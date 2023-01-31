PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Wood County Sheriff Rick Woodyard has announced his intention to step down from his role as 911 director for Wood County. Sheriff Woodyard said that, with construction of the new 911 Center facility nearing completion, he feels confident that he won’t be leaving anyone in the lurch by stepping down. The Sheriff said that he thinks the 911 center would be best served by a director who is independent of other law enforce agencies.

WOOD COUNTY, WV ・ 2 DAYS AGO