now. Elon Musk said he wanted to account for all the things that seem to go wrong each year. But, I think Tesla will get close to 2 million vehicles or more delivered in 2023. Tesla has an eventual goal to get to 20 million vehicles per year.
Like a Giant Sports Car - Tesla Model X Plaid Best in the World
There Tesla Model X Plaid is like a giant sports car and the Best SUV in the World - Here's Why. A Tesla Model X Plaid user posted a video sharing his thoughts on why it is the best SUV in the world in response to a comment of someone saying that it was only useful for its 0 to 60 mph time and that other SUVs were a better buy due to Tesla's poor quality control. Here's what his response was to this.
Model Y Long Range Wait Times Extend By 2 Months - Signaling Strong Demand
The Tesla Model Y long range sees its wait times increase by 2 months, signaling strong demand. The Tesla Model Y long range, Tesla's flagship vehicle, has seen its wait times increase by about 2 months and is pushed back to March-May, 2023 (from Feb.-March 2023). This signals strong demand for the best-selling EV SUV and signals that Tesla's price cuts are having the desired effect.
All Tesla Model Y Vehicles Qualify for IRA Tax Credit Now - Tesla Will Raise Prices Soon
The U.S. Government has updated its information for the IRA tax credit and now ALL Tesla Model Y SUV vehicles qualify. The IRA tax credit in the U.S. has been updated for many SUV vehicles to make them qualify now under $80,000, instead of $55,000. There were many people who were posting on Twitter that the original proposal was unjust, and it looks like those people were heard.
Cost Per Mile on Tesla Vehicles Reveals Interesting Results
When you look at all of Tesla's vehicles and their cost per mile, you get some interesting results. When you look at Tesla vehicles, one thing to gauge the value you are getting for the vehicle is the cost per mile. It isn't the only measure - things like performance, acceleration, longevity, room, and efficiency also matter.
Tesla's $30,000 Vehicle Exists - Get a New Model 3 For as Little As $30,630
You can get a Tesla Model 3 RWD, with incentives, in Oregon, for as little as $30,630. The state is also giving a $7,500 tax credit. We recently wrote about how the IRA tax credit was adjusted so that the Tesla Model Y SUV in all its forms now qualifies as an SUV with an $80,000 MSRP limit. This is good news for Tesla.
A Production Beta Cybertruck Spotted Out Testing Near Tesla Design Studio Following Elon Musk’s Review
Yesterday, Elon Musk announced that he just reviewed the production beta Cybertruck and added to the hype of the vehicle by saying "it's incredible." And today, a new Cybertruck prototype has been spotted testing close to Tesla's design studio with two never before seen changes. The Cybertruck is Tesla’s most...
Trusted Home Power Equipment Maker Generac Jumps Into EV Charging
Generac is entering the home Level 2 charging business with a new charger. Here are the details. Have you ever noticed that most of the electric vehicle charging companies have names you have never heard of before they entered the charging business? Well, a new charger about to hit the market comes from a brand you may know if you own a home generator. Generac is entering the electric vehicle charging space.
2023 Chevrolet Silverado ZR2 - What Makes It So Special?
We show you exactly why the 2023 Silverado ZR2 pickup truck is considered Chevrolet’s “flagship” vehicle. We counted a dozen things lesser trucks don’t have. Special pickup trucks are all the rage. Raptor, TRX, Lightning, Tremor, TRD Pro, Pro-4X, Big Horn, and all the rest are the special nicknames given to some of Chevrolet’s pickup truck competitors. To match this list of better-than-standard pickups, Chevrolet’s Silverado has the ZR2 trim. It’s very special in many ways.
Lucid Air Is The Most Efficient Vehicle On Sale In 2023
Two Lucid Air models claim the top spot in the EPA's newly published fuel efficiency guide. Two Lucid Air models claim the top spot in the EPA's newly published fuel efficiency guide, edging out competition from Tesla as well as German and Korean legacy brands. The Lucid Air Pure AWD...
