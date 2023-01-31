Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mom and Boyfriend Charged with Murder in 8-Month-Old Boy’s DeathWestland DailyNew Straitsville, OH
"Cheesy" local restaurant opening new location in OhioKristen WaltersAthens, OH
A month ago, a 27-year-old woman left a restaurant with an older man. She hasn't been seen since. Where is Gretchen?Fatim HemrajParkersburg, WV
Related
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Waverly City School Board votes to part ways with district Superintendent
WAVERLY, Ohio — In a vote on Tuesday, the school board of Waverly School District in Pike County voted not to retain their district superintendent. Superintendent Ed Dickens’ contract was not renewed in a board meeting on Tuesday. The vote was 4-1, with the majority saying that the district wanted to “be better and go in a different direction.”
athensindependent.com
Nelsonville moves to accept restitution payments from ‘numerous individuals’
NELSONVILLE, Ohio — At its most recent regular meeting on Monday, Jan. 23, Nelsonville City Council read an ordinance to accept restitution payments from undisclosed parties, among other business. Ordinance 05-23, which appeared on first reading, states in part: “Whereas, numerous individuals owe the City of Nelsonville moneys for...
thepostathens.com
Lillian’s Lowdown: Why prospective students should choose OU
Deciding on a college can be a daunting and oftentimes nerve-wracking task. As prospective students flood the campus, taking tours and exploring their potential future, many leave wondering if Ohio University is the right place for them. In truth, OU has a lot to offer. OU boasts a beautiful campus...
thepostathens.com
Local police staffing issues, OU's updated Ridges development plan and sports roundup
The Post Weekly Round-up is here to keep OU’s campus informed on the most important stories published by The Post each week. Hosts Donovan Hunt, Sophie Young and Arielle Lyons give you a brief round-up of current Athens and OU news. This episode goes over the staffing issues Ohio...
thepostathens.com
Students discuss ignorant classroom comments
Unfortunately for students, it is a common experience to have been sitting in class and have a chill run down your spine as you hear a fellow classmate make an offensive comment. This situation is extremely uncomfortable for everyone involved – whether it is the professor, TA or student, no one wants to have to go through this.
WTAP
No present threat at Marietta High School following rumors of violence
MARIETTA, Ohio. (WTAP) - According to a news release from Janelle Patterson, Director of Media and Communications for Marietta City Schools, threats made against Marietta High School online are not credible. Marietta City Schools’ administrative team says it worked the investigation started Wednesday. They worked together overnight with the Marietta...
thepostathens.com
Family of OU grads receive support for serious genetic condition
Operation “Save Caleb” has raised over $24,000 on GoFundMe since Jan. 16 with contributions from Bobcats and people connecting to the cause from Upper Sandusky, Ohio, and beyond. Kathy White, former Ohio University student and current budget manager and student services specialist for the Honors Tutorial College, and...
meigsindypress.com
Southern Local teacher under investigation
RACINE, Ohio – The Southern Local School District and the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office are investigating whether criminal charges should be brought against Adam J. Phillips, a Southern Jr./Sr. High School (7-12) math teacher. Captain Frank Stewart of the Meigs Sheriff’s Office confirmed that his department is investigating...
iheart.com
Ross County Land Bank Has Gotten Very Busy
The Ross County Land Bank met with the Ross County Commissioners Monday, and report that they are busier than ever. Kevin Coleman was there. Asti Powell is the director of the Land Bank. She says they have gotten a grant to clean up brownfield sites including an abandoned gas station in Clarksburg, but they continue with a grant to demolish and green up blighted properties in Chillicothe.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Prosecutor’s Office responds to former Chillicothe principal’s motion to overturn conviction
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — The Ross County Prosecutor’s Office responds to former Chillicothe principal Jeff Fisher’s motion to vacate his plea and overturn his conviction. In December of last year, Former Chillicothe High School principal Jeffrey Fisher filed a nearly 400-page motion to the Ross County Court of Common Pleas asking to vacate his plea and have his case dismissed, saying that new evidence proves his innocence.
WSAZ
Roundabout to be built at U.S. 52 Coal Grove exit
COAL GROVE, Ohio (WSAZ) - A traffic exit in Lawrence County, Ohio, that sees heavy congestion will be getting a makeover. Drivers who use the U.S. 52 Coal Grove exit echo the same complaints. “A while ago, I had to sit there 20 minutes,” Clinton Cox said. “You have to...
sciotopost.com
Controversy Over Circleville Sheetz Smile Policy Changes Corporate Decision
Circleville – A company based in Pennsylvania has reversed its policy after a local Circleville woman’s story went viral after she lost her two front teeth in a domestic violence situation. Sheetz is dropping its policy against hiring employees with dental issues after the story went viral last...
WOUB
“Athens Independent” reporters give update on Nelsonville government turmoil
Over the last few months, Nelsonville has lost a city manager, a police chief, an interim police chief/manager, two city council members and a clerk of mayor’s court. These vacancies have caused turmoil within Nelsonville city government and the many changes have been closely followed by the new non-profit news agency for Athens County, the “Athens County Independent.”
WKRC
Student's step-father dies by suicide at Ridgeview Junior High School
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man died by suicide at a Pickerington school Thursday morning. The district said it is canceling classes for Friday and will offer grief-counseling services. It happened at Ridgeview Junior High School at about 10 a.m., but no students or teachers were present where it...
thepostathens.com
Q&A: Em Knotts, owner of the OU groundhogs account, discusses Groundhog Day
It’s finally Groundhog Day, but Ohio University has one student who celebrates all year round. Em Knotts, a sophomore studying psychology, runs a popular Instagram account, @OU_Hogs, which features photos of OU’s resident groundhogs. People can DM Knotts photographs they see on campus and those photos are then shared for all groundhog enthusiasts to see. The Post sat down with Knotts for a Groundhog Day exclusive.
wchstv.com
Volunteers being sought for large-scale search planned for missing Wood County woman
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WCHS) — Parkersburg police are seeking volunteers for a large-scale effort planned for Saturday to search for a Wood County woman who has been missing for more than two months. Gretchen Fleming, 28, was last seen Dec. 4 leaving the My Way Lounge and Restaurant in Parkersburg....
WTAP
Southern Local teacher in Racine, Ohio under investigation by sheriff’s office and superintendent
RACINE, Ohio (WTAP) - A teacher at the Southern Local Junior High School in Racine, Ohio is under investigation by the district superintendent and the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office. Captain Frank Stewart of the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that his department is in the middle of an investigation...
Portsmouth Times
County work list
SCIOTO COUNTY- The weekly work list from the Darren C. LeBrun, P.E., P.S., Scioto County Engineer is as follows:. Junior Furnace-Powellsville Road (CR7) in Green Township at the 0.4-mile marker between Gallia Pike and Back Rd. will have one lane open and be maintained by temporary signals. This is due to a bridge strike from US 52 traffic. ODOT plans to repair the bridge in the early part of 2023. Once the bridge is repaired both lanes will be reopened.
WTAP
Injuries to infant being investigated
POMEROY, Ohio (WTAP) – An infant has been hospitalized for what is suspected to be injuries sustained from being shaken. Meigs County Prosecutor James K. Stanley said his office along with Child Protective Services is investigating the injuries to an infant from Meigs County. He said that when a...
Sheriff: Vinton County, Ohio, businesses receiving fake money
VINTON COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – The Vinton County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents and businesses to be on the lookout for fake money circulating in the county. According to the VCSO, deputies have received multiple reports from businesses, both today and in the past few months, that they have received fake money during transactions. The […]
Comments / 0