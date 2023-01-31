Few West Virginians are unaware that sedentary lifestyles can contribute to all kinds of health problems — heart disease, diabetes, obesity and joint pain, to name some. But being informed and doing something about it are two different things. In fact, a recent look at the percentage of adults who have reported doing no physical activity or exercise other than their regular jobs in the past 30 days places West Virginia tied with Kentucky for fourth worst in the nation.

