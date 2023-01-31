Read full article on original website
Related
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
W.Va. House, Senate health committees differ on substance use treatment
CHARLESTON — With West Virginia still in the grip of a substance use crisis and record overdose deaths, different committees in the West Virginia Legislature are weighing whether to make it easier for new treatment facilities to come to the state or to further regulate them. The House Health...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
West Virginia lawmakers hear opposition to banning gender affirming care
CHARLESTON — The chamber of the West Virginia House of Delegates was filled Thursday with opponents of a bill up for passage today to ban gender affirming care in the state. The House Judiciary Committee Thursday morning held a public hearing on HB 2007 prohibiting certain medical practices including a physician from providing irreversible gender reassignment surgery medication for gender-affirming care, such as hormones or puberty blockers, to a person under 18.
WDTV
5 News Investigates: A silent crisis
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia’s EMS agencies are facing serious challenges, from a lack of funding to dwindling volunteerism. There are a lot of issues, and easy answers don’t appear to be on the horizon. First responders didn’t sign up for an easy job. They want to...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Feeding Sites: Your organization can make a difference
While West Virginians care deeply about the health and education of our children, there is not often an opportunity for most of us to do something that directly affects those kids. Each summer, however, that opportunity presents itself in the form of feeding programs sponsored by the state Department of Education.
WDTV
WVDE announces summer feeding programs for 2023
MARION COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - It’s estimated that 75% of West Virginia children qualify for free or reduced meals at school. For many of them, school meals are the only ones they get. The West Virginia Department of Education is looking for schools and non-profit organizations to become summer...
wchstv.com
Nonprofit group leader criticizes student discipline bill; unions say more teachers needed
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — The leader of a nonprofit group said he believes a classroom discipline bill being considered by West Virginia lawmakers would undermine principals' authority and negatively affect lower income and black students. "One of the major contributors of that decline is not merely COVID," the Rev....
wvpublic.org
With W.Va. School Discipline At Crisis Stage, Remedies Offered
State education groups say school discipline is at a near crisis level. A bill debated in the West Virginia House of Delegates on Tuesday is intended to offer educators a tool to limit disruption in the classroom. House Bill 2890 gives school teachers and administrators more leeway in dealing with...
West Virginia bill would create a crime if you urinate or defecate in public
A bill would create a new crime in West Virginia if you would urinate or defecate in public. The bill, Senate Bill 540, was introduced on February 1. The bill says any person who willfully urinates or defecates in a public place, other than a public restroom, under circumstances where he or she knows or […]
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
DeWine visits Marietta to discuss H2Ohio Rivers Initiative
MARIETTA — Mayors, county commissioners and other public officials gathered at the Marietta Chamber of Commerce on Thursday to hear Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announce an initiative to improve water quality. The H2Ohio Rivers Initiative is an investment toward water quality through data collection to help preserve Ohio’s rivers...
governing.com
West Virginia Considers $28.3M Transfer to Governor’s Office
(TNS) — A West Virginia finance panel of lawmakers will hold a hearing that will focus on the Governor's Office's transfer of $28.3 million in federal COVID-19 stimulus money that was unexpended at the federal spending deadline. Senate Finance Committee Chairman Eric Tarr, R- Putnam, announced on the Senate...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
West Virginia officials report 14 new COVID deaths
CHARLESTON — Another 14 deaths between Wednesday and Thursday morning were confirmed by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. Three of the deaths were residents from Jackson and Roane counties. The death toll on Thursday was at 7,836 people since the pandemic started three years ago....
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Get Moving: Plenty of activities for getting healthy
Few West Virginians are unaware that sedentary lifestyles can contribute to all kinds of health problems — heart disease, diabetes, obesity and joint pain, to name some. But being informed and doing something about it are two different things. In fact, a recent look at the percentage of adults who have reported doing no physical activity or exercise other than their regular jobs in the past 30 days places West Virginia tied with Kentucky for fourth worst in the nation.
West Virginia looks to conduct census of people without homes
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia is about to embark on a census to see just how many people are homeless in the Mountain State. This is one of the most visible and talked about problems, especially in the state’s urban areas. Lawmakers are asking the state’s Bureau of Behavioral Health to essentially conduct a […]
wchstv.com
Spending plan to funnel state COVID dollars toward economic development draws criticism
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Multiple speakers voiced concerns during a public hearing Thursday over West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice’s spending plan for federal dollars linked to the COVID-19 pandemic. House Bill 2883 and its plans to pump a large chuck of $1.3 billion in the Coronavirus State Fiscal...
Governor Jim Justice, WorkForce West Virginia announce alternative to layoffs
CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — Governor Justice and WorkForce West Virginia have announced an alternative to layoffs for businesses experiencing economic stress. Governor Jim Justice announced today that employers facing a reduction in business activity can now apply for the Short-Time Compensation (STC) Program through WorkForce West Virginia. This new program provides an alternative to layoffs for employers experiencing a […]
wchstv.com
POLL: Do you think W.Va. lawmakers should be involved in student discipline policy?
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — West Virginia lawmakers have been weighing in on student discipline, and Eyewitness News wants to know your thoughts. On Tuesday, The Associated Press reported a bill passed by the West Virginia House would provide a framework to public school teachers on how to discipline students who are being disruptive in the classroom. Weigh in with your opinion in the story below on whether you believe lawmakers should be involved in how student discipline is handled.
wvncc.edu
Green Bandana Initiative Registration Week
The West Virginia Green Bandana Initiative (WVGBI) is a mental health campaign aimed at encouraging students at West Virginia's colleges and universities to receive basic mental health training. Students completing Mental Health First Aid, QPR, SafeTALK, or another evidence based mental health training will receive a green bandana to wear...
lootpress.com
UnitedHealthcare announces $50,000 donation to Mountaineer Food Bank
WEST VIRGINIA (LOOTPRESS) – UnitedHealthcare recently announced a $50,000 donation to Mountaineer Food Bank of West Virginia, the state’s largest emergency food provider. The donation looks to bring about positive change for several programs for Mountaineer Food Bank, which serves over 97,500 households annually throughout the state. “Hunger...
Rate of attempted rape in WV higher than in New York
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — West Virginia’s Joint Committee on Health says the rate of sexual assault in the state is disturbingly high. The prevalence of rape exceeds that of several states, including Pennsylvania, Texas and New York. The state legislature says one in six West Virginia women will experience attempted or completed rape. But those […]
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
West Virginia AG Morrisey still contemplating political future
PARKERSBURG — A decision could be made in the next two months over future political plans of the West Virginia attorney general. Patrick Morrisey was elected attorney general in 2012 and re-elected in 2018 for a term expiring in 2024. He was the first Republican elected to the office since 1933.
Comments / 0