Rocking the House; Roxbury Late Shot Gives Union OT Win Over Keystone Boys; Jburg Works OT for Win Over Cameron

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
d9and10sports.com
Schmader Sisters Lead Brockway to OT Win at Union; Curwensville Gets First Victory
RIMERSBURG, Pa. – Madelyn Schmader scored four overtime points to help Brockway pick up a 36-33 win at Union. Punxsutawney Falls at Cathedral Prep • D9/10 Boys Recaps. Union trailed 22-18 going to the fourth quarter but forced overtime when Hailey Theuret hit a running 3-pointer from the top of the circle as time expired to knot the game at 31.
d9and10sports.com
Sheffield Boys Hold Off Brockway; Cranberry Squeaks Past Commodore Perry; ECC Tops DuBois
BROCKWAY, Pa. – Up just six going to the fourth quarter, visiting Sheffield hit 11 of 16 fourth-quarter free throws to pull away from Brockway, 64-52, in AML crossover action. The Wolverines led 49-43 after 24 minutes of action but watched Leihden Woterson hit 6 of 8 charity shots,...
d9and10sports.com
Oil City, McDowell Girls Nab Overtime Wins; Fairview, Warren, Cambridge Springs Roll
CORRY, Pa. – Oil City rallied from an 11-0 deficit after the first quarter to beat Corry in overtime, 37-32. The Oilers battled back to within six, 20-14 at halftime, and went to overtime tied at 31. Maddy Marczak scored 12 points for the Oilers, including four in overtime.
d9and10sports.com
Dowelling It In; Port Allegany’s Dowell Helps Lady Gators Past NoPo; NC tops KC In OT
ULYSSES, Pa. – Down 12 heading to the second quarter, Port Allegany turned to Kayleigha Dowell to get them back in the game, and she did just that scoring 15 of her way to a career-high 21 points as the Lady Gators rallied for a 52-41 win. Dowell, whose...
d9and10sports.com
Real Deal Biel: Prep’s Biel Powers Ramblers to Win Over Punxsy in D9/10 Crossover Showdown
ERIE, Pa. – When push came to shove, Cathedral Prep’s Addie Biel came through. Biel scored a game-high 19 points at Prep (14-1) handed Punxsutawney (16-1) its first loss of the season, 52-31, in a D9/10 crossover showdown at the Hagerty Family Events Center. “I give it all...
d9and10sports.com
Jan. 31, 2023 Small College Hoops
Penn State Greater Allegheny 94, Penn State DuBois 65. • Devin Green had 17 points and Christopher Killings 16 to power PSU Greater Allegheny. • Jaiquil Johnson and Grant Grimaldi had 15 points each for DuBois. WOMEN. Penn State Greater Allegheny 68, Penn State DuBois 50. • Lauren Harris had...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Area Woman Escapes Injury After Vehicle Collides with Guide Rail in Bigler Township
BIGLER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An area woman escaped injury after she lost control of her vehicle and struck a guide rail in Bigler Township early Friday morning. According to Clearfield-based State Police, this crash happened around 1:25 a.m. on Friday, January 27, on a snow-covered Main Street, in Bigler Township, Clearfield County.
Man, 36, shot former State College lover, 60, before unplugging oxygen: AG
When 60-year-old Jean Tuggy ended a sexual relationship with 29-year-old Christopher Kowalski, he was upset. He repeatedly asked her to get together, until she relented and they met at Tuggy’s house Jan. 21, 2016.
explorejeffersonpa.com
Driver Injured After Vehicle Crashes into Utility Pole, Tree
HUSTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A driver was rushed to a local hospital after his vehicle crashed into a utility pole in Huston Township on Friday evening. According to DuBois-based State Police, this crash occurred at 8:33 p.m. on Friday, January 27, on State Park Road, in Huston Township, Clearfield County.
Home raided in lottery theft investigation in Centre County
Centre County, Pa. - State police are conducting an investigation into an alleged theft from the Pennsylvania Lottery at multiple locations in Centre and Blair counties. WTAJ was first to report on the matter. WTAJ's report says that on Feb. 2, state police executed multiple search warrants at a home in PA Furnace as part of the investigation. Although details are limited, WTAJ reported that state police have confirmed that the investigation encompasses various areas in both Blair and Centre counties. The investigation is ongoing and updates will be provided as they become available.
Man faces charges after allegedly shooting dog in Clinton County
LOCK HAVEN, Pa. — A man from central Pennsylvania faces animal cruelty charges, accused of shooting a dog. Officials say James Standridge, of Jersey Shore, shot his dog on Pine Mountain Road in Wayne Township. Standridge allegedly admitted to tying the dog to a tree and firing three shots,...
Troopers raid home over possible Pa. lottery theft in Centre County
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) –An immense investigation is underway for alleged theft from the Pennsylvania Lottery Commission at multiple locations in Centre and Blair counties, according to a release. According to state police, on Feb. 2, multiple search warrants were executed at a home on the 100 block of W. Blade Drive in PA Furnace. […]
Onward State
Penn State Students Bringing Wawa Hoagies To State College February 11
Philadelphians, or students who just love hoagies, can look forward to subs from one of Pennsylvania’s favorite chains during Super Bowl weekend. Penn State students Daniela Carannante, Jaron Campbell, Akhdan Mir, Sam Naemi, and Jason Lu are bringing Wawa hoagies to Happy Valley on Saturday, February 11. Nothing says “Go Birds” more than a Wawa hoagie!
Aviation International News
Volatus To Build Vertiport Near Penn State University
Volatus Infrastructure has agreed to build a public-use, FAA-compliant electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) vertiport at the privately owned, public-use Bellefonte (Pennsylvania) Airport (KN96) that serves the State College area, including the Penn State University campus. The vertiport—which eventually could have up to eight landing pads, each with a charging station—is expected to be operational later this year. It will initially operate as a single landing pad with one accompanying charging station.
yourdailylocal.com
Gas Prices Spike in Warren County, Western Pennsylvania
Gas prices are once again up in western Pennsylvania, with an average of $3.865. AAA East Central reported that Warren’s average gallon of gas was $3.889, while it is $3.886 in Bradford and $3.869 in Erie. Average gasoline prices in Pennsylvania have risen 9.2 cents per gallon in the...
wtae.com
State police looking for missing Punxsutawney 1-year-old
PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. — State police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 1-year-old from Jefferson County Tuesday night. Adrienne Rand was last seen around 3:50 p.m. She was last seen wearing a black onesie. Police say Rand is believed to be with Tarra Rand, 27. Rand...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Brookville Woman Accused of Crashing into Police Cruiser, Fleeing Scene
BROOKVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A local woman has been charged after reportedly crashing into a police cruiser and fleeing the scene in Brookville Borough. According to court documents, the Brookville Borough Police Department filed the following criminal charges against 59-year-old Janet M. Nelson, of Brookville, in Magisterial District Judge Gregory M. Bazylak’s office on Friday, January 20:
explorejeffersonpa.com
State Police Calls: Troopers Respond to Incidents of Drug Possession, DUI
CLEARFIELD CO., Pa. (EYT) – DuBois-based State Police responded to the following incidents:. PSP DuBois conducted a traffic stop on a 2003 Dodge Neon in the 600 block of DuBois Street in DuBois City, Clearfield County, around 9:01 p.m. on January 24. According to police, the arrestee—a known 52-year-old...
wpxz1041fm.com
BROOKVILLE EIGHTH GRADER CHARGED AFTER STABBING CLASSMATE
An 8th grade student in Brookville is facing charges for allegedly stabbing a classmate with a pencil. WJAC News reports the Brookville Borough Police Department began the investigation on Friday after receiving a complaint from a parent who said their child was stabbed in the hand during the previous school day.
bahsredandwhite.com
Fire rips through Bellefonte apartments
An apartment complex was destroyed and two homes were damaged on December 30 after a second-alarm fire ignited on Bellefonte’s West Water Street. Nine area fire crews responded to the incident, when reports of a building fire were issued around 6:40 p.m. According to Captain 2-1 Malachi Moyer of the Undine Fire Company, crews arrived to 15 feet of flames raging from the backside windows of an apartment building engulfed in heavy smoke. Crews immediately tapped two nearby fire hydrants, but quickly faced issues that left the hydrants dry.
Comments / 0