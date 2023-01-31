Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
School closures for Tuesday, Jan. 31
Below is a list of school closures for Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023.
Teen who bought a guitar for his friend with Down syndrome is surprised for Feel Good Friday
EastIdahoNews.com and Ashley in Idaho Falls and Pocatello are partnering to honor people in our community for Feel Good Friday. Every week, we surprise someone deserving of special recognition. We recently received an email from Shelby Murdock, the owner of Snake River Strings Co. in Blackfoot. She wrote:. Dallin Polatis...
Better By The Batch: Pocatello woman fulfills childhood dream of sharing recipes with community
POCATELLO — On a hot August day in 2020, in the thick of the COVID-19 pandemic, Felicia Rodriguez headed to the KORR 104 radio station in Pocatello to treat her dad, Kelly Martinez, to homemade snickerdoodle cookies. That evening, her dad called her to let her know how delicious her cookies were and encouraged her to sell them. She considered the idea and thought he had a good point. She...
School closures for Monday, Jan. 30
IDAHO FALLS — A number of schools in eastern Idaho have announced closures on Monday, Jan. 30 due to cold temperatures and other winter weather conditions. The following charter or private schools are closed:. Alturas International Academy in Idaho Falls. Alturas Preparatory Academy in Idaho Falls. Hope Lutheran School...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Idaho
If you live in Idaho and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Construction company sues Pocatello, Pocatello Development Authority for unpaid work completed on shelved Frigitek project
POCATELLO — A local construction company that completed work on the shelved cold storage facility at the Pocatello airport has filed a lawsuit against the city and the Pocatello Development Authority. In a lawsuit filed in 6th District court in July, the Utah-based Staker & Parsons Companies, which does business in the Gem State as Idaho Materials & Construction, or IMC, claims the city of Pocatello and the Pocatello Development Authority have been “unjustly enriched at IMCs expense” and is seeking reimbursement in the amount...
Pocatello-Chubbuck School District 25 and Blackfoot School District 55 cancel all Monday classes due to expected minus 40 degree wind chill
The dangerously cold wind chill currently gripping East Idaho has prompted two local school districts to cancel all Monday classes. Pocatello-Chubbuck School District 25 and Blackfoot School District 55 said all of their schools will be closed on Monday due to the expected minus 40 degree wind chill currently forecast throughout East Idaho until Tuesday. School District 25 said that based on the wind chill warnings in effect in East...
What to do this week in East Idaho
Check out these events happening in East Idaho this week. WednesdaySoutheast Idaho Retired Educators will be having their monthly luncheon meeting at noon Wednesday at the Juniper Hills Country Club, 6600 Bannock Highway in Pocatello. All retired educators, retired employees of education, their spouses and friends of education are invited to attend. The group will be hearing a presentation by Phil Joslin, from the United Senior Project, on plans for the construction of a new community and senior center. The cost of the lunch is...
Frozen waterlines and pipe bursts
The City of Ammon posted to Facebook alerting residents about a main line break. Because of this, the city has shut off water to residents on Geneva Drive between Talmage Street and Ross Avenue.
Some Idaho Cities Have Suddenly Gone Whole Arctic
Boise and Pocatello have zoos but Idaho Falls has the brass monkey. When I came into work Monday morning I checked temperatures across the state. Idaho Falls was at 23 below zero at 3:00 o’clock. That wasn’t the wind chill. That was standing air temperature. Later in the morning, a friend from Pocatello wrote me and said he had 13 below. They can keep it!
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL: Shelley defeats Idaho Falls, moves on to district finals
SHELLEY -- District tournament games become more intense and close games can reveal which teams have the resiliency to handle tough situations. The Shelley Russets showed that and prevailed over the Idaho Falls Tigers 61-50 Thursday night to move into the 4A District 6 tournament finals. It was a packed...
Commercial uses to continue in residential Rigby
The Rigby City Council unanimously approved a conditional use permit for Adam Hall, owner of the Hugge Day Spa, to use residentially zoned space on 1st North as commercial. During the Jan. 19 City Council Meeting, the council considered a conditional use permit for Hall, who recently purchased the building which used to be an old quilt shop. He stated his existing business will be expanding into the newly acquired building, which had been used commercially as long as he can remember.
3 things to know this morning – January 31, 2023
Here's what you should know to start your Tuesday.
Is the Idaho housing market finally cooling down?
Around this time last year, the housing market in Eastern Idaho was hot in a seller's market, but that has since changed a little bit.
Pocatello Animal Shelter half-price dog, puppy, cat, kitten adoptions extended
Half-priced pet adoptions have been extended at the Pocatello Animal Shelter thanks to Friends of the Pocatello Animal Shelter (Friends).
Here’s why some Pocatello residents are being asked to remove junipers
The following is a news release from the city of Pocatello. The city of Pocatello and CR Fence LLC continue to make progress in removing junipers from the gullies in the Highland area. Junipers are being thinned to reduce the fire risk to nearby homes. A number of juniper trees...
Second man tied to fire that destroyed 4,000 acres and 2 homes sentenced to probation
AMERICAN FALLS — The second of two men charged with starting a 2021 fire in Power County that destroyed nearly 4,000 acres and two homes has been sentenced to probation. Lucas C. Daniels, 20, of Blackfoot, and 23-year-old Brandon Donato Frias, of Wyoming, each pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of setting fire to wildland.
Subdivision ordinance is updated in Jefferson County
The Jefferson County Board of Commissioners approved amendments to the Subdivision Ordinance, including updates to definitions, creation of a commercial section and updates to the platting process on Jan. 23 following a public hearing on the matter. What Planning and Zoning Administrator Milton Ollerton calls “big changes” to the county’s...
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL: Rigby downs unbeaten Thunder Ridge in district semis
As the final buzzer sounded Thursday night a load roar came from the far end of the Thunder Ridge gymnasium. But the roar was not for the home team.
Local man sentenced for slicing teen with utility knife
AMMON – An Ammon man was sentenced to probation and a brief jail sentence Wednesday after attacking a teenager with a utility knife. Devin Wade Miner, 47, was sentenced to between two and 14 years in prison by District Judge Bruce Pickett. However, the judge suspended the prison sentence and placed Miner on supervised probation for a period of 14 years.
