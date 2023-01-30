Read full article on original website
Related
One Kind of Car Is Skyrocketing in Sales While the Rest of the Market Is Slumping
Electric vehicle (EV) sales from brands like Tesla and Ford soared in the U.S. in 2022 during an otherwise slow year for new car transactions. EVs still represent a small fraction of the auto market, but that’s changing quickly as sales increased by 65% last year, according to new research from Cox Automotive, a research and consulting firm.
Tesla's set to cash in on a $1 trillion market for delivery robots that's on its way, according to Cathie Wood's Ark
Cathie Wood's Ark predicts the market for delivery robots to grow to $1 trillion by 2030. Tesla is well positioned to expand into the technology, and that should boost the stock toward Ark's 2026 price target of $4,600, the fund said. Ark alluded to Elon Musk's comments at Tesla's earnings...
Ford to cut prices of Mustang Mach-E, following Tesla's lead
Jan 30 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co (F.N) on Monday cut prices of its electric crossover SUV Mustang Mach-E by as much as $5,900 per vehicle, weeks after rival Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) slashed prices globally on its electric vehicles by as much as 20%.
Tesla's Price Cuts Stimulate Orders, GM's Baby Pickup Truck, Ford Wants To Go Solo In Europe And More: Biggest EV Stories Of The Week
Market leader Tesla will kickstart the EV earnings season with its quarterly report due on Wednesday. The quarter was marred by demand slowdown and supply constraints, which have served to temper expectations. The electric vehicle space saw mixed sentiment in the week ended Jan. 20, with technical moves lifting some...
Today Tesla Just Added Even More Discounts and Incentives
Tesla is increasing discounts and incentives on top of those already announced in December as Ford and Chevy begin discounting EVs too. The post Today Tesla Just Added Even More Discounts and Incentives appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Top Speed
Why E-Fuels Could Stop Electric Cars In Their Tracks
The future of classic fossil fuels seems to be just about settled. The negative effects that come from tens of millions of drivers burning gasoline on a daily basis have serious effects on the ecosystem. Because of this, government is looking to regulate the automotive industry to prevent further damage being done to the Earth’s climate. It’s a commonly held belief that electric cars are the future, and because of this, many car manufacturers are looking to electrify their lineups to follow suit with what seems to be the wave of the future, but e-fuels might shake up the current picture.
torquenews.com
Cost Per Mile on Tesla Vehicles Reveals Interesting Results
When you look at all of Tesla's vehicles and their cost per mile, you get some interesting results. When you look at Tesla vehicles, one thing to gauge the value you are getting for the vehicle is the cost per mile. It isn't the only measure - things like performance, acceleration, longevity, room, and efficiency also matter.
torquenews.com
Tesla Mexico Factory Rumors Reemerge, Now Including Far-Fetched Claims About Exporting Vehicles By Plane
Today we have received a conflicting rumor suggesting Tesla is eyeing Mexico City rather than Nuevo Leon for the EV maker's Mexico plant. Although citing high-ranking Mexican officials, the new report still contains some far-fetched claims suggesting Tesla chose the site in order to utilize a new airport to export vehicles using planes.
Tesla slashed its prices across the board. We're now starting to see the consequences
Tesla's recent price cuts continue to reverberate, forcing Ford to follow suit while leaving Tesla owners feeling aggrieved. Here's how the move by the market leader has shaken the car industry.
torquenews.com
Subaru’s Hottest Model Is Like A Fine Wine - It's Getting Better With Age
The 2023 Subaru Crosstrek is the automaker's hottest model, and it's getting hotter. Check out Crosstrek's impressive sales results to start the new year. The 2023 Subaru Crosstrek needs remodeling, and the new model will arrive later this year with new upgrades. The second-generation subcompact SUV is on its last legs before the next-generation model arrives, and it's not cooling off. Crosstrek continues its impressive sales run into the new year, and the old model improves with age.
greencarjournal.com
Caution Signs Ahead for Electric Vehicles
Many assume we’re heading for an electric vehicle future that will unfold according to plan. History has some contrary lessons to share. If we view the automobile’s history of environmental improvement in modern times – say, from the 1990s to present day – there is an important perspective to be gained. It has never been just about electric vehicles. That’s simply where we’ve ended up at present due to an intriguing alignment of influences and agendas, from technology advances and environmental imperatives to gas prices and political will.
torquenews.com
Tesla’s Megapack Batteries Outpace Car Sales
Tesla's energy storage facilities increased 152% year-on-year in the fourth quarter of 2022, reaching an amazing 2.5 GWh and achieving the highest figures in the history of the company. Anyone familiar with Tesla, to a lesser or greater extent, will know that the company that Elon Musk runs is more...
The price isn't right for the Samsung Galaxy S23
It looks awfully like EU and UK buyers will pay more for Samsung's best new phones
torquenews.com
Tesla Castings Replace Over 70 Underbody Parts - Allows For Making Cars Like Toy Cars
We see a video from Giga Berlin that shows Tesla's castings, which allow Tesla to make cars just like toy cars are made. Tesla castings at Giga Berlin are being shown, and these castings replace over 70 different under body parts. This enables Tesla to produce cars just like a toy car - where they use single piece castings to quickly make the frame of the car.
Pay for entry: US travelers will soon have to pay a fee to enter the United Kingdom
The United Kingdom will soon implement a "permission to travel" requirement and payment for those looking to visit the area without a visa.
3 of the Best Compact SUVs to Buy According to MotorTrend
When choosing the best compact SUV to buy it can be difficult. Here are 3 options for you to consider when car shopping. The post 3 of the Best Compact SUVs to Buy According to MotorTrend appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Electric cars are too expensive because Americans insist on having more car than they need
US car buyers love SUVs and pickup trucks. But if they want to go electric, they'll have to pay for it, at least in the near term.
torquenews.com
Tesla Cybertruck Is in Beta Production Review by Elon Musk
"I was just reviewing the production beta Cybertruck. It is incredible," Tweeted Tesla CEO Elon Musk seven hours ago. It looks like Tesla Cybertruck is either in beta production or about to enter the beta production. Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla, about seven hours ago tweeted that he was...
torquenews.com
Tesla Faces a Formidable Challenge Against Toyota
Tesla, the electric vehicle giant, faces a formidable challenge: dethroning the reigning king of car sales, the Toyota Corolla. For decades, the Corolla has been the best-selling car in the world, with millions sold each year. But Tesla has set its sights on the throne, determined to revolutionize the automotive industry with its cutting-edge technology and sustainable approach.
torquenews.com
Elon Musk Once Again Highlights Tesla Giga Nevada Expansion, Says It’ll ‘Almost Entirely Be Solar-Powered’
Last week in a surprise move Tesla announced a $3.6 billion expansion to Giga Nevada. And, today, Musk has once again highlighted Giga Nevada's scale by pointing out that the plant is already the "biggest battery cell, pack & electric motor factory in Americas." and that "over time, Tesla expects Giga Nevada to be almost entirely solar-powered."
Comments / 0