The Kia Niro EV Is Not Selling As Well As Its Competitors In The US, That May Change Soon
Or it may not, it all depends on Kia. But I have recently tested the 2023 Kia Niro EV and came away thoroughly impressed with its standard kit and the overall driving experience. I want to dive a little deeper into the Niro EV’s standard feature set and compare it to other EVs costing under $40,000 which sold in higher volume last year to try and explain why that trend may be about to change.
Subaru Says New Crosstrek Gets Power Upgrades - 3 Possibilities And The Most Likely
Here's what could come when the all-new next-generation 202 Subaru Crosstrek subcompact SUV makes its U.S. debut next week. The 2024 Subaru Crosstrek will have upgraded power, according to Subaru. Check out the report and see how much new power and what engines it could offer U.S. customers. The all-new...
Subaru Forester Starts The Year With The Lineup’s Biggest Drop - 3 Reasons Why
The 2023 Subaru Forester is an excellent compact SUV, but it continues a sales slide to start the new year. Here are three reasons why. The 2023 Subaru Forester continues to slide in sales to start the new year. Subaru of America reports the Forester compact SUV dropped 25.3 percent, the most significant decrease of any model, with 10,114 models sold, and starts the year as the third best-selling model in the lineup. Forester had 13,531 models delivered to customers in January 2022.
You Will Never Guess Why This Rivian Owner Is Selling His R1T EV Pickup
We spoke with a Rivian R1T electric pickup truck owner who is selling a vehicle he loves. As it turns out, the reason he is selling is that he loves his wife more. Looking for a used Rivan R1T pickup with almost no miles in perfect condition? If you have $89,000, you can drive it home tomorrow if you live in Sherborn, Massachusetts. A gentleman from New England who has owned a list of amazing vehicles is selling on this Rivian because his wife is electromagnetic field sensitive (EMF sensitive).
Where is Tesla's Next Gigafactory? Mexico City Could Be the Answer
Tesla's intentions to install its next Gigafactory in Mexico are widely known by now; new data and reports provided by people close to the Administration have now pointed out where the new electric car manufacturing plant could be built. Tesla has been announcing its intention to build new Gigafactories in...
CR Ranks The Most And Least Loved Car Brands - Subaru Scores Top 5 Again
A new study from Consumer Reports reveals the most and least liked car brands. See why Subaru outscores its top rivals, Toyota, Hyundai, Honda, Nissan, and Mazda. How satisfied are owners of Subaru vehicles like the 2023 Crosstrek, Outback, Forester, and other new all-wheel-drive models? The updated study from Consumer Reports (by subscription) ranks the most liked and the least liked car brands. Like last year's rankings in customer satisfaction, Subaru outscores its top rivals, Toyota, Hyundai, Honda, Nissan, and Mazda.
Tesla Model S Smashes Record In Norway's Cold-Weather Endurance Test
The Tesla Model S has broken the winter range record in a new extensive cold-weather range test conducted in Norway. Norway has been conducting extensive range and efficiency tests in cold climates for years, something that worries many potential EV buyers who live in regions with the harshest winters. This...
Lucid's Lots Filling With Finished Cars In Latest Flyover
Bear's Workshop is back with his 160th flyover of the Lucid AMP-1 factory in Casa Grande, AZ. Bear's Workshop is back with his 160th flyover of the Lucid AMP-1 factory in Casa Grande, AZ, giving us a valuable look at construction progress and the number of Lucid Airs being built.
GM's Latest Partnership Will Showcase EV's Like the 2024 GMC Sierra EV to Millions of Potential Buyers
GM is partnering with Netflix to use EVs in its most popular shows and series. Will Ferrell will star in ads promoting both during the Super Bowl. Product placement, where companies pay to have their products featured, has existed in movies and television shows for decades but GM has just negotiated a massive deal that will showcase the automaker and its EVs to tens of millions of viewers and potential buyers. Netflix has agreed to increase the use of EVs like the 2024 GMC Sierra 1500 EV pickup in some of its most popular shows. An ad that will start running soon shows star Will Ferrell driving a 2024 GMC Sierra EV Denali as he is chased by zombies from Netflix’s Army of the Dead.
