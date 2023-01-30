Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
BlackRock Increases Position in Chegg (CHGG)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 9.03MM shares of Chegg Inc (CHGG). This represents 7.2% of the company. In their previous filing dated December 10, 2021 they reported 6.67MM shares and 4.60% of the company, an increase in shares of 35.27% and an increase in total ownership of 2.60% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
NASDAQ
Why PubMatic Stock Was Up Almost 20% Last Month
Shares of advertising-technology (adtech) company PubMatic (NASDAQ: PUBM) were up 19.7% in January, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. And as of 1:30 p.m. ET on Friday, PubMatic stock is up 28% so far in 2023 and ahead of the 8% gain for the S&P 500. The...
NASDAQ
MED Dividend Yield Pushes Above 6%
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, in trading on Wednesday, shares of Medifast Inc (Symbol: MED) were yielding above the 6% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $6.56), with the stock changing hands as low as $108.26 on the day. Dividends are particularly important for investors to consider, because historically speaking dividends have provided a considerable share of the stock market's total return. To illustrate, suppose for example you purchased shares of the iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV) back on 5/31/2000 — you would have paid $78.27 per share. Fast forward to 5/31/2012 and each share was worth $77.79 on that date, a loss of $0.48 or 0.6% decrease over twelve years. But now consider that you collected a whopping $10.77 per share in dividends over the same period, increasing your return to 13.15%. Even with dividends reinvested, that only amounts to an average annual total return of about 1.0%; so by comparison collecting a yield above 6% would appear considerably attractive if that yield is sustainable. Medifast Inc (Symbol: MED) is a member of the Russell 3000, giving it special status as one of the largest 3000 companies on the U.S. stock markets.
NASDAQ
State Street Cuts Stake in HyreCar (HYRE)
Fintel reports that State Street has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.28MM shares of HyreCar Inc (HYRE). This represents 0.92% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 1.62MM shares and 7.53% of the company, a decrease in shares of 82.65% and a decrease in total ownership of 6.61% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
NASDAQ
BlackRock Cuts Stake in Rite Aid (RAD)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.80MM shares of Rite Aid Corporation (RAD). This represents 6.7% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 4.66MM shares and 8.40% of the company, a decrease in shares of 18.57% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.70% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
NASDAQ
BlackRock Cuts Stake in Arbor Realty Trust (ABR)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 14.37MM shares of Arbor Realty Trust Inc (ABR). This represents 8.4% of the company. In their previous filing dated January 28, 2022 they reported 14.64MM shares and 10.20% of the company, a decrease in shares of 1.79% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.80% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
NASDAQ
BlackRock Updates Holdings in NetApp (NTAP)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 18.30MM shares of NetApp Inc. (NTAP). This represents 8.5% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 7, 2022 they reported 18.50MM shares and 8.30% of the company, a decrease in shares of 1.06% and an increase in total ownership of 0.20% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
NASDAQ
Brown Ethan Increases Position in Beyond Meat (BYND)
Fintel reports that Brown Ethan has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.68MM shares of Beyond Meat Inc (BYND). This represents 5.6% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 5, 2021 they reported 3.58MM shares and 5.50% of the company, an increase in shares of 2.93% and an increase in total ownership of 0.10% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
NASDAQ
MidWestOne Financial Group (MOFG) Declares $0.24 Dividend
MidWestOne Financial Group said on January 26, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.24 per share ($0.97 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 28, 2023 will receive the payment on March 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.24 per share. At the current...
NASDAQ
Johnson Controls (JCI) Q1 Earnings Surpass, Surge 24% Y/Y
Johnson Controls International plc JCI reported first-quarter fiscal 2023 (ended Dec 31, 2022) adjusted earnings of 67 cents per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 66 cents. The bottom line increased 24.1% year over year. Our estimate for earnings in the fiscal first quarter was 65 cents. Total...
NASDAQ
U.S. Physical Therapy (USPH) Soars 3.6%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?
U.S. Physical Therapy USPH shares ended the last trading session 3.6% higher at $103.58. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 25.1% gain over the past four weeks. U.S. Physical Therapy recorded a strong...
NASDAQ
LightShed Partners Initiates Coverage of Meta Platforms (META) with Buy Recommendation
On January 31, 2023, LightShed Partners initiated coverage of Meta Platforms with a Buy recommendation. As of February 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Meta Platforms is $156.99. The forecasts range from a low of $80.80 to a high of $411.60. The average price target represents an increase of 5.38% from its latest reported closing price of $148.97.
NASDAQ
Federated Hermes Increases Position in Arcturus Therapeutics (ARCT)
Fintel reports that Federated Hermes has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4.24MM shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. (ARCT). This represents 16.0% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 3.69MM shares and 14.02% of the company, an increase in shares...
NASDAQ
BlackRock Updates Holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 14.92MM shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (BCRX). This represents 8.0% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 14.79MM shares and 8.20% of the company, an increase in shares of...
NASDAQ
How Do Lawsuits Affect Johnson & Johnson's Stock Price?
The Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) stock price could have some new headwinds ahead of it. Shares of the multinational are down 2.01% over the past five days at the time of writing and down more at an 8.29% loss over the past month. It briefly rallied yesterday along with the broader market as its stock price increased 0.88%.
NASDAQ
Casey's General Stores (CASY) Stock Moves -0.22%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Casey's General Stores (CASY) closed at $223.78, marking a -0.22% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.04%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.38%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 5.88%. Coming into today, shares of...
NASDAQ
Lake Street Downgrades Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (ATCX)
On February 1, 2023, Lake Street downgraded their outlook for Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. from Buy to Hold. As of February 3, 2023, the average one-year price target for Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. is $14.20. The forecasts range from a low of $7.58 to a high of $23.10. The average price target represents an increase of 16.83% from its latest reported closing price of $12.15.
NASDAQ
Insiders Buy the Holdings of EWCO ETF
A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF (Symbol: EWCO) shows an impressive 13.9% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months. Charter Communications Inc (Symbol: CHTR), which makes up 4.26% of the Invesco...
NASDAQ
Carnival (CCL) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Carnival (CCL) closed at $11.80, marking a -1.99% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.04%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.38%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 5.88%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the cruise operator...
NASDAQ
Stock Market News for Feb 1, 2023
U.S. stock markets closed sharply higher on Tuesday as market participants were assessing the outcome of the Fed’s first FOMC meeting of 2023. Favorable inflation data also boosted investors’ sentiment. All three major stock indexes ended in positive territory. For the month as a whole, these indexes performed impressively finishing in the green.
Comments / 0