Albany Herald
After delays in Dallas, Pistons ready to take floor vs. Hornets
The Detroit Pistons had an unexpected layoff this week, though it wasn't pleasant. The team got stuck in Dallas, thanks to a combination of mechanical issues with its plane and poor weather conditions. The Pistons will return to action with a back-to-back set of home games, beginning with a matchup against the Charlotte Hornets on Friday.
Albany Herald
Mavericks' Luka Doncic leaves with heel injury
Dallas star Luka Doncic left due to a bruised right heel during the third quarter of the Mavericks' 111-106 victory over the visiting New Orleans Pelicans on Thursday night. Doncic got hurt when he fell awkwardly while driving the lane for a dunk attempt with 7:12 left in the third quarter. Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram blocked the shot as Doncic collided with Jonas Valanciunas.
Albany Herald
Giannis Antetokounmpo's 54 points lead Bucks past Clippers
Giannis Antetokounmpo reached the 50-point mark for the third time since the start of January, leading the Milwaukee Bucks to a comeback 106-105 win over the visiting Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday night. Antetokounmpo shot 21-for-39 from the floor and grabbed 19 boards. Khris Middleton added 16 points off the...
Albany Herald
Anthony Davis' late-game heroics help Lakers stun Pacers
Anthony Davis spoiled the Indiana Pacers' welcome-back party for Tyrese Haliburton, making the go-ahead basket to rally the Los Angeles Lakers to a 112-111 win Thursday in Indianapolis. Davis came through in the clutch for Los Angeles, scoring what proved to be the game-winning shot with 35.3 seconds remaining on...
Albany Herald
Nikola Jokic nets another triple-double, Nuggets top Warriors
Nikola Jokic recorded his league-leading 17th triple-double and the Nuggets used a 16-0 third-quarter burst to break a tie and pull away for a 134-117 victory over the short-handed Golden State Warriors on Thursday night in Denver. Jokic put up 22 points to go with game-highs in rebounds with 14...
Albany Herald
Breaking Down the Biggest NBA All-Star Surprises and Snubs
The 2023 NBA All-Star rosters are here, and as always, there is plenty to be debated. Sports Illustrated senior writers Chris Mannix and Howard Beck give their thoughts on the reserves, the final rosters as a whole and whether there needs to be changes to the selection process.
Albany Herald
How NBA Referees Are Moving Forward After Missed Call on LeBron
Like most, Monty McCutchen, the NBA’s senior vice president of referee development and training, was distressed by the missed call late in the fourth quarter of Saturday’s Lakers-Celtics matchup. In the final seconds, LeBron James was slapped on the arm by Jayson Tatum while attempting a game-winning layup. The game went into overtime, with Boston pulling out a 125–121 win.
