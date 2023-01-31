Read full article on original website
Wood County Schools to hold Active Shooter Training Monday
PARKERSBURG — Wood County Schools, in cooperation with area law enforcement, will hold Active Shooter Training sessions in the morning and afternoon on Monday, Feb. 6, at several schools. A press release regarding the sessions said Monday is a professional learning day for employees and students will not be...
Mid-Ohio Valley Club News
MARIETTA — The Zonta Club of Marietta is accepting nominations for the 2023 Betty L. Hadler Zonta Woman of the Year. Nominations, which must be postmarked by Feb. 10, must include:. * Biographical information about the nominee. * A comprehensive account of volunteer activities including time spans, organizations, duties,...
Picture This: Partners in Education
PARKERSBURG — The Rotary Club of Parkersburg and Edison Middle School became Partners in Education Monday at a ceremonial signing. Businesses interested in becoming a Partner in Education with a school in the Mid-Ohio Valley can email the Chamber of Commerce of the Mid-Ohio Valley at info@movchamber.org. From left, seated: Jill Parsons, president and CEO of the chamber; Principal Janet Sears and Rotary President Kevin Trippett. They are flanked by many Rotarians, some of whom are Edison alumni. Standing, Judge Robert Waters, the Rev. Ian Reid, Priscilla Leavitt, Mark Lewis, Lynn Reins, Jeff Matheny, Doug Kreinik, Mike Seely, Senta Goudy and Shawn Sandy. (Photo Provided)
Volunteers being sought for large-scale search planned for missing Wood County woman
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WCHS) — Parkersburg police are seeking volunteers for a large-scale effort planned for Saturday to search for a Wood County woman who has been missing for more than two months. Gretchen Fleming, 28, was last seen Dec. 4 leaving the My Way Lounge and Restaurant in Parkersburg....
Parkersburg South student named fellow by West Virginia Symphony Orchestra
CHARLESTON — A student Parkersburg South High School has been selected for the Andrew and Amy Vaughan Fellowship Program as 2023 Student Symphonic Fellows with the West Virginia Symphony Orchestra. Audrey Sundstrom from Parkersburg South was among three students chosen. The others were Brooke Miller of Hurricane High School...
Fridays in the Garden Workshops scheduled for February
PARKERSBURG – The Fridays in the Garden educational series sponsored by the Wood County Master Gardeners will begin Friday. This gardening educational series, a program of the West Virginia University Extension Service, will be held noon on Fridays in February and the first week of March at the South Parkersburg Baptist Church, 1655 Blizzard Drive.
What’s Up, Doc? Wyngate residents get visit from furry friends
PARKERSBURG — Residents at the Wyngate Senior Living Community were visited by rabbits from the Humane Society of Parkersburg on Jan. 26. Tylerann Townsend, a local writer who fosters orphaned rabbits and volunteers at the HSOP, took several rabbits to the residence to celebrate the Year of the Rabbit and “provide enrichment to the residents there,” she said.
Police seek volunteers for ‘large-scale’ search for missing Wood County, West Virginia, woman
The Parkersburg Police Department is putting together a volunteer group to search for a woman who has been missing for almost two months.
Mid-Ohio Valley historian Cynthia Buskirk dies
PARKERSBURG — Cynthia Buskirk, a local historian who charted the history of the area, has passed away. Buskirk was involved with the James Wood Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) as well as the Sumner Museum. She has also published several books and papers on local cemeteries. Among...
DeWine visits Marietta to discuss H2Ohio Rivers Initiative
MARIETTA — Mayors, county commissioners and other public officials gathered at the Marietta Chamber of Commerce on Thursday to hear Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announce an initiative to improve water quality. The H2Ohio Rivers Initiative is an investment toward water quality through data collection to help preserve Ohio’s rivers...
Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry distribution schedule
WEST VIRGINIA ( LOOTPRESS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank has released the upcoming week’s schedule for its Mobile Food Pantry. Stops in Ritchie County, McDowell County and more will be among those included in this week’s distribution schedule, which can be seen below. All distributions are scheduled to take place from 11:00am to 12:30 pm unless otherwise noted.
Sheriff Rick Woodyard stepping down from position as Wood County 911 director
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Wood County Sheriff Rick Woodyard has announced his intention to step down from his role as 911 director for Wood County. Sheriff Woodyard said that, with construction of the new 911 Center facility nearing completion, he feels confident that he won’t be leaving anyone in the lurch by stepping down. The Sheriff said that he thinks the 911 center would be best served by a director who is independent of other law enforce agencies.
Snowfall closes schools, creates road hazards
PARKERSBURG — Authorities in Ohio and West Virginia coped with an overnight storm that caused poor road conditions around the region. With sub-freezing temperatures and the snow flying, Ashley Rittenhouse, Ohio Department of Transportation public information officer, urged drivers to use caution. “All of our crews are currently out...
Wood County resident among latest reported COVID-19 deaths
CHARLESTON — A resident from Wood County was confirmed among the deaths from the COVID-19 coronavirus reported on Tuesday morning by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The department reported another 13 deaths from the virus in the 24-hour period from Monday morning to Tuesday morning,...
Joseph P. Fragale
Joseph Patrick Fragale, 58, of Parkersburg, passed away January 29, 2023, at the Camden Clark Medical Center. He was born February 21, 1964, in Parkersburg, a son of the late Angelo and Betty O’Quinn Fragale. Mr. Fragale was a 1982 graduate of Parkersburg High and a received his Bachelor’s...
Freda Grace Larkins
Freda Grace Larkins, 81, of Long Bottom, Ohio, went to be with the Lord and Savior, on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. She was born Nov. 21, 1941, in Racine, Ohio, daughter of the late Alta Krider Dill and Ellsworth Dill. She graduated from Pomeroy High School in 1959. She was united in marriage to Robert Larkins on Jan. 28, 1961.
Ray Roff Ritchie
Ray Roff Ritchie, a long-time resident of Ravenswood, West Virginia, born at Camden Clark Hospital in Parkersburg, West Virginia, on January 23, 1934, departed this life on January 27, 2023, to be with his Lord. Survived by his loving wife, Margaret J. “Peg” Monroe Ritchie, Ray was preceded in death by his parents, William S. “Bood” Ritchie and Myrtle Grace Twiggs Ritchie; his eldest son, Dr. David Monroe Ritchie; his sister and brother-in-law, June (Ritchie) and Jack Chambers; and brother and sister-in-law, William S. Jr. and Connie (Rector) Ritchie.
Eyesores: Demolition efforts deserve praise
Ridding our communities of dilapidated and dangerous buildings is more than a matter of eliminating eyesores. It is a matter of public safety, and the city of Parkersburg has made significant strides in that regard. Over the past five years, the city has torn down 175 vacant, dilapidated properties —...
Audrey Johnson Diehl
It is with deep sorrow that the family of Audrey Johnson Diehl announce she has completed the final chapter of her life. Audrey died on Saturday, January 28, 2023, at Worthington Healthcare Center in Parkersburg, West Virginia. Audrey was born December 20, 1926, in Chillicothe, Ohio. She was the youngest...
Wood Magistrate
PARKERSBURG — The following cases were handled in Wood County Magistrate Court Jan. 27-29: * Kelsey Marie Cussesse Sims, 929 32nd St., Parkersburg, pleaded guilty for having no insurance and fined $370.25. * Shellie Diane Newton, 1187 Ball School Road, Parkersburg, pleaded guilty to operating a vehicle without an...
