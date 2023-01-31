ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Virginia State

Parkersburg News & Sentinel

West Virginia lawmakers hear opposition to banning gender affirming care

CHARLESTON — The chamber of the West Virginia House of Delegates was filled Thursday with opponents of a bill up for passage today to ban gender affirming care in the state. The House Judiciary Committee Thursday morning held a public hearing on HB 2007 prohibiting certain medical practices including a physician from providing irreversible gender reassignment surgery medication for gender-affirming care, such as hormones or puberty blockers, to a person under 18.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

West Virginia AG Morrisey still contemplating political future

PARKERSBURG — A decision could be made in the next two months over future political plans of the West Virginia attorney general. Patrick Morrisey was elected attorney general in 2012 and re-elected in 2018 for a term expiring in 2024. He was the first Republican elected to the office since 1933.
governing.com

West Virginia Considers $28.3M Transfer to Governor’s Office

(TNS) — A West Virginia finance panel of lawmakers will hold a hearing that will focus on the Governor's Office's transfer of $28.3 million in federal COVID-19 stimulus money that was unexpended at the federal spending deadline. Senate Finance Committee Chairman Eric Tarr, R- Putnam, announced on the Senate...
Mountain State Spotlight

Gov. Justice’s tax cut plan hits a roadblock: The West Virginia Senate

Good evening, it’s Wednesday. The West Virginia Senate has passed a bill that would require state officials to study homeless demographics, specifically to find out whether the state’s resources and support systems are attracting out-of-state residents. But first, the governor’s tax cut plan has run into a roadblock in the form of the West Virginia […] Gov. Justice’s tax cut plan hits a roadblock: The West Virginia Senate appeared first on Mountain State Spotlight, West Virginia's civic newsroom.
Metro News

How Justice and Senate Republicans Get to Yes

Governor Jim Justice wants to negotiate. The West Virginia Governor said on Talkline Wednesday that he is ready and willing to try to get a deal with Senate Republicans on a tax cut plan, and that willingness includes giving ground. “We’d absolutely compromise,” Justice said. Justice wants to...
CBS Pittsburgh

West Virginia House passes bill on public school discipline

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — State lawmakers in the West Virginia House passed a bill Tuesday that would provide a framework to public school teachers on how to discipline students who are being disruptive in the classroom.The bill, favored by House Republicans, was advanced to the Senate despite Democrat-raised concerns about provisions requiring a child be removed from their learning environment and suspended if disruptive behavior continues. They said schools should be working to address the root cause of children's behavioral problems instead of punishing them."We live in an impoverished state with huge problems," said Democratic Del. David Elliott Pritt, who...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

W.Va. House passes student discipline bill

CHARLESTON — A bill passed by the West Virginia House of Delegates Tuesday that would spell out specific requirements for student discipline raised concerns with both Democratic and Republican lawmakers. House Bill 2890, modifying student discipline in the classroom, passed the House Tuesday in a 79-16 vote, sending the...
WVNS

Governor Jim Justice, WorkForce West Virginia announce alternative to layoffs

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) —  Governor Justice and WorkForce West Virginia have announced an alternative to layoffs for businesses experiencing economic stress. Governor Jim Justice announced today that employers facing a reduction in business activity can now apply for the Short-Time Compensation (STC) Program through WorkForce West Virginia. This new program provides an alternative to layoffs for employers experiencing a […]
Lootpress

Gov. Justice appoints two to Judicial Circuit Court

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) — Gov. Jim Justice announced today that he has appointed Thomas Hoxie to the 19th Judicial Circuit Court which serves Barbour and Taylor counties. Hoxie is a lifelong resident of Barbour County and is a graduate of the West Virginia University College of Law. He worked as a civil attorney primarily in Barbour and Taylor Counties before being elected as Barbour County Prosecuting Attorney in 2016.
backcountryhunters.org

The Case of Mark Maynard vs. Sportsmen and Women Continues

West Virginia sportsmen and women stand to lose more ground as the State Legislature moves forward. Senator Mark Maynard's new Outdoor Recreation Committee seems to have a singular mission in mind: making sure that off-highway vehicle (OHV) use is the main focus and the new direction for recreation on West Virginia’s public lands.
wchsnetwork.com

Commission seeks lawmakers help on utility hikes

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Kanawha County Commission is calling on state lawmakers to intervene and put the brakes on rampant increases in West Virginia Utility bills. The Commission this week penned a letter to members of the Kanawha County Delegation for some kind of legislation which would hold the line on those constant hikes in bills for water, gas, and electricity.
