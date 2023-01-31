ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ravenswood, WV

WVNews

Marshall University announces 54th Winter Jazz Festival

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — The Marshall University School of Music will present its 54th Annual Winter Jazz Festival Feb. 16-18 with a series of free public performances. The festival will feature local, regional and national jazz talent, including Dr. Joseph Jefferson, a West Virginia University graduate who is now director of jazz studies at Southeast Missouri State University.
HUNTINGTON, WV
WVNews

Gallia Chamber of Commerce holds first learning luncheon of 2023

GALLIPOLIS, Ohio (WV News) — The Gallia County Chamber of Commerce held its first "Lunch & Learn" event of the year Tuesday at The Colony in Gallipolis. The theme of the learning session was prioritizing goals, with learning materials developed by rePower, an offshoot of the Economic and Community Development Institute (ECDI). Macey Power, a life purpose coach for ECDI, served as the instructor.
GALLIPOLIS, OH
WVNews

Jackson County resident named to Shepherd University's Dean List

SHEPHERDSTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Of the 900 students named to the Dean's List at Shepherd University for the fall 2022 semester, one is from Jackson County. To be eligible for the Dean's List, a student must achieve a minimum 3.4 grade point average for the semester while carrying at least 12 hours of coursework.
JACKSON COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Ravenswood Recycled Teenagers

Last Thursday we celebrated four people who had birthdays in January. Steve Bradley, Evelyn Riffle, Bryan Schirmer, and Mary Huffman. We sang happy birthday to them with our live music. Bryan and Mary were our birthday winners. Also, on Thursday the Jackson County Association of Retired School Employees had their...
JACKSON COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Squires vie at WSAZ Wrestling Tournament

HUNTINGTON — The Preston Squires' middle school wrestling team had a successful showing at the WSAZ Invitational in Huntington last weekend. The Squires brought 10 wrestlers to the event. Five advanced to the second day and three made it onto the podium. Of the 62 varsity middle school teams, the Squires placed 23rd (there were 133 teams when accounting for JV squads). Seven states were also represented in the field of 841 middle school wrestlers.
HUNTINGTON, WV
WVNews

Boulden scores 41 to lead SH to win over Doddridge

WEST UNION, W.Va. (WV News) — Corey Boulden poured in a game-high 41 points to lead Class AA No. 4 South Harrison to a 87-52 victory over Class A No. 7 Doddridge County in Little Kanawha Conference boys basketball action Thursday night at Craig M. Kellar Gymnasium. Boulden was...
DODDRIDGE COUNTY, WV

