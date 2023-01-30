GM is partnering with Netflix to use EVs in its most popular shows and series. Will Ferrell will star in ads promoting both during the Super Bowl. Product placement, where companies pay to have their products featured, has existed in movies and television shows for decades but GM has just negotiated a massive deal that will showcase the automaker and its EVs to tens of millions of viewers and potential buyers. Netflix has agreed to increase the use of EVs like the 2024 GMC Sierra 1500 EV pickup in some of its most popular shows. An ad that will start running soon shows star Will Ferrell driving a 2024 GMC Sierra EV Denali as he is chased by zombies from Netflix’s Army of the Dead.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO