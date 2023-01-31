Read full article on original website
Five College Students Selected to Tour State on Connecticut Poetry CircuitConnecticut by the NumbersConnecticut State
Food And Wine Magazine Names It's 2023 Connecticut Diner Of The YearFlorence CarmelaSouthbury, CT
My Search for Meaning, The Myron Stories — A New Book from Writer and Photographer Hank PaperJen PayneHamden, CT
5 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Spots ConnecticutEast Coast TravelerFairfield, CT
This is the Best Buffet in Connecticut According to Yelp ReviewsTravel MavenSouthington, CT
Yale Daily News
FENCING: Bulldogs sweep Sacred Heart on Senior Day
Yale’s fencing squads trounced Sacred Heart University in the Yale Invitational last Saturday and celebrated their graduating seniors in the process. Both the men’s and women’s fencing teams won decisive victories against fellow Connecticut school Sacred Heart. The men’s squad recorded a 19–8 win, winning all nine bouts in the epee. The women’s team likewise dominated their face-off, winning 20–7.
Yale Daily News
MEN’S ICE HOCKEY: Elis struggle at Connecticut Ice Tournament
The Yale men’s ice hockey team (3–14–4, 2–10–2 ECAC) fell to both the University of Connecticut (16–8–3, 10–6–2 HEA) and Sacred Heart University (13–10–2, 8–3–1 AHA) last weekend in the Connecticut Ice Tournament, by scores of 6–1 and 4–3 respectively.
trumbulltimes.com
Ansonia stars among notable Connecticut HS football players to choose colleges on National Signing Day
ANSONIA — A city's mayor isn't typically the kind of dignitary in attendance at the local high school's National Signing Day ceremony. But Ansonia mayor David Cassetti and his family were proudly present in the Ansonia High School Library Wednesday afternoon. There, son David Cassetti Jr. and fellow captains...
Yale Daily News
LETTERS 2.1
I am glad the Yale Daily News accepts Letters to the Editor, with a generous allowance as to their length (400-500 words). It is wonderful that this very old collegiate publication still persists, after having served Yale University students in New Haven, Connecticut since January 28, 1878. I am not...
Kentucky-bound Camden stars D.J. Wagner, Aaron Bradshaw finalists for Naismith
The Kentucky-bound Camden High School duo of Aaron Bradshaw and D.J. Wagner have been named semifinalists for the Naismith Trophy High School Player of the Year, awarded annually by the Atlanta Tipoff Club. Fellow Kentucky commit Justin Edwards of Imhotep Charter in Philadelphia was also named a finalist. The three...
Eyewitness News
Fight breaks out before game at Ella T. Grasso Technical High School
GROTON, Conn. (WFSB) - State police say a fight broke out at Ella T. Grasso Technical High School just before a basketball game on Tuesday. State police say no injuries were reported as a result of the fight. No other details were immediately available.
Yale Daily News
U.S. Poet Laureate Ada Limón to read at Yale University Art Gallery
Ada Limón, the 24th United States Poet Laureate and the first Latina to hold the title, will deliver a talk and read her work at Yale on Wednesday. The event is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. in the Robert McNeil Jr. Lecture Hall of the Yale University Art Gallery. Sponsored by Ezra Stiles College and the Yale Center for the Study of Race, Indigeneity, and Transnational Migration, Limón’s talk is free and open to the public.
New Britain Herald
Local legend has passed on
A local legend, avid golfer and U.S. Marine veteran of the Vietnam War has passed on. Family, friends and local residents are grieving the loss of New Britain native Armen “Cookie” Bayram, who died Jan. 8 at age 77.
Connecticut’s official groundhog makes his prediction
Connecticut's official groundhog, Chuckles XI, predicted we would have six more weeks of winter.
darientimes.com
Bridgeport schools aim to diversify largely white teaching staff
BRIDGEPORT — Black and Hispanic or Latino students make up about 87 percent of all students enrolled in the city’s public school system, making the district’s student body among the most diverse in the state. But despite the student diversity, nearly 70 percent of the district’s about...
PhillyBite
5 Must-Try Seafood Restaurants Connecticut
- If you're on a Connecticut vacation, there are several fantastic seafood restaurants. Here are the top 5 seafood restaurants in the state, with descriptions of dishes and where to find them. The restaurants are spread throughout Connecticut, and you can choose to dine indoors or outdoors. Many also have seasonal hours. For the best selection of seafood in Connecticut, choose the restaurant with the best seasonal openings and the most favorable prices.
darientimes.com
'Unsung heroines': Experts uncover more stories about CT suffragettes of color
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Over 100 years after American women secured the right to vote, researchers are bringing to light the stories of over a dozen women of color who tirelessly championed for the 19th amendment in Connecticut. On Feb. 1, for its...
Woman Attacked By 2 Others At Youth Basketball Game In Milford
A Connecticut woman was attacked by two women at a youth basketball game by two loud, cussing women. The incident took place in New Haven County around noon on Sunday, Jan. 29 at the Parsons Center in Milford. Milford Police responded to the Parsons Center gym for a report that...
BED BATH & BEYOND CLOSURES: 8 in NY, 6 in NJ, 4 in CT
Bed Bath & Beyond will close more than a dozen of its stores in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut as it teeters on the brink of bankruptcy.
Yale Daily News
Yale researchers identify biomarker key to finding new viral infections
A recent study from the Foxman lab at the Yale School of Medicine has indicated that screening patients for a certain cytokine biomarker could be a key way to identify new and dangerous viral pathogens emerging in human populations, improving current public health surveillance systems. According to Ellen Foxman, an...
tourcounsel.com
Connecticut Post Mall | Shopping mall in Milford, Connecticut
Connecticut Post Mall (formerly known as Westfield Connecticut Post) is a shopping mall, located on the Boston Post Road (Route 1) in Milford, Connecticut. It is currently the largest mall in the state of Connecticut and is partially owned and operated by Centennial Properties. The original, open-air mall was built...
5 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Spots Connecticut
CONNECTICUT - When it comes to Connecticut's best hot dog spots, the choices are endless. Here, we've reviewed a few of the state's finest. We've got everything from the char-grilled hot dog to the chili dog. Plus, there's even a restaurant that serves fried seafood. Whether you want to eat a hot dog with fries or try a chili burger, Connecticut's best hot dog spots are sure to be your favorites.
The Jewish Press
BED BATH & BEYOND to Close More Than a Dozen Stores in NY, NJ, CT
The Bed Bath & Beyond home furnishings retailer has announced it is closing another 87 stores nationwide, including eight in New York, six in New Jersey and four in Connecticut. (The list of New York-area locations to be closed can be found at the end of this article.) A spokesperson...
Eyewitness News
Police in Maryland arrest man for phishing theft of $375,000 from Connecticut town
SEYMOUR, CT (WFSB) - A police department in Maryland arrested a man for his role in a phishing scam that led to the theft of hundreds of thousands of dollars from the Town of Seymour. Charles Ukasanya, 48, of Gaithersburg, MD, was taken into custody on an extraditable warrant in...
DoingItLocal
Milford News: Fight At Parsons Center
On January 29, 2023, officers were dispatched to the Parsons Center Gymnasium for a fight. The victim stated that they were at a youth basketball game when a woman from an opposing team began using profanity and yelling very loudly. The victim asked the woman not to use offensive language and moved away from the.
