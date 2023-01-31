Read full article on original website
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
West Virginia lawmakers hear opposition to banning gender affirming care
CHARLESTON — The chamber of the West Virginia House of Delegates was filled Thursday with opponents of a bill up for passage today to ban gender affirming care in the state. The House Judiciary Committee Thursday morning held a public hearing on HB 2007 prohibiting certain medical practices including a physician from providing irreversible gender reassignment surgery medication for gender-affirming care, such as hormones or puberty blockers, to a person under 18.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
West Virginia AG Morrisey still contemplating political future
PARKERSBURG — A decision could be made in the next two months over future political plans of the West Virginia attorney general. Patrick Morrisey was elected attorney general in 2012 and re-elected in 2018 for a term expiring in 2024. He was the first Republican elected to the office since 1933.
governing.com
West Virginia Considers $28.3M Transfer to Governor’s Office
(TNS) — A West Virginia finance panel of lawmakers will hold a hearing that will focus on the Governor's Office's transfer of $28.3 million in federal COVID-19 stimulus money that was unexpended at the federal spending deadline. Senate Finance Committee Chairman Eric Tarr, R- Putnam, announced on the Senate...
West Virginia bill would create a crime if you urinate or defecate in public
A bill would create a new crime in West Virginia if you would urinate or defecate in public. The bill, Senate Bill 540, was introduced on February 1. The bill says any person who willfully urinates or defecates in a public place, other than a public restroom, under circumstances where he or she knows or […]
Gov. Justice’s tax cut plan hits a roadblock: The West Virginia Senate
Good evening, it’s Wednesday. The West Virginia Senate has passed a bill that would require state officials to study homeless demographics, specifically to find out whether the state’s resources and support systems are attracting out-of-state residents. But first, the governor’s tax cut plan has run into a roadblock in the form of the West Virginia […] Gov. Justice’s tax cut plan hits a roadblock: The West Virginia Senate appeared first on Mountain State Spotlight, West Virginia's civic newsroom.
Metro News
Citizens want to put brakes on transfer of federal relief dollars to development fund
Gov. Jim Justice submitted a bill meant to transfer $678 million in federal American Rescue Plan dollars to state development funds. Not everybody thinks that’s a great idea. House Bill 2883 calls for $500 million to be transferred to the state Economic Development Authority, a $177 million transfer to...
Metro News
How Justice and Senate Republicans Get to Yes
Governor Jim Justice wants to negotiate. The West Virginia Governor said on Talkline Wednesday that he is ready and willing to try to get a deal with Senate Republicans on a tax cut plan, and that willingness includes giving ground. “We’d absolutely compromise,” Justice said. Justice wants to...
West Virginia House passes bill on public school discipline
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — State lawmakers in the West Virginia House passed a bill Tuesday that would provide a framework to public school teachers on how to discipline students who are being disruptive in the classroom.The bill, favored by House Republicans, was advanced to the Senate despite Democrat-raised concerns about provisions requiring a child be removed from their learning environment and suspended if disruptive behavior continues. They said schools should be working to address the root cause of children's behavioral problems instead of punishing them."We live in an impoverished state with huge problems," said Democratic Del. David Elliott Pritt, who...
AG Morrisey calls for impeachment of DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas
WEST VIRGINIA (WTRF) — Fentanyl is a multi-national menace. That’s what West Virginia’s top attorney says in a letter to new House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, urging him to act at the federal level. Patrick Morrisey is asking the House to question Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, who Morrisey says is partially responsible for fentanyl pouring […]
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
W.Va. House passes student discipline bill
CHARLESTON — A bill passed by the West Virginia House of Delegates Tuesday that would spell out specific requirements for student discipline raised concerns with both Democratic and Republican lawmakers. House Bill 2890, modifying student discipline in the classroom, passed the House Tuesday in a 79-16 vote, sending the...
WTAP
West Virginia Senate passes bill to establish the West Virginia Guardian program
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - The West Virginia State Senate on Monday passed a bill that seeks to add armed guardians to public schools. Senate Bill 282 would establish the West Virginia Guardian program. The program would allow retired military or law enforcement officers to act as independent contractors to provide armed security in West Virginia public schools.
wchstv.com
Nonprofit group leader criticizes student discipline bill; unions say more teachers needed
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — The leader of a nonprofit group said he believes a classroom discipline bill being considered by West Virginia lawmakers would undermine principals' authority and negatively affect lower income and black students. "One of the major contributors of that decline is not merely COVID," the Rev....
Morgan Messenger
Poll: Most West Virginians oppose ‘Culture War’ bills, many young adults consider leaving
CHARLESTON, W.Va. – A recent scientific poll indicates young West Virginians are unhappy with the Legislature’s focus on divisive social issues to the point that a majority would at least consider leaving the state if the restrictive bills are passed and the trend continues. Already a subscriber? Log...
Bill to require “In God we trust” poster in all public schools passes WV senate
GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV (WVNS) – The phrase, “In God we trust” could soon be required in every West Virginia public school building. Senate Bill 251 was approved by the state senate on January 30th. If the bill does become a law, it would require a poster featuring the American Flag, the West Virginia State Flag, […]
Governor Jim Justice, WorkForce West Virginia announce alternative to layoffs
CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — Governor Justice and WorkForce West Virginia have announced an alternative to layoffs for businesses experiencing economic stress. Governor Jim Justice announced today that employers facing a reduction in business activity can now apply for the Short-Time Compensation (STC) Program through WorkForce West Virginia. This new program provides an alternative to layoffs for employers experiencing a […]
Gov. Justice appoints two to Judicial Circuit Court
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) — Gov. Jim Justice announced today that he has appointed Thomas Hoxie to the 19th Judicial Circuit Court which serves Barbour and Taylor counties. Hoxie is a lifelong resident of Barbour County and is a graduate of the West Virginia University College of Law. He worked as a civil attorney primarily in Barbour and Taylor Counties before being elected as Barbour County Prosecuting Attorney in 2016.
backcountryhunters.org
The Case of Mark Maynard vs. Sportsmen and Women Continues
West Virginia sportsmen and women stand to lose more ground as the State Legislature moves forward. Senator Mark Maynard's new Outdoor Recreation Committee seems to have a singular mission in mind: making sure that off-highway vehicle (OHV) use is the main focus and the new direction for recreation on West Virginia’s public lands.
wchsnetwork.com
Commission seeks lawmakers help on utility hikes
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Kanawha County Commission is calling on state lawmakers to intervene and put the brakes on rampant increases in West Virginia Utility bills. The Commission this week penned a letter to members of the Kanawha County Delegation for some kind of legislation which would hold the line on those constant hikes in bills for water, gas, and electricity.
West Virginia bill would allow felons to vote when released from prison
A West Virginia bill in the Senate would allow felons to vote when they are released from prison. The bill would amend a 1931 code relating to voting rights of formerly incarcerated individuals; and restoring suffrage for a person incarcerated for a felony conviction upon release. Senate Bill 38 would allow those who have been […]
A little-known database could save West Virginia millions of dollars in health care costs. Lawmakers want to get rid of it
Today, lawmakers in the House Education Committee voted to advance a bill to limit some classroom discussions of race after striking down amendments offered by Democrats. But first, a database that could save West Virginia millions of dollars in health care costs is on the chopping block. A little-known database...
