New Haven, CT

Yale Daily News

FENCING: Bulldogs sweep Sacred Heart on Senior Day

Yale’s fencing squads trounced Sacred Heart University in the Yale Invitational last Saturday and celebrated their graduating seniors in the process. Both the men’s and women’s fencing teams won decisive victories against fellow Connecticut school Sacred Heart. The men’s squad recorded a 19–8 win, winning all nine bouts in the epee. The women’s team likewise dominated their face-off, winning 20–7.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Yale Daily News

MEN’S ICE HOCKEY: Elis struggle at Connecticut Ice Tournament

The Yale men’s ice hockey team (3–14–4, 2–10–2 ECAC) fell to both the University of Connecticut (16–8–3, 10–6–2 HEA) and Sacred Heart University (13–10–2, 8–3–1 AHA) last weekend in the Connecticut Ice Tournament, by scores of 6–1 and 4–3 respectively.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Yale Daily News

LETTERS 2.1

I am glad the Yale Daily News accepts Letters to the Editor, with a generous allowance as to their length (400-500 words). It is wonderful that this very old collegiate publication still persists, after having served Yale University students in New Haven, Connecticut since January 28, 1878. I am not...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Yale Daily News

U.S. Poet Laureate Ada Limón to read at Yale University Art Gallery

Ada Limón, the 24th United States Poet Laureate and the first Latina to hold the title, will deliver a talk and read her work at Yale on Wednesday. The event is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. in the Robert McNeil Jr. Lecture Hall of the Yale University Art Gallery. Sponsored by Ezra Stiles College and the Yale Center for the Study of Race, Indigeneity, and Transnational Migration, Limón’s talk is free and open to the public.
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Britain Herald

Local legend has passed on

A local legend, avid golfer and U.S. Marine veteran of the Vietnam War has passed on. Family, friends and local residents are grieving the loss of New Britain native Armen “Cookie” Bayram, who died Jan. 8 at age 77.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
darientimes.com

Bridgeport schools aim to diversify largely white teaching staff

BRIDGEPORT — Black and Hispanic or Latino students make up about 87 percent of all students enrolled in the city’s public school system, making the district’s student body among the most diverse in the state. But despite the student diversity, nearly 70 percent of the district’s about...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
PhillyBite

5 Must-Try Seafood Restaurants Connecticut

- If you're on a Connecticut vacation, there are several fantastic seafood restaurants. Here are the top 5 seafood restaurants in the state, with descriptions of dishes and where to find them. The restaurants are spread throughout Connecticut, and you can choose to dine indoors or outdoors. Many also have seasonal hours. For the best selection of seafood in Connecticut, choose the restaurant with the best seasonal openings and the most favorable prices.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Yale Daily News

Yale researchers identify biomarker key to finding new viral infections

A recent study from the Foxman lab at the Yale School of Medicine has indicated that screening patients for a certain cytokine biomarker could be a key way to identify new and dangerous viral pathogens emerging in human populations, improving current public health surveillance systems. According to Ellen Foxman, an...
NEW HAVEN, CT
tourcounsel.com

Connecticut Post Mall | Shopping mall in Milford, Connecticut

Connecticut Post Mall (formerly known as Westfield Connecticut Post) is a shopping mall, located on the Boston Post Road (Route 1) in Milford, Connecticut. It is currently the largest mall in the state of Connecticut and is partially owned and operated by Centennial Properties. The original, open-air mall was built...
MILFORD, CT
East Coast Traveler

5 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Spots Connecticut

CONNECTICUT - When it comes to Connecticut's best hot dog spots, the choices are endless. Here, we've reviewed a few of the state's finest. We've got everything from the char-grilled hot dog to the chili dog. Plus, there's even a restaurant that serves fried seafood. Whether you want to eat a hot dog with fries or try a chili burger, Connecticut's best hot dog spots are sure to be your favorites.
FAIRFIELD, CT
The Jewish Press

BED BATH & BEYOND to Close More Than a Dozen Stores in NY, NJ, CT

The Bed Bath & Beyond home furnishings retailer has announced it is closing another 87 stores nationwide, including eight in New York, six in New Jersey and four in Connecticut. (The list of New York-area locations to be closed can be found at the end of this article.) A spokesperson...
CONNECTICUT STATE
DoingItLocal

Milford News: Fight At Parsons Center

On January 29, 2023, officers were dispatched to the Parsons Center Gymnasium for a fight. The victim stated that they were at a youth basketball game when a woman from an opposing team began using profanity and yelling very loudly. The victim asked the woman not to use offensive language and moved away from the.
MILFORD, CT